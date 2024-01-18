14.01.2024, 20:34 17461
Kazakhstan supports 'one-China' principle - Foreign Office
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan commented on the results of the election in Taiwan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In view of the election held in Taiwan, the Republic of Kazakhstan reiterates its strong support for the "one-China" principle and reaffirms that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory. We support the efforts of the government of the People's Republic of China to achieve a peaceful reunification of the country, the document reads.
Earlier, it was reported that Lai Ching-te, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), claimed victory in Taiwan’s presidential election. Along with presidential election, the country held also parliamentary elections.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.01.2024, 21:56 17241
President Tokayev congratulates King Frederik X of Denmark
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulation to King Frederik X of Denmark on the occasion of assuming the throne, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
I am confident that under your leadership Denmark will continue to achieve success in sustainable development, improving people’s wellbeing and strengthening its authority at the international arena. I hope that comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Denmark, based on friendship and mutual support, will continue to develop through our joint efforts, reads the telegram.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent also a telegram to Margrethe II, who signed her abdication and handed over the throne to Crown Prince Frederik.
The Head of State expressed gratitude to Margrethe II for her significant contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Denmark.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.01.2024, 13:29 17591
Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan outline co-op plans for 2024
Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have outlined plans for the development of cooperation for 2024, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Turkmen Foreign Minister Ahmed Kurbanov and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ashgabat Askar Tazhibayev.
During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in a wide range of areas of cooperation.
The diplomats reviewed the practical implementation of the agreements reached earlier, including during high-level visits, and also discussed the prospects for the development of Turkmen-Kazakh relations for 2024.
At the same time, the parties noted the importance of holding inter-ministerial consultations, organizing regular bilateral visits and contacts at the highest level.
In addition, the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, holding regular meetings and consultations between parliamentarians of the two countries was emphasized, and positive experience of interaction and support within such organizations as the OSCE, the UN, and the OIC was noted.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan occupies an important place in the strategy of strengthening economic and diplomatic relations in the region.
Both countries are constantly interested in expanding joint projects, especially in the fields of energy, transport and trade.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.01.2024, 19:33 28776
CSTO Permanent Council runs Kazakhstan-chaired meeting
Images | CSTO
The first meeting of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Permanent Council in 2024 has been held under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's government, Trend reports.
Taking into consideration Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the organization from January 1st of this year, the country's permanent representative to the CSTO, Marat Syzdykov, was elected chairman of the Permanent Council in accordance with the rotation concept.
The meeting considered a number of documents, including a draft Action Plan for the implementation of the decisions of the CSTO Collective Security Council's November (2023) session, as well as the implementation of priority areas of the organization's activities under Kazakhstan's chairmanship.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2024, 09:00 32776
Kazakhstan's achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals: 2024 plan approved
Issues of actualization of Kazakhstan's national indicators in the field of the UN Sustainable Development Goals were discussed at the 7th meeting of the SDG Coordination Council, primeminister.kz reports.
Heads of central government agencies, representatives of the UN, UNDP and the European Union took part in the discussion under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.
It was noted that today there is a need to revise the national indicators and revise the status of some of them. In particular, it is proposed to include indicators on the proportion of the population covered by immunization with all vaccines, facts of domestic violence against women, the volume of greenhouse gas emissions, etc. in the category of relevant indicators. This will improve the efficiency of work on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by Kazakhstan.
The meeting also discussed the inclusion of SDG indicators in strategic programs and documents of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as their localization and implementation in the regions of the country.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals is aimed at improving the quality of life of the population through the introduction of the best international standards.
Last September, the Head of State Kasym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the UN Summit on the Sustainable Development Goals. In his speech, the President noted that achieving the SDGs is a national priority for us. Therefore, we are always open for cooperation with all Member States in the pursuit of a more equitable and sustainable world," the Prime Minister said.
He recalled that a relevant session on SDGs was also held within the framework of the International Economic Forum in Astana. In addition, seminars on localization of SDGs in certain regions were held.
As a result of the discussion, the Coordinating Council approved a plan of measures for the realization of the SDGs for 2024. Prime Minister demanded from government agencies to ensure its timely and qualitative fulfillment.
Today we have set specific tasks that need to be consistently implemented during the year," he concluded.
For reference: the Sustainable Development Goals were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to eradicate poverty and inequality, protect the environment, ensure prosperity of the world's population. A total of 17 directions are defined, the realization of which can lead to the development of the main spheres of the economy and social life. Monitoring of the achievement of the SDGs is under constant control of the UN representatives and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.12.2023, 13:59 84026
Kazakhstan removes Taliban from list of prohibited organizations
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh authorities took a decision to remove the Taliban from the list of prohibited organizations. This is what Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov said in an interview with Kazinform News Agency.
Smadyarov said that Kazakhstan revises the national list of prohibited terrorist organizations on a regular basis in order to keep it up to date. As part of this process, it was decided to exclude the Taliban from this list as per the UN practice.
Thus, in compliance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions, which are mandatory for implementation, the Taliban is not included in the list of organizations recognized as terrorist ones.
- How will the diplomatic contacts between Kazakhstan and the Taliban develop?
As for the political contacts, I would like to emphasize that Kazakhstan will further adhere strictly to the decisions and resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly.
The Taliban attempts to establish diplomatic relations with various countries including Kazakhstan and rehabilitate itself in the eyes of the global community. They are actively building trade relations with the nearest neighbors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.12.2023, 10:39 100696
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2024
The General Assembly has approved an annual regular budget for the United Nations of about 3.59 billion U.S. dollars, UN News reported on Sunday, Xinhua reports.
The 2024 budget is higher than that of 2023, which stood at nearly 3.4 billion dollars.
The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.
The world body has a separate peacekeeping budget, which has a fiscal cycle ending on June 30. The regular budget covers the calendar year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2023, 23:28 100881
Informal meeting of CIS Heads of State takes place
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an informal meeting of the Heads of CIS States, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Attending the meeting were Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Bedimuhamedow, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
The meeting discussed the priority areas of the Organization's work, as well as plans for further strengthening and development of mutually beneficial cooperation.
An exchange of views on current issues of cooperation within the CIS also took place.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2023, 09:07 97096
EAEU Free Trade Agreement signed with Iran
Images | primeminister.kz
On December 25, 2023, on the margins of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, a free trade agreement was signed between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states on the one hand and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the other, primeminister.kz reports.
The agreement provides a duty-free trade regime for a wide part of the commodity nomenclature - more than 90%.
Provision of duty-free trade regime will create favorable conditions for the entry of both agricultural and industrial Kazakhstani goods to the Iranian market. Special attention is paid to the possibilities of guaranteed duty-free supplies of Kazakh grain to Iran within the limits of tariff quotas.
In addition to establishing a preferential trade regime, the agreement regulates such trade aspects as the application of protective measures, cooperation in the field of technical barriers, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, customs cooperation, rules for determining the origin of goods, and dispute resolution.
Moreover, the agreement provides for arrangements to ensure transparency in public procurement, as well as arrangements to develop sectoral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, among which special attention is paid to the transport and logistics sector.
Formation of a full-scale preferential trade regime, regulation of a wide range of issues within the framework of the agreement will allow to realize the undiscovered potential of mutual trade and bring trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran to a qualitatively new level.
It should be noted that Iran is a large and promising market with a population of more than 85 million people, and also has a significant transit potential with a developed infrastructure of the Persian Gulf. The agreement will be a serious step in the development of the North-South transport corridor, namely, it will create prerequisites for the implementation of major joint projects in various sectors of the economy, increase mutual foreign direct investment, and build up active economic cooperation between the parties to the agreement.
According to the results of 2022 trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran amounted to $521.4 million, which is 18.3% higher than in 2021. The share of exports from Kazakhstan to Iran amounted to $309.7 million, an increase of 12.5% compared to last year. Imports from Iran to Kazakhstan amounted to $211.7 million. Mutual trade with Iran has great potential for growth and the Agreement is designed to realize it.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
