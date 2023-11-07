This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan transfers $1mln to Palestinians
The 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Astana
The Turkic World Vision 2040 has been adopted. Most importantly, we have strengthened the unity of brotherly countries. We have demonstrated to the world our adherence to common values. We are fulfilling the will of our ancestors and strengthening cooperation among Turkic nations. We must maintain our unity based on mutual trust and solidarity in order to pass it on to the next generation. The Turkic world interacts with global powers on an equal footing. Other nations are now reckoning with the key stances of our organization. Therefore, the expansion of relations between Turkic peoples is a common task for all of us," stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Today, we will consider the presented sketches and make a joint decision. It will be a historic moment. It is our duty to explore the common archive and bring the historical truth to the descendants. We propose to entrust the relevant institutions to work together on unexplored sources. This is truly very important work. There are gaps in our common history that need to be thoroughly researched. It is also important to promote each other's TV series shot in our countries. In particular, we should widely promote animated films for kids. We think that social networks and popular media personalities can be involved for this purpose. It will certainly create an opportunity for the spiritual rapprochement of the youth," the President said.
In this regard, I would like to call all of you to draft a typical law and approve it as soon as possible. This initiative will open the way to free export of our goods to the common market. Uniform standards will allow us to ensure annual GDP growth of about 1%. This year, the turnover of goods between the OTS countries exceeded 22 billion US dollars. This figure could show 1.5 fold increase if we adopt common requirements. I am also proposing the establishment of the OTS Reference Centre, which will ensure mutual recognition of the results of product testing, as well as new research in the field of chemical and food industries," the President said.
I call for the appointment of our permanent representatives to the Organization of Turkic States. It is better to appoint them as soon as possible. We also welcome the idea of increasing the number of staff in the Secretary General's Office. It is necessary to strengthen the cooperation of the Turkic states in the electoral field. It is worth to consider the establishment of an Advisory Council of Central Election Authorities. International and regional structures have recently shown increasing interest in our organization. We welcome the initiative to grant observer status to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. We also propose cooperation with the Islamic Food Security Organization," the Head of State said.
It is imperative to ensure our collective security. Arms and drug trafficking, terrorism, extremism, migration pose increasing dangers. Stronger security cooperation is vital in countering these risks. In this context, I propose to organise the third meeting of the Secretaries General of the Security Councils in Astana next year. It is crucial to sign an agreement for a collaborative effort against crime and the exchange of information between the financial investigative bodies of the member states," the President declared.
The Turkic Investment Fund has a unique role in this endeavor. To improve economic relations, it is necessary to establish a market for "green" finance. As you are aware, Kazakhstan has proposed the creation of a Council of Turkic Green Finance. Moreover, the proposal to grant Astana the status of the financial center of the Turkic world was supported by all parties. I extend my genuine gratitude to all of you for this unanimous decision," the Kazakh leader said.
Therefore, I have decided to provide $1 million humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. It is simply intolerable to use violence and acts of terrorism to solve pressing problems that have persisted for decades. Kazakhstan strongly condemns such actions. The escalation of the conflict could lead to serious consequences. We strongly advise to resolve any disputes through peaceful negotiations and dialogue. Upholding the territorial integrity of all states and non-intervention in their domestic matters remain of utmost importance to us. It is vital to strictly comply with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and to respect the norms of international law. It is no secret that the Security Council’s is currently at a standstill. Given this, the role of the General Assembly should be strengthened. At the same time, it is necessary to be more constructive in the reform of the Security Council," the President stressed.
We attach great importance to the development of new energy sources, the modernisation and diversification of transportation routes. We also have a keen interest in the introduction of best practices and technologies in geological exploration and power generation. We value the advancement of the petrochemical sector and collaborative efforts towards sustainable energy. I have proposed to host the International Energy Forum in Kazakhstan this year. " Such a high-level event will allow us to discuss all relevant issues in depth. Climate change and sustainable development rank among the foremost ones. Our country took the initiative to host a regional climate change summit in 2026. I believe that the fraternal Turkic states will support the above initiatives," the Head of State said.
- The Astana Act;
- The Declaration of the 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS);
- The decision of the Heads of State on awarding President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev the highest order of the Turkic world;
- The decision of the Heads of State on the Turkic world financial center status;
- The decision on new flags of the Turkic Cooperation Organizations;
- The decision of the Heads of State on appointments;
- The decision on the status of an Economic Cooperation Organization observer to the Organization of Turkic States;
- The decision on establishment of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Disasters and Solidarity of the Organization of Turkic States on February 6;
- The decision on the budget management policy of the OTS Secretary;
- The decision on the development of provisions of OTS permanent representatives;
- The Protocol on cooperation between the relevant institutions of the OTS member states in the field of metrology;
- The joint action plan of the OTS on the implementation of the 2023/27 transport connection program.
Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree
Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries. Our common goal is to further strengthen cooperation based on mutual friendship and support. I am sure that by joint efforts we will achieve these noble goals. Therefore, your visit today is of special significance," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
France is one of the largest trading partners of Kazakhstan. For 8 months of the current year, the volume of trade between our countries increased by 21 percent compared to the last year reaching 2.7 billion dollars. France is also one of our main foreign investors. Over the past 15 years, French directed about $18.7 billion investment to our economy. Today we are implementing important projects in the energy, nuclear industry, mining, chemical industry, machinery, construction, aerospace and pharmaceutics. The successful operation of more than 170 French companies, such as Alstom, Total Energies, Orano, Vicat, in our country proves this fact," the President said.
This is especially relevant in today's difficult geopolitical and geo-economic situation. Today we`ve signed Joint Declaration between Kazakhstan and France on intention to cooperate in strategic materials. As you have seen, we have also reached arrangements with Boehringer Ingelheim, Total Energies, and Alstom. These deals will be beneficial for both economies. In order to effectively implement the envisaged actions, it is necessary to promote investment projects at the ministerial level. To this end, I suggested establishing a special work group," the President said.
Kazakhstan's geographical location and role is significant for us, so we thoroughly discussed the prospects of our economic cooperation. It was confirmed by the agreements signed this morning. You, Mr President, reminded us the importance of French enterprises that are already present in Kazakhstan. They are long standing partnerships in the areas of trade and energy. Several French companies have been operating here for a very long time. We would like to bolster the involvement of our companies in many other fields. We have fundamental areas for partnership. As I mentioned these are the energy sector and aerospace industry," Emmanuel Macron said.
I am convinced that our companies can also contribute enhansing the markets. To this, we signed an important agreement on local production FMD vaccines in Kazakhstan. Another promising area for partnership is healthcare. Mr President, you also have mentioned the importance of people-to-people links. Today we have signed a number of agreements on education field," the French leader underlined.
Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks in a narrow format
One step closer to the formation of the common electric power market of the EAEU
Senators ratified the agreement on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cyprus in the law enforcement sphere
The approved laws are designed to develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus in the law enforcement field. The provisions of the Agreements regulate the conditions and procedures for extradition, as well as issues of providing legal assistance to citizens. We hope that ratification of the Treaties will increase the effectiveness of legal cooperation between our countries in matters of combating crime and will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations", - said Maulen Ashimbaev, commenting on the approved law.
