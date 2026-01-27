Greece Gives High Appraisal to Political and Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, met with the newly appointed Director of the A5 Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Eleni Triantafyllou, responsible for the cooperation with Kazakhstan and the countries of Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties held a thorough exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Greek relations. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels, as well as to the schedule of mutual visits and the expansion of contacts between relevant ministries and agencies.





A separate segment of the discussion was devoted to the expansion of the bilateral legal and treaty framework as one of the key instruments for ensuring the sustainable and progressive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece. In addition, Kazakhstan’s interest in intensifying direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries, attracting Greek investment, and jointly implementing promising economic projects was underscored.





Ambassador informed his Greek counterpart about the large scale political and constitutional reforms announced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym Jomart Tokayev, at a meeting of the National Kurultai.





For her part, E.Triantafyllou highly praised Kazakhstan’s steady development and the reforms being carried out, confirmed the high level of bilateral relations, and expressed the readiness of the Greek side to continue to facilitate their further deepening and to enrich them with practical content.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current regional and international issues, confirming the coincidence or closeness of their positions on a number of key topics and their mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue.