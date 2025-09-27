Kazakhstan and Spain Compare Notes on Key Areas of Cooperation

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain Luis Francisco Martínez, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed the current state and prospects for strengthening strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as the schedule of upcoming events.





During the meeting, participants noted that trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Spain are growing dynamically, including significant investment projects in Kazakhstan involving leading Spanish companies.





Considering the popularity of the Spanish language and culture in Kazakhstan, the diplomats discussed in detail cultural and humanitarian projects of mutual interest. Issues of sports diplomacy were also touched upon.





The Spanish Ambassador shared his views and expressed his readiness to intensify and further strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries.