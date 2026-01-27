26.01.2026, 13:45 20271
Prospects for the Development of Kazakhstan-Pakistan Cooperation Discussed in Islamabad
A seminar with the participation of Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin was held at the Institute of Regional Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, focusing on the development of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together representatives of the academic community, analytical centers, and students of relevant disciplines, as well as members of the diplomatic corps.
In his address, Y.Kistafin elaborated on the key areas and practical mechanisms for implementing cooperation between Astana and Islamabad, emphasizing the importance of strengthening political dialogue, trade and economic ties, regional connectivity, cooperation in the field of security, cultural exchange, and interaction within international platforms. Particular attention was paid to the role of Kazakhstan and Pakistan as transit transport and logistics hubs in Central and South Asia, as well as to the prospects for expanding cooperation in the context of regional integration.
The Ambassador also underscored the priority importance of the transit and transport agenda and, in this context, highlighted the key outcomes of the 5th meeting of the National Kurultai held in Kyzylorda, with special emphasis on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at developing Kazakhstan as a key international transport and logistics hub along the East-West and North-South corridors.
Participants of the event discussed opportunities and challenges in the implementation of bilateral projects, as well as potential avenues for further deepening cooperation within a broader regional context.
26.01.2026, 19:18 18756
President Tokayev Sends a Congratulatory Telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s Republic Day
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s Republic Day, akorda.kz reports.
In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that under the Prime Minister’s wise leadership, India continues its persistent path of robust economic development and social welfare. He also emphasized India’s important role on the international stage.
The President of Kazakhstan wished Narendra Modi every success in his noble endeavours and extended his best wishes of prosperity and progress to the friendly people of India.
26.01.2026, 19:14 19041
Kazakhstan’s Investment, Export and Tourism Potential Presented in Istanbul
At the initiative of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, jointly with the international business platform Dünya Türk Ticaret Platformu, an event titled "Enhancing Economic Cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan" was held, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, promoting non-resource exports of domestic products, and fostering the sustainable development of the tourism sector, as well as expanding business ties between the entrepreneurial communities of the two countries.
During the meeting, the economic potential of Kazakhstan was presented, including key development priorities and opportunities available to Turkish businesses, taking into account existing government support measures.
In his welcoming remarks, Nuriddin Amankul, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, highlighted the steady development of Kazakh-Turkish relations, the favorable conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan, and the country’s strong potential in manufacturing, exports, and tourism. He also emphasized the importance of practical dialogue between business communities in implementing mutually beneficial projects.
Ahmet Ortatepe, Chairman of the Dünya Türk Ticaret Platformu, which brings together more than 1,500 business representatives, noted the strong interest of the Turkish business community in cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to further expand partnership ties.
The event brought together over 200 business representatives from various sectors of the economy, including industry, logistics, agro-industrial complex, trade, tourism, and services. At the conclusion of the event, B2B meetings were held, during which participants discussed future areas of cooperation, opportunities for business cooperation, and specific formats of partnership.
26.01.2026, 18:39 19311
Kazakhstan and Slovakia Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Environmental Protection
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic Zhanna Saginova met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment of the Slovak Republic Tomáš Taraba, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing Kazakh-Slovak cooperation in the field of environmental protection and water resources management and identified several key areas of cooperation, including the continued expansion of the bilateral legal and contractual framework.
Particular attention was paid to prospects for cooperation in climate change mitigation and adaptation. The Kazakh diplomat handed T.Taraba an official invitation to take part in the Regional Environmental Summit, which will be held in Astana on 22-24 April. It was noted that the forum will serve as an important international platform for discussing pressing issues and developing joint approaches to addressing climate change in the Central Asian region.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to further deepen cooperation in the aforementioned areas.
26.01.2026, 13:12 19701
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Germany
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Monika Iwersen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed priorities for further cooperation. They agreed to strengthen ties in trade, investment and cultural exchange.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the need to advance joint investment projects and increase business-to-business engagement.
German Ambassador reaffirmed Berlin’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Astana, both bilaterally and in international forums.
In addition, an exchange of views took place on current issues of the interregional and international agenda.
24.01.2026, 17:33 73221
Tokayev Sends a Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated To Lam on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished To Lam success in the practical implementation of his initiatives aimed at ensuring the country’s steady development.
24.01.2026, 13:11 73461
Gender Equality Issues Discussed with the New Head of the UN Women Office at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, received the new Head of the UN Women Country Office in Kazakhstan and UN Women Regional Coordinator for Central Asia, Geren Gures, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of cooperation related to gender equality and the empowerment of women, as well as the reform and further strengthening of the role of the United Nations.
The Kazakh diplomat reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to ensuring gender equality and advancing the empowerment of women and informed about the preservation of the 30 percent quota for women, youth, and persons with special life needs in the context of the upcoming parliamentary reform.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev also noted the existing opportunities in Kazakhstan to promote the gender agenda, including in the context of the functioning of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty, which serves as a platform for coordinating efforts and implementing joint initiatives at the national and regional levels.
Geren Gures highlighted the active efforts of the Government of Kazakhstan to implement the key provisions of international agreements in the field of protecting the rights of women and girls.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen their partnership and further develop cooperation in priority areas within the framework of the international and national agendas.
24.01.2026, 09:10 73696
Kazakhstan Strengthens Partnership with a Leading Northern European Company
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Finland Azamat Abdraimov met with Vice President of "Fortum", a leading energy company in Northern Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan, as well as steps to expand cooperation in the energy sector, including sustainable development, clean energy and the introduction of advanced technologies. Special attention was given to the potential for joint project implementation.
Kazakh diplomat noted the country’s interest in attracting international best practices to the energy sector, emphasizing favorable conditions for foreign investors.
The parties confirmed their readiness to continue contacts and exchange information.
23.01.2026, 19:01 97951
The Consulate of Kazakhstan was Opened in Phuket
Images | gov.kz
A solemn ceremony marking the official opening of the Consulate of Kazakhstan was held on the island of Phuket. The event became a landmark moment in the development of Kazakh-Thai relations and an important step toward strengthening diplomatic, economic, cultural, and tourism cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The opening of the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Phuket is of particular significance, as it is the third official diplomatic mission established on the island, underscoring the high level of mutual trust and the intensity of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan is consistently expanding its official diplomatic presence, with a strong focus on providing practical assistance to its citizens.
The consular district of the newly established mission covers 14 southern provinces of Thailand, making it an important center of engagement in the southern part of the country. This territorial scope will enable the systematic protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of Kazakhstan, ensure prompt response in emergency situations, and contribute to the development of tourism, business, and cultural ties in the region.
The official opening ceremony was attended by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, the Governor of Phuket Province, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, senior officials from Thailand’s southern provinces, representatives of Phuket’s local authorities, the diplomatic corps, the Kazakh diaspora, business circles, tourism associations, and the media.
In his address at the ceremony, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan emphasized that the opening of the Consulate in Phuket is a practical confirmation of the trusting and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand. "Phuket has long become an important hub for citizens of Kazakhstan. The opening of the Consulate will allow us to be closer to our citizens, protect their rights and interests, provide prompt assistance, and at the same time expand comprehensive cooperation with the southern regions of Thailand" - stressed Kazakh diplomat.
In his address, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, emphasized the steady and progressive development of Thai-Kazakh relations and noted the significance of the opening of the Consulate as a practical step reflecting the dynamic nature of bilateral cooperation. "Kazakhstan is an important partner of Thailand in Central Asia. The opening of the Consulate in Phuket will contribute to the further development of cooperation in the areas of tourism, trade, investment, and humanitarian exchanges" - said Thai diplomat.
In his remarks, the Governor of Phuket Province, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan as a reliable partner of Thailand and expressed confidence that the opening of the Consulate would give new impetus to the development of tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges. "We are pleased to welcome the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket. This event will strengthen ties between our peoples and open new opportunities for cooperation" - emphasized governor .
The ceremonial program of the event was accompanied by performances on the dombra, whose distinctive sound drew the attention of guests and created an atmosphere of cultural dialogue and exchange. Guests were also offered traditional Kazakh dishes, allowing them to become more closely acquainted with Kazakhstan’s rich historical and culinary heritage.
The opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Phuket became yet another confirmation of the two countries’ commitment to deepening their partnership and developing multifaceted cooperation that serves the interests of their citizens and contributes to strengthening friendship between Kazakhstan and Thailand.
