Kazakhstan’s Investment, Export and Tourism Potential Presented in Istanbul

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

At the initiative of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, jointly with the international business platform Dünya Türk Ticaret Platformu, an event titled "Enhancing Economic Cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan" was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, promoting non-resource exports of domestic products, and fostering the sustainable development of the tourism sector, as well as expanding business ties between the entrepreneurial communities of the two countries.





During the meeting, the economic potential of Kazakhstan was presented, including key development priorities and opportunities available to Turkish businesses, taking into account existing government support measures.





In his welcoming remarks, Nuriddin Amankul, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, highlighted the steady development of Kazakh-Turkish relations, the favorable conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan, and the country’s strong potential in manufacturing, exports, and tourism. He also emphasized the importance of practical dialogue between business communities in implementing mutually beneficial projects.





Ahmet Ortatepe, Chairman of the Dünya Türk Ticaret Platformu, which brings together more than 1,500 business representatives, noted the strong interest of the Turkish business community in cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to further expand partnership ties.





The event brought together over 200 business representatives from various sectors of the economy, including industry, logistics, agro-industrial complex, trade, tourism, and services. At the conclusion of the event, B2B meetings were held, during which participants discussed future areas of cooperation, opportunities for business cooperation, and specific formats of partnership.