Kazakhstan is so far behind in most advanced branches of science - President
Kazakh President tasks to create tech parks and engineering hubs in regions
Scientific development is one of the key directions of state policy, Kazakh President
National Council for Science and Technologies holds its 1st meeting under President’s chairmanship
The Head of State backed most of the initiatives announced by the scholars. The four keynote speakers raised systemic issues regarding the role of academic sciences, needs of the real economy in their scientific research," he said.
The third set of issues was about the development of genomic technologies in the light of ensuring biological security. The final issues focused on the discussion on preserving the heritage, historic and archeological finds, as well as direct effect of knowledge-intensive production on the development of social and economic potential of the country," said the Science Committee Chairman.
Under the President’s leadership and support, the science budget has been raised in recent years. This year, it will reach KZT158bn, with further increases to KZT240bn," said Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki.
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu to pay official visit to Russia
The current issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as interaction on the regional and international agenda are to be discussed," said Smadiyarov during his meeting with journalists in Astana.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of Azerbaijan in Akorda
Ilham Aliyev starts official visit to Kazakhstan
