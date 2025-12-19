Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the Ambassador congratulated I.Grosu on his reappointment as Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova and expressed confidence in the further development of interparliamentary dialogue and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.





During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda and discussed prospects for further strengthening interaction between Astana and Chișinău. A. Aidarbekov informed about the current political and social reforms in the country, as well as the main provisions of the Address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, to the nation. Particular attention was given to the initiative on parliamentary reforms and institutional development, including the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.





The Ambassador also briefed the interlocutor on the foreign policy initiatives of the Head of State, including his participation in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, as well as the President’s visits to China, the USA, Russia, and Uzbekistan.





The Kazakh diplomat also informed about the main theses of the speech delivered by the Kazakh President at the Forum held in Turkmenistan dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality. Kazakhstan’s consistent stance in supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening peace, trust, and interreligious dialogue was emphasized.





In addition, the Ambassador provided information on the official visit of the President of the European Council, António Costa, to Astana and the agreements reached to continue contacts with a view to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.





For his part, I.Grosu noted that he highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s foreign policy activity and its international initiatives. He also positively assessed the role of the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries as a sustainable mechanism for interparliamentary cooperation.





The Speaker of Parliament further stated that the opening of the Embassy of Moldova in Astana would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation, emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue, and advancing interparliamentary contacts.