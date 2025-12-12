This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Invited the Green Climate Fund Head to the Regional Climate Summit in Astana
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Expand Interparliamentary Relations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran make Joint Statement
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Türkiye’s Konya Province has Expressed Interest in Opening Joint Enterprises in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Conference on Human Rights and the Development of the Penitentiary System Held in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Canada Confirmed Commitment to Strengthening Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Remains Committed to Active Cooperation with the UN in Combating Drugs and Countering Crime
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Montenegro
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Turkish Investors Reaffirm Their Commitment to Expanding Their Investments in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.12.2025, 14:08Türkiye’s Konya Province has Expressed Interest in Opening Joint Enterprises in Kazakhstan 11.12.2025, 19:5618371Kazakhstan Invited the Green Climate Fund Head to the Regional Climate Summit in Astana 11.12.2025, 20:0017716Kazakhstan and Montenegro Expand Interparliamentary Relations 11.12.2025, 17:1217351Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran make Joint Statement 11.12.2025, 11:4414671Kazakh Room Reopened at the Palais des Nations in Geneva 05.12.2025, 18:21144976Favorable conditions must be created for small business - Tokayev 05.12.2025, 14:10132166Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland 05.12.2025, 13:15121901Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul 05.12.2025, 11:51120831New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan 05.12.2025, 17:32120771Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 12.11.2025, 20:14291386Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277236Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40217001Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177471Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan 12.11.2025, 15:00170686Kazakhstan extends ban on exports of petroleum products