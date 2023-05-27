23.05.2023, 12:10 33341
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Several documents were signed today in presence of Kazakh and Singaporean presidents in Astana, Kazinform reports.
They are:
1. The Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Singapore on trade in services and investments.
2. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on cooperation under the Program of Capacity Building for Civil Servants of Central Asian countries (C5).
3. The Agreement on Cooperation between the Astana International Financial Centre and Enterprise Singapore.
4. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between JSC QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development and Enterprise Singapore
As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit.
UN Highly Appreciates Kazakhstan's Contribution to Peacekeeping
On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the first UN peacekeeping mission, an event was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, the UN Mission in Kazakhstan, and the foreign diplomatic corps, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Opening the event, Kairat Umarov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, noted that the country’s participation in the UN efforts to ensure regional and international security within the framework of UN peacekeeping missions is an important component of its foreign policy. Thanking the partners for their support, the diplomat informed about Kazakhstan's intentions to further increase peacekeeping activities within the UN.
Noting her high appreciation for Kazakhstan's active participation in the UN activities, Michaela Friberg-Storey, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, stressed that over the years of close cooperation, Astana has become an effective participant in the peacekeeping track, demonstrating a high level of training of Kazakhstan’s military personnel. Having personal experience of participating in such missions, she especially noted the conditions created in the country to improve professionalism within the framework of the "Kazcent" peacekeeping training center in Almaty.
Detailed information about the contribution of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan was presented by Colonel Olzhas Khusainov, Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, as well as Kazakhstan’s peacekeepers who took part in the missions.
Noting the positive experience of Kazakhstan, representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps expressed their gratitude and support to the Kazakh military.
Positive appraisal was given to the actions of domestic "blue helmets" in the framework of the UN mission in Lebanon. The military attaché of the Republic of India, part of the brigade that includes Kazakhstan’s peacekeepers, shared his successful interaction experience, which is now being studied by other countries.
The participants of the event observed a minute of silence for the peacekeepers who gave their lives in the service under the UN flag.
President Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the older member of the Ruling Family of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
With a great pleasure I think back to my visit to the Emirates earlier this year and the talks with the leadership of your country. Certainly, the agreements reached will serve for the benefit of our peoples. For Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates is a reliable and key strategic partner in the Islamic world, brotherly country, supporting us since the first years of independence. Our people will always appreciate it. Therefore, the UAE’s contribution to the development of our country is seen as a bright example of friendship and close cooperation. Taking the opportunity, I'd like to express gratitude to the leadership of your country and convey the warm wishes to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan", - said Tokayev.
For his part, Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan thanked the Kazakhstani President for warm welcome and noted that this year the partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE has been given a new impetus.
Your official visit to the Emirates earlier this year was successful in terms of strengthening the cooperation between our friendly countries. The history of interaction with your country is deep. Today, despite the international and regional situation, our cooperation in many sectors only strengthens. I’d like to express gratitude to the Kazakh government and you personally for creating the most favorable conditions for implementation of our joint investment projects", - he said.
The meeting focused on the issues of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. The Kazakh Head of State stressed the high potential and capabilities of Emirati companies, welcomed them to actively participate in joint projects in agriculture, energy, petrochemistry, mining, construction, transport, logistics, finance, and tourism.
In conclusion, the Head of State presented Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan the Dostyk Order of first degree for his contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations.
Kazakhstan, Egypt mull introducing 14-day visa-free regime
Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Egypt to Kazakhstan Manal al-Shinnawi to discuss the bilateral cooperation in culture and tourism, Kazinform reports.
This year Kazakhstan marks the 800th anniversary of Sultan Beibarys across the country", - Minister Oralov said at the meeting, adding that the Kazakh delegation will visit Egypt in the coming days to take part in the unveiling ceremony of the Mosque of al-Zahir Baybars and a science-to-practice conference dedicated to Sultan Beibarys.
In addition, Cairo will host a gala concert of Kazakh singers and an exhibition of Kazakh artisans dated to the Days of Kazakhstan’s culture in Egypt. This is a great opportunity for Kazakhstanis to demonstrate their talents", - he noted.
The sides went on to discuss the 4th session of the Intergovernmental Commission slated to be held this November.
Ambassador Al-Shinnawi revealed the plans of the Egyptian side to bring an exhibition of Islamic culture to the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For his part, Minister Oralov vowed to support this initiative.
Utmost attention was paid to tourism cooperation as Egypt is the 3rd most popular destination for Kazakhstani tourists. The Egyptian ambassador expressed interest in introducing a mutual 14-day visa free regime between the countries, adding that Kazakhstan has a lot to offer to guests from Egypt, including investment projects in the tourism sector.
Tokayev shares Kazakhstani vision of EAEU’s development
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his country’s vision of the Eurasian Economic Union, which is consistently building up the potential of the countries of the Union, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Kazakhstan’s vision of the Union’s development is consistently building up the potential of our countries. That is, projects, technologies, working places, taxes. I’m quite sure that through joint efforts we could successfully fulfill all the tasks set before us, and take the Eurasian Economic Union to a higher development path", - said Tokayev at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Moscow.
The Kazakh President noted that next year the EAEU will mark its 10 years.
In this regard, I suggest instructing the Commission to prepare a report on the first stage of Eurasian integration for the next meeting of the Council. The report will include the main results and accomplishments as well as concrete recommendations on further integration development," said the Kazakh Head of State.
Kazakh President signs law on discharging customs duties payment
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on the peculiarities of securing obligations to pay customs duties, taxes, special, anti-dumping, compensatory duties during the transportation of goods in accordance with the customs procedure of customs transit", Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The text of the law is published in press.
Alikhan Smailov holds meetings with Qatar Power International Holding CEO in Doha
In the framework of the Qatar Economic Forum, held in Doha, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the chairman of Power International Holding Moutaz Al-Khayyat, where they discussed the implementation of investment projects in the fields of medicine, agriculture and tourism, primeminister.kz reports.
Power International Holding is one of the biggest conglomerates in the Middle East, with the participation of which large objects were built in Qatar on the eve of the World Football Championship. The holding's main areas of focus include such sectors as construction, agriculture, industry and healthcare.
All of these sectors are priorities for Kazakhstan's economy. We have a solid potential to build up mutually beneficial cooperation," the Prime Minister said.
He also added that PIH Holding becomes a flagship in the establishment and development of partnerships between Qatar and Kazakhstan.
For reference: Power International Holding is Qatar conglomerate, covering five main sectors: construction, real estate management, agriculture and food industry, the sphere of entertainment and hotel business, as well as medicine. The company employs about 65,000 people and has implemented about 1,000 different projects.
In October 2022, during the official visit of Emir of Qatar to Kazakhstan, the holding signed a memorandum on the construction of a large international medical complex in Astana worth about $300 million.
Our relations with Kazakhstan are to continue to strengthen - Singaporean President Halimah Yacob
President of Singapore Halimah Yacob expressed her confidence that the relations between Singapore and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen, Kazinform reports.
Speaking to the participants of the Kazakhstan-Singapore business forum, Halimah Yacob said that her meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ended up productive with the signing of a number of intergovernmental agreements and the memorandum of mutual understanding.
The investment agreement between our countries, which is key to the cooperation between Kazakhstan, Singapore, and the Eurasian Union in terms of investor rights protection was signed," she said.
According to Halimah Yacob, her visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.
I believe that through Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s support our relations will continue to strengthen. Singapore looks forward to Tokayev’s state visit in the near future," she said.
The Singaporean President added that the ongoing forum brought together many business heads, including 20 representatives of Singaporean companies, seeking to explore opportunities in Kazakhstan so as to diversify the two countries’ economies.
Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Chinese side for the assistance in opening Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Xi’an, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service, Kazinform reports.
Xi’an is an important point of One Belt, One Road economic project. Kazakhstan enjoys close ties with Shaanxi province and Xi’an. The agreements on establishment of twin city relations with the North Kazakhstan region and Shymkent city were signed. The opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi’an will give a new impulse to the development of our cooperation," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The decree on opening the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in the largest industrial and historical-cultural region of China was signed on November 5, 2022. Representative offices of the national companies will open in the building of the Consulate as well.
Member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Qin Gang congratulated the attendees on behalf of the Government. He said that the opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi’an proves that the bilateral relations move to a new level.
Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country which opened its diplomatic mission in Shaanxi province.
