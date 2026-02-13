Kazakhstan and Maribor Aim to Strengthen Interregional Cooperation

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev discussed topical issues of municipal cooperation development, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, at a meeting with the Mayor of Maribor (Slovenia's second largest city) Aleksander Saša Arsenovič, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties noted the high potential for deepening direct ties between the regions of the two countries and expressed mutual interest in implementing specific joint initiatives.





Following the talks, an agreement in principle was reached on establishing interregional cooperation between Maribor city and the Kyzylorda region in order to form the institutional foundations for cooperation in the fields of economics, urban infrastructure, water resources management, education, culture and sustainable development. The mayor got acquainted in detail with the socio-economic and investment potential of the region.





During the regional visit, the Kazakh diplomat also held a business meeting with the leadership and representatives of the Štajerska Chamber of Commerce and Industry - representatives of the business circles of the region. Prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Štajerski region, issues of agricultural processing, trade, ecology, attracting investments and foreign tourists, and the possibility of Slovenian companies entering the Kazakh market and the countries of Central Asia were discussed.





The Ambassador presented the investment potential to the Slovenian business community, informed about the ongoing economic reforms in Kazakhstan, measures of state support for investors and priority sectors for international cooperation, including industry, logistics, agriculture, renewable energy sources and innovative technologies. The importance of direct dialogue between the interested business circles of our countries was emphasized as a key factor for increasing mutual trade and implementing joint projects.





The regional visit of the Ambassador, organized with the assistance of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Maribor, once again confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in further deepening Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation at the interregional level and became an important step towards the formation of a practical mutually beneficial partnership.