30.09.2025, 17:42 13396
Kazakhstan, UAE discuss military cooperation, technological exchange
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Mohamed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the prospects for the two countries’ cooperation in military education and security ensuring.
The Head of State also pointed out the UAE’s achievement in defense industry and drew attention to the opportunities of experience exchange in advanced technologies and innovations.
The President also emphasized dynamic development of the relations between Astana and Abu Dhabi in all fields and expressed readiness for further strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
30.09.2025, 14:12 13471
Kazakhstan welcomes Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza Strip
Tell a friend
Presidential Aide Ruslan Zheldibay stated that Kazakhstan welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan considers this initiative as a unique opportunity and the most important step to regulate the situation in the Middle East, strengthen interstate trust and establish enduring and just peace in this region," he posted on Telegram channel.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2025, 19:54 35906
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Italy held extended-format talks
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Following substantive discussions in a tête-à-tête format, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella continued negotiations with the participation of the delegations of both countries, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State emphasized that multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy rests on a solid political dialogue, dynamic economic partnership, and vibrant cultural and humanitarian ties. He highlighted the significant personal contribution of President Sergio Mattarella to strengthening the partnership between Astana and Rome.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that during his official visit to Italy last year, important agreements were reached, which gave new momentum to Kazakh-Italian cooperation.
Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s top three trading partners. Our economic cooperation is very dynamic and has tremendous potential for further growth. We welcome Italian plans to further increase its exports. Over the past 20 years, Italy has invested up to $7.6 billion into our economy. Today, 250 Italian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan," - the President said.
The Head of State outlined promising areas for deepening cooperation, including critical raw materials, petrochemicals, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, light industry, food processing, artificial intelligence, finance, tourism, and education.
The parties noted active interaction within the UN and other international organizations. As a successful example, they pointed to the establishment of the "Central Asia Plus" dialogue platform, as well as the first "Central Asia - Italy" Summit, held in Astana this May. The Kazakh side highly valued Rome’s support for this initiative.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who delivered a keynote speech at the Astana International Forum.
A separate part of the talks was devoted to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In this context, the Head of State announced the decision to name a street in central Astana after Marco Polo, which will serve as a symbol of the enduring friendship between Kazakhstan and Italy.
In turn, Sergio Mattarella emphasized the importance of further deepening the partnership and expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal contribution to strengthening trust and mutual understanding between the two countries.
Concluding the talks, the parties expressed confidence that Sergio Mattarella’s official visit would mark a new chapter in the history of Kazakh-Italian relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2025, 15:57 37906
Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella held talks
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
A ceremonial welcome was held at the Akorda residence for President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, who arrived in Astana on an official visit. The Heads of State introduced the members of their delegations. The commander of the honor guard company delivered a welcoming report, followed by the national anthems of both countries. The two Presidents then proceeded to hold talks, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the visit of Sergio Mattarella to Kazakhstan would give a strong impetus to further strengthening cooperation between the two nations. According to him, the visit reaffirms the special bonds of friendship and long-standing partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy.
Mr. President, I am very pleased to welcome you as our guest. This is your first official visit to Kazakhstan, and it is of great importance as it will undoubtedly open a new chapter in our relations. Kazakhstan and Italy enjoy close cooperation, and we have warm feelings towards your country. Our mutual trade is steadily growing, and our economic ties are strong. We are achieving tangible results across a wide range of areas. As President, I stand ready to make my personal contribution to further strengthening our relations," the Head of State said.
In turn, Sergio Mattarella thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm hospitality and underlined the importance of further enhancing bilateral ties.
I am delighted to be here and to meet with you following your visit to Rome in January last year. As you rightly noted, we enjoy excellent relations, which are steadily growing stronger, becoming increasingly dynamic and fruitful. Our economic, trade and cultural cooperation continues to expand year by year, and we see greater interaction between our universities. I thank you for your friendship," - the President of Italy stated.
The two leaders also exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral relations, as well as on regional and international matters. On this occasion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2025, 10:20 97531
Kazakhstan and Spain Compare Notes on Key Areas of Cooperation
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain Luis Francisco Martínez, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for strengthening strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as the schedule of upcoming events.
During the meeting, participants noted that trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Spain are growing dynamically, including significant investment projects in Kazakhstan involving leading Spanish companies.
Considering the popularity of the Spanish language and culture in Kazakhstan, the diplomats discussed in detail cultural and humanitarian projects of mutual interest. Issues of sports diplomacy were also touched upon.
The Spanish Ambassador shared his views and expressed his readiness to intensify and further strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 21:35 114746
Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
On the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Bart De Wever, akorda.kz reports.
The President noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of long-term cooperation with Belgium, one of its key partners within the European Union.
President Tokayev emphasized that Brussels is among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of bilateral trade approached half a billion US dollars.
During the talks, the two sides highlighted the potential for further strengthening economic relations, particularly in the fields of critical minerals, petrochemicals, agriculture, industry, transport and logistics, artificial intelligence, finance, tourism, and education.
Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed gratitude for the opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda and conveyed to the President of Kazakhstan the best wishes of King Philippe.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 14:12 115056
President Tokayev held talks with the President of Finland
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that a fruitful political dialogue at the highest level plays an important role in ensuring positive results in bilateral relations.
In this context, He expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the Finnish leader to Kazakhstan will contribute to further unlocking the potential of trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.
Special attention was paid to the discussion of the current geopolitical situation in the world.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 10:45 115321
Kazakhstan attends High-level Meeting on China's Global Development Initiative
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh President addressed the High-level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative held by China on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan highly appreciates the forward-looking leadership of President Xi Jinping and his active efforts aimed at building a more just, inclusive, and effective foundation for international cooperation. He stresed in this context, Kazakhstan fully supports China’s global initiatives, which have emerged as a response to geopolitical and economic challenges.
The President said Kazakhstan supports the Global Development Initiative called to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
This aligns with China’s latest strategic proposal, the Global Governance Initiative, suggested by President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit held in Tianjin.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the initiative is called to serve as a source of positive influence in an unstable world, helping to better reflect the interests and aspirations of the majority of countries. He emphasized that the United Nations will play a central role in this framework.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 09:35 108411
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of France
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The President of Kazakhstan discussed bilateral cooperation with Emmanuel Macron. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that France is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan within the European Union, akorda.kz reports.
The parties noted with satisfaction that the agreements previously reached at the highest level are delivering tangible results across various areas, including energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and healthcare. Cultural and humanitarian ties are also developing fruitfully.
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and France further exchanged views on pressing geopolitical issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.09.2025, 14:12Kazakhstan welcomes Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza Strip 30.09.2025, 17:4212771Kazakhstan, UAE discuss military cooperation, technological exchange 30.09.2025, 09:5511186Bektenov Participated in the Meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk 30.09.2025, 19:3510601Kazakhstan plans to remove 21 invertebrate species from its list of rare animals 30.09.2025, 21:4510471Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles 24.09.2025, 10:45115191Kazakhstan attends High-level Meeting on China's Global Development Initiative 24.09.2025, 14:12114926President Tokayev held talks with the President of Finland 24.09.2025, 21:35114616Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever 24.09.2025, 09:35108361Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of France 25.09.2025, 10:2097401Kazakhstan and Spain Compare Notes on Key Areas of Cooperation 10.09.2025, 16:45252546Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 11.09.2025, 14:20248506Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 03.09.2025, 12:38246316Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 12.09.2025, 19:15236681Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets 01.09.2025, 12:14234536Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day