Prospects for the Development of Kazakhstan-Pakistan Cooperation Discussed in Islamabad

A seminar with the participation of Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin was held at the Institute of Regional Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, focusing on the development of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together representatives of the academic community, analytical centers, and students of relevant disciplines, as well as members of the diplomatic corps.





In his address, Y.Kistafin elaborated on the key areas and practical mechanisms for implementing cooperation between Astana and Islamabad, emphasizing the importance of strengthening political dialogue, trade and economic ties, regional connectivity, cooperation in the field of security, cultural exchange, and interaction within international platforms. Particular attention was paid to the role of Kazakhstan and Pakistan as transit transport and logistics hubs in Central and South Asia, as well as to the prospects for expanding cooperation in the context of regional integration.





The Ambassador also underscored the priority importance of the transit and transport agenda and, in this context, highlighted the key outcomes of the 5th meeting of the National Kurultai held in Kyzylorda, with special emphasis on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at developing Kazakhstan as a key international transport and logistics hub along the East-West and North-South corridors.





Participants of the event discussed opportunities and challenges in the implementation of bilateral projects, as well as potential avenues for further deepening cooperation within a broader regional context.