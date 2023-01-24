Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan

Images | gov.kz

The EU capital hosted the third meeting of the special representatives and envoys of Central Asian countries and the European Union for Afghanistan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.





The agenda of the event included a review of regional security challenges in the context of the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as the cooperation between the parties aimed at ensuring a continued assistance to the Afghan people. Participants of the meeting reaffirmed their comprehensive support to building a peaceful and resilient Afghanistan. They underlined the growing role of Central Asian countries in promoting long-term stability in Afghanistan and effective implementation of international humanitarian aid to its people.





The meeting participants expressed their concern over worsening situation with women’s right in Afghanistan.





Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev headed the delegation of Kazakhstan. Speaking at the meeting, he reported on Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the full delivery of its commitment on the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. In this context, the practice of interaction between Kazakhstan’s agrarian enterprises and the UN World Food Program was positively noted. For instance, in the first half of 2022, Kazakhstan delivered 456 thousand tons of flour to Afghanistan.





He confirmed that the country’s universities will continue actively participating in the EU-funded and UNDP-implemented educational program for Afghan students in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.





At the same time, he called on the participants to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a regional center for sustainable development in Central Asia and Afghanistan under the aegis of the United Nations that would help to enhance the efficiency of international assistance to the Afghan people.





The meeting participants adopted a joint statement following the discussion.





Within the framework of the visit to Brussels, the delegation of Kazakhstan held working visits with officials of the European External Action Service and the European Commission responsible for implementing the EU’s policy towards Afghanistan.





The exchange of opinions allowed for discussing in detail the joint actions in humanitarian, political, trade and economic areas with regard to supporting the people of Afghanistan.



