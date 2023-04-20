Kazakhstan appoints Alim Bayel as Ambassador to Azerbaijan

By a presidential decree, Alim Bayel has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan

As per the decree, Serzhan Abdykarimov has been relieved of his duties of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.





Alim Bayel was born on January 16, 1984. He is a graduate of the Middle East Technical University based in Ankara, Turkiye, with a major in Business Administration. He holds also a master’s degree in Public Administration from George Washington University (U.S.). He is a member of the President’s Youth Personnel Pool.





In 2008-2012, he worked in private sector.





From 2012 to 2014, he was an expert at the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-Speaking States.





From 2014 to 2015, he was the Director of the Turkic Academy Centre for International Relations.





In 2016, he was appointed chief of the Department for International Cooperation of the Civil Service Affairs Ministry.





From 2016 to 2018, he heads the International Cooperation Department, Strategic Developments Department of the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency.





From 2018 to 2020, he works as First Secretary of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkiye.





Prior to the appointment as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, he was the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.