Kazakhstan appoints new vice minister of agriculture

The progress of the investigation into the causes of accidents that occurred at the Mangystau Atomic Energy Combine and Atyrau Oil Refinery, considered at the State Commission under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





Deputy Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov reported that the working group of the State Commission from July 6 to 9 traveled to Mangystau and Atyrau regions, as a result of which the whole chain of events that occurred on July 3 was reconstructed. In addition, a thorough analysis of the state of the energy system of the West region was carried out and the reliability of the external power supply to the Atyrau Oil Refinery was considered separately.





The situation that occurred indicates deficiencies in balance forecasting and planning of repair schemes in the power system of the Western Region. The realization of the project on strengthening of the electric network of the Western zone of the Unified Electric Power System of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been delayed.





There is high accident rate of regional stations in Atyrau and Mangistau regions, primarily MAEC. The equipment of the station is characterized by a high degree of wear and tear.





At the same time, there are questions to the work of the new combined cycle thermal power plant of Karabatan Utility Solutions LLP. At Atyrau Oil Refinery there are serious flaws in the scheme of external power supply.





The work on establishing the responsibility of officials within the framework of the accidents continues.





At the same time, a plan has been developed to address a number of systemic problems to prevent similar situations in the future. It involves modernization and reconstruction of MAEC, strengthening of the power network of the West Zone of the Unified Energy System, construction of its own power source with capacity at Atyrau Refinery, connection of the West Zone with the UES of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Prime Minister instructed to continue active work to establish all the circumstances of the accidents and to work out in detail the implementation of measures to prevent them in the future.