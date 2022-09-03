Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java

Images | gov.kz

The opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan was held in Surabaya, second largest city of Indonesia, followed by the Kazakhstani-Indonesian business forum, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Surabaya, head of a number of companies in the fields of information technology, food industry, agriculture Abdul Ghofu was appointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Trade of Indonesia Jerry Sambuaga, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of East Java Adik Putranto, as well as about 80 representatives of Indonesian companies.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov noted that the high economic activity of East Java which forms 15% of Indonesia’s GDP, East Javan entrepreneurs’ interest in interaction with Kazakhstani partners, as well as prospects for cooperation with East Java in trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields predetermined the opening of the consulate in the province. It is expected that the Honorary Consulate will become a linking bridge between the Kazakhstani and East Javan business circles.

Putranto stressed that the appointment of one of the leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Indonesia as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan is of great importance in promoting practical interaction with Kazakhstani businessmen. He expressed hope that the opening of the Honorary Consulate will give an additional impetus to increasing trade turnover, strengthening cooperation in the field of investment and tourism.

Within the framework of the business forum, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Surabaya Ali Affandi and Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty Akerkin Yeraliyeva delivered presentations about doing business in both cities.

KAZAKH INVEST Company presented information to Indonesian businessmen about the favorable investment climate of Kazakhstan and main preferences for investors, invited Indonesian companies to jointly develop projects in priority sectors of the country’s economy.

KTZ Express JSC presented the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan, including the Kazakhstani terminal in the Chinese port of Lianyungang.

In turn, QazTrade JSC spoke about the main items of Kazakhstan’s exports, key areas of Kazakhstan’s trade policy, measures to support exporters, noting the great potential for increasing trade with East Java.

At the same time, representatives of the Astana International Financial Center invited Indonesian companies to active cooperation in the financial sector, strengthening cooperation in the field of Islamic banking and financial technologies.

Also, presentations about the interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan were made by the food producer Finna Group (produces Kapal Api coffee), manufacturer of mechanical, electrical and medical equipment Samator, association for the organization of Hajj and Umrah AMPHURI, logistics company PELINDO.

At the end of the event, Deputy Sambuaga underlined that Kazakhstan and Indonesia have great potential for increasing the volume of trade and, in particular, in non-primary goods. He said that the Ministry of Trade of Indonesia is ready to work closely with its Kazakhstani partners on this issue.

In East Java province, with a population of more than 40 million people, the main cluster of Indonesian industry is concentrated, including the textile, footwear, furniture, chemical, metallurgical, pharmaceutical industries. Surabaya is the second largest city, economic center and port of the country after Jakarta.