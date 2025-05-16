Kazakhstan and Vietnam expand business cooperation

Images | primeminister.kz

The Kazakhstan-Vietnam Business Roundtable was held in Astana with the participation of officials, representatives of business and government agencies of the two countries. The event was held in the framework of the visit of the delegation of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam led by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tho Lam and was aimed at developing practical cooperation between the countries, primeminister.kz reports.





Opening the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev welcomed the participants on behalf of the Government and emphasised the significance of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.





For Kazakhstan, Vietnam is one of the leading partners in Southeast Asia. We have significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation. Last year, trade turnover between our countries reached $860 million," he said.





There are 13 companies in Kazakhstan with Vietnamese capital in various sectors of the economy, which shows a high level of trust in the business climate of the republic and confirms a stable and productive partnership.





During the roundtable, the participants outlined priority areas for the development of bilateral relations, as well as practical conditions for launching investment projects: tax and customs preferences, access to infrastructure, conclusion of investment agreements. The focus is on projects with a high degree of localisation and export potential.





Prospects for joint work open primarily in the aviation industry. Thus, within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Vietnam Business Roundtable, an agreement was concluded between Qazaq Air and VietJet to launch the VietJet Qazaqstan brand.





We highly appreciate the intention of Sovico Group and VietJet Air to participate in the management and operations of Qazaq Air under the new VietJet Qazakhstan brand. Expansion of the route network in the region will strengthen transport connectivity and create new points of economic growth," Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, said.





The second important direction of cooperation may be agriculture. Kazakhstan ranks sixth in the world in terms of arable land and pastures, is among the top 10 wheat exporting countries and is one of the world leaders in flour exports.





In the next 3 years, we plan to increase the share of processed products in the agro-industrial complex to 70 per cent. 29 meat poultry farms with a total capacity of more than 220,000 tonnes of meat per year and 11 egg factories with a capacity of 850 million eggs per year will be put into operation. We invite Vietnamese partners to create joint production facilities and introduce modern water-saving technologies," Yermek Kosherbayev added.





Special attention was paid to digitalisation and innovation. Kazakhstan ranks 24th in the global e-government index and is among the top ten countries in terms of the quality of online services. In turn, Vietnam, as one of the leaders in information technology, can become a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in digitalisation of public services, AI implementation and technology exchange.





The event was an important entry point for new projects. In the near future, initiatives will be developed in the format of B2B and interagency dialogue. The Government of Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to provide full support for the projects at all stages.