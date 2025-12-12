Kazakhstan and Montenegro Expand Interparliamentary Relations

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Montenegro Daulet Batrashev held talks with the President of the Parliament of Montenegro, Andrija Mandić, during which the current state of parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Montenegro was discussed and the need to activate inter-parliamentary cooperation was noted, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Montenegrin politician expressed readiness to establish a parliamentary friendship group with Kazakhstan and invited his colleague, the Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Koshanov, to visit Montenegro at a time convenient for the Kazakh side, with the dates to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.





In his turn, the Kazakh diplomat informed his interlocutor about the domestic political situation in Kazakhstan, including the implementation of large-scale political reforms initiated by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and plans on transition to a unicameral Parliament.





In addition, D. Batrashev held a series of meetings during his working visit with the aim of further developing cooperation with Montenegro.





In particular, during negotiations with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Perish Kastratovich, and the Advisor of the President of Montenegro on International Affairs, Irena Prelevich, the interlocutors discussed in detail the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, paying special attention to strengthening political dialogue, namely the issue of organizing the first-ever visit of the President of Montenegro to Kazakhstan, the possibility of resuming political consultations, as well as establishing a diplomatic mission of Montenegro in Astana. The Montenegrin side noted the importance of organizing a visit of their head of state to Central Asian countries in general, and to Astana in particular, following which the parties discussed specific details and the timing of the upcoming visit next year, as well as reviewed the list of documents for possible signing.





There was also an exchange of views on a number of pressing issues on the regional and global agenda, as well as cooperation between the two countries within the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, and mutual support for each other's candidacies in the elected bodies of international organizations.





The prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, including increasing tourist flows, developing air connections, and optimizing visa procedures, were discussed at a meeting with the State Secretary of the line ministry, Petar Drašković. The parties agreed to consider the possibility of signing a bilateral document on cooperation in tourism.





Possibilities for enhancing cooperation in the field of legal assistance and criminal proceedings, as well as sharing experiences between the relevant authorities, were discussed with the Director General for Criminal and Civil Law of the Ministry of Justice of Montenegro, Jelena Grdnič.





During the meeting with the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Montenegro, Nina Drakic, the parties discussed the current state of business cooperation and the possibility of organizing a visit of Montenegrin business representatives to Kazakhstan during the upcoming visit of the President of Montenegro, the organization of a business forum for Kazakh and Montenegrin entrepreneurs, and the holding a tourism exhibition for Kazakhstanis.





Priority areas of cooperation such as energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, and information technologies were identified.





The Ambassador presented and proposed to the Montenegrin side a wide range of agricultural products for potential future export to Montenegro.