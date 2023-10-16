13.10.2023, 18:34 9966
Kazakhstan is against economic sanctions - Tokayev
Images
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
Addressing the meeting, the Kazakh President called it a milestone the establishment of the status of partner and observer to the CIS demonstrating the Organization’s maturity and marks its transition to the qualitatively new stage of development.
Noting the growing geopolitical tensions, Tokayev pointed to the greater volatility in the global economy.
Kazakhstan is, in principle, against sanctions that have a devastating impact on global trade and countries’ prosperity, said Tokayev during the meeting.
Earlier Kazinform reported that the President of Kazakhstan had arrived in Bishkek for a working visit to take part in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
13.10.2023, 12:51 13726
President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for working visit
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit to participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Kazinform Agency reports via Akorda.
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chief of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov welcomed the Kazakh Leader at the Bishkek Airport.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
06.10.2023, 17:09 43231
Head of State receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
The ceremony of presenting credentials to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev by Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of fourteen states took place at the "Akorda" residence, Presidential press service reports.
The credentials were presented by Salman Bal, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, Egidijus Navikas, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, Pavol Šepel’ák, Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Nagendra Prasad, Ambassador of the Republic of India, Hamza Mahmoud Yousef Al-Omari, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Nicolaas Jacob Schermers, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, George George Panamthundil, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See, Darja Bavdaž Kuret, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia, Moses Kawaaluuko Kizige, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda, Lesley Akyaa Opoku-Ware, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana, Daniel Ruben Castillos Gomez, Ambassador of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, Adem Mohamed Mahmud, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Jakob Henningsen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Milan Raj Tuladhar, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.
Addressing the diplomats, the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is in favour of building a just world order based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter.
- Kazakhstan is conducting a peaceful foreign policy aimed at ensuring the security and sustainable development of the country. We are interested in expanding and strengthening mutually beneficial and friendly relations with your countries, - said the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan has good prospects for economic development and is ready to make every effort to become a significant part of the world economy.
- Here in Central Asia, our economy is the largest, but we are not complacent, we want to move forward and we want to make our economy more resilient and more robust, - assured Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
At the end of the ceremony, the President congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and wished them success in further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The leader of Kazakhstan conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the leaders of their nations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2023, 08:42 51636
Kazakhstan ready to make a significant contribution to ensuring food security of OIC countries
Food security, climate change, global crises and the need for inter-country cooperation were the main messages of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Food Security and Agricultural Development, as well as the 6th General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), held on 2-3 October 2023 in Doha, Qatar. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin participated in the meetings of Islamic states, primeminister.kz reports.
The issues of food security are becoming more and more relevant every year and are becoming a priority area of interstate cooperation. A special role in building effective cooperation is assigned to international organizations. That is why, as a contribution to the common cause, the Republic of Kazakhstan initiated the establishment of the Islamic Food Security Organization (IFSO), the activity of which is aimed at consolidation of member countries in addressing modern challenges and problems in the field of food security. At present, 41 countries are members of IOFSO, 18 of which, including Kazakhstan, have ratified the charter of the organization.
The Kazakhstani side voiced proposals on which, in its opinion, it is necessary to concentrate attention and unite efforts of all participants of IOBP. These are development of transport and logistics infrastructure and formation of new routes for delivery of food products, increasing investment cooperation, efficient use of water resources in agriculture and active humanitarian assistance to those in need. For its part, Kazakhstan, being an active and responsible member of the OIC, one of the largest producers and exporters of ecologically clean agricultural products, is ready to make a significant contribution to addressing food security issues in the Organization.
In the same days, Serik Zhumangarin took part in the opening of the international exhibition "Ehro Doha 2023", which was the first World Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East and North Africa.
The theme of the exhibition, "Green Desert, Better Environment," aims to inspire the international community to explore and adopt innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of desertification. EXPO Doha will run until March 28, 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 16:10 67891
President receives CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang
Images
During the meeting the prospects for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in the oil and gas industry were discussed, Presidential press service reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the interlocutor's attention to the significance of continuing work on the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and noted the special importance for Kazakhstan of the project to expand the production capacity of the Shymkent oil refinery.
In addition, the issues of gas exports to China and the construction project of a new string of the Beineu - Bozoy -Shymkent gas pipeline, as well as the prospects for expanding Kazakhstan's oil exports to China were discussed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2023, 21:22 98746
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participates in the meeting of the heads of Central Asian States with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Images
At the beginning of his address, the Head of State expressed gratitude to Olaf Scholz for hospitality and excellent organization of the summit. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the launch of the "C5+Germany" dialogue is very relevant, Presidential press service reports.
The Kazakh leader explained the most important areas of cooperation. He identified increasing trade and economic collaborations as the top priority.
- Central Asian trade with Germany shows a positive trend, totaling $11 billion at the end of last year. Kazakhstan accounts for more than 80% of this trade turnover, and we are ready to increase exports to Germany by an additional 100 non-resource items totalling $850 million. We are talking about products of petrochemicals, metallurgy, food industry, - the President said.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the growth of mutual trade turnover could be facilitated by the conclusion of long-term contracts for the import of products from the countries of the region, as well as the granting of special trade preferences to Central Asian states, similar to the European Union's Generalised System of Preferences (GSP+). The President suggested setting up a joint working group at the level of the heads of the relevant agencies to draw up proposals for simplifying trade conditions.
The Head of State condemned the sanctions confrontation and spoke in favour of trade without restrictions and barriers.
- Kazakhstan opposes sanction confrontations, as politically motivated restrictions poison the overall atmosphere of international relations and do not contribute to the development of trade and economic cooperation between states. At the same time, we must consider sanctions restrictions in regional politics. We believe that the time has come for constructive diplomacy to find a mutually acceptable formula for peace and cooperation. I recently spoke about this from the rostrum of the United Nations during a session of the General Assembly. Kazakhstan advocates for the development of barrier-free trade and investment cooperation with all interested states. Yesterday, I had productive talks with you, distinguished Chancellor, and the heads of leading German companies on economic cooperation. We believe that the prospects for such cooperation are bright, - emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Agriculture is another priority area for cooperation. With the support of German partners, the head of state suggested creating a Regional Centre for Sustainable Agriculture in Kazakhstan. According to him, the centre could facilitate a broad exchange of theoretical developments, as well as their implementation and commercialization.
There are great prospects for further development of investment partnership.
- For more than 30 years, Germany has consistently been among the main investors in our country's economy. Kazakhstan aims to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Germany and is ready to create all necessary conditions for German investors, including compliance with ESG principles, - the Head of State said.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, attracting large German banks to the region may give additional impetus to investment cooperation.
The Head of State also drew attention to the need for effective cooperation in the field of transport and transit.
- Today, the Central Asian region is becoming a key link in global transport, playing an important role as a continental bridge in the North-South and East-West directions. Of particular importance is the development of the Trans-Caspian route and its conjunction with the Global Gateway strategy. In the medium term, the volume of cargo traffic along this corridor can be increased fivefold. Systematic work is being carried out for this purpose. We invite German partners to take an active part in the development of the Trans-Caspian route and Caspian Sea ports, as well as joint production of transport vessels and creation of logistics centers, - the President stressed.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakh enterprises are ready to fill the deficit in the world market of titanium and other materials.
Another important priority for interaction was identified as the sphere of ecology and development of "green" economy. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the German side for the opening of the Hydrogen Diplomacy Office in Astana, which covers all countries in the region. The President also highly appreciated the initiative of the German Government "Green Central Asia", which is a continuation of the "Water Initiative for Central Asia".
The President then pointed out such pressing challenges for the Central Asian region as terrorism, religious extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke positively about Germany's efforts to address these and other threats through its own project activities, as well as within the framework of the EU, OSCE and other international organizations.
The Head of State dwelt separately on the situation in Afghanistan. In his opinion, it is necessary to continue to support the efforts of the international community and especially the Central Asian states to prevent a humanitarian crisis in this country. In this context, he pointed out the importance of establishing the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
Summarizing his speech, president Tokayev expressed confidence that the synergy of Germany's political influence and economic opportunities with the enormous potential of the Central Asian states can make a great contribution to the sustainable progress of the region.
The meeting was also addressed by Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev President of Uzbekistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2023, 16:26 98571
President of Kazakhstan participates in the meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states with the President of Germany
Images
In his address to the summit participants, the Head of State noted that the C5+Germany dialogue initiative could be a powerful impetus for cooperation between the countries, Presidential press service reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the priority areas of cooperation that could be the subject of joint efforts by the leaders of the region. First of all, he elaborated on the issues of trade and economic cooperation, development of new transit-transport corridors, and cooperation in the energy sector.
During the meeting, much attention was paid to climate change and water issues. The meeting participants discussed the agenda on the melting of glaciers and the ecological situation in Central Asia. According to the President of Kazakhstan, Germany's experience in dealing with these challenges is very important for the region.
The leaders also touched upon issues concerning the geopolitical situation surrounding the Central Asian region and the European Union. They also exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan.
President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier claimed that the Ukrainian crisis seriously affects European security, as well as the security of Central Asian countries.
In response, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated the need for wise diplomacy aimed at finding mutually acceptable peaceful solutions. He emphasized the need for the parties to engage in real negotiations.
In addition, the President highlighted the importance of expanding cultural and humanitarian ties between the Central Asian states and Germany. In particular, he supported the implementation of joint scientific and educational projects, as well as programs for learning the German language.
During the meeting, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also delivered their speeches.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2023, 09:18 98926
President of Kazakhstan delivers a speech at the Berlin Global Dialogue forum
Images
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the inaugural Berlin Global Dialogue forum. During the "Dialogue of Leaders" session, the Head of State outlined his vision of Kazakhstan's role in global economic processes, Presidential press service reports.
In his remarks, the President noted that convening this forum was timely.
- After decades of globalization and integration, we now face a situation in which conflicts, geopolitical tensions, disrupted markets are deeply eroding global political and economic stability, - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.
He suggested that the world needs new universal values to solve global economic problems. Otherwise, humanity faces an unprecedented fragmentation of global trade, which could lead to a 7% drop in global GDP.
A major part of the President's speech focused on the role of Kazakhstan in helping to stabilize international economic ties.
- With the second largest proven oil reserves in Eurasia, Kazakhstan is a major energy supplier to the global markets. Given that 70% of our oil exports go to the European Union, we stand ready to enhance our export capacities and contribute to mitigating the global energy crisis, - the Head of State said.
Tokayev informed the participants about new prospects for the development of Kazakhstan’s national economy.
- Last year, Kazakhstan’s exports increased by almost 40 percent. While a significant portion of our GDP still comes from the energy sector, our drive towards diversification is accelerating. Witnessing growth in diverse sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, processed metals, and mechanical engineering, Kazakhstan continues to attract significant foreign investment due to our growing reputation as an exceptional environment to do business in, - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.
The President encouraged the forum participants to explore untapped avenues for economic partnership with Kazakhstan. In particular, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the "Middle Corridor," offers new possibilities for trade and investment in the region by halving the transit times for goods transported via existing maritime routes.
It was also noted that Kazakhstan is the first country in the region that ratified the Paris Agreement and adopted the Carbon Neutrality Strategy by 2060. Several important international projects are being implemented in this area.
- "Svevind", a German-Swedish company, is channelling a $50 billion dollar investment in its operations in Kazakhstan, targeting the production of 2 million tons of "green" hydrogen per year. Furthermore, a plethora of investment opportunities exist for businesses aspiring to process raw materials and ores locally, primed for export to the European Union. We are confident that the availability of affordable energy resources, committed state support and competitive labor costs make this an attractive proposition, - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asserted.
The President voiced his belief that Kazakhstan has emerged as a truly global and reliable trade and economic partner.
In conclusion, Tokayev emphasized the importance of joint responsibility to accelerate a prosperous and inclusive future for all.
- In June of this year, upon my initiative, we launched the first Astana International Forum - a unique and inclusive platform established to advance global cooperation and dialogue in this time of geopolitical polarization. It is my sincere hope that the Berlin Global Dialogue and the Astana International Forum, standing as valuable spaces for international dialogue in Europe and Eurasia, can reinforce their respective efforts in addressing our global concerns, - concluded Tokayev.
After his speech, the Kazakh leader addressed questions from the forum participants.
The forum was also attended by Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, and other senior politicians, heads of international companies and financial institutions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
28.09.2023, 21:13 96146
No concerns over territorial claims - Kazakh President
Images
The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stated Russia has no territorial claims with regard to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The Kazakh President said that the country maintains regular friendly contacts with Russia bilaterally as well as within the certain integration groupings.
As for the border between Kazakhstan and Russia, it was delimited and demarcated, approved and ratified by the parliaments of both countries. Hence, we have no concerns regarding territorial claims on the part of Russia, said Tokayev.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany for an official visit earlier today.
As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The Kazakh leader is also slated to take part in the Central Asia-Germany Summit set for September 29 in Berlin.
On top of that, President Tokayev will address the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum as well as hold a series of meetings with German business community.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
