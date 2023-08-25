21.08.2023, 13:42 20221
Kazakhstan, Vietnam ink several bilateral documents
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Several documents were signed as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Vietnam today, Kazinform reports via the Akorda press office.
1. Joint Action Plan on accelerated development of trade-economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for 2023-2025;
2. Visa Exemption Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for national passport holders.
3. The Memorandum of Cooperation in tourism between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;
4. The Memorandum of Cooperation between Kazakhstan’s JSC QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development and Vietnam’s VietTrade Trade Promotion Agency.
5. The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Committee for Investments of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Agency for Investments of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;
6. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding in e-commerce and postal activities development between JSC KazPost and VietPost Corporation.
7. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and JSC Vietjet Aviation;
8. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on cooperation in the field of investments in oil and gas projects between JSC NC KazMunayGas and Sovico Group;
9. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on cooperation in transport-logistics infrastructure development between JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Sovico Group;
10. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Committee for Investments of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnam’s Crystal Bay Tourism Group JSC;
11. The Agreement on Cooperation between Microtech DFS Vietnam Company Limited and Vela Corporation;
12. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between JSC Khabar Agency and Vietnam Television.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
24.08.2023, 17:04 1556
Kazakh President addresses BRICS Summit
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the BRICS Summit highlighted the growing role of the SCO, an organization uniting the economies of rapidly developing nations.
The President said today’s summit may significantly strengthen the BRICS role and help solve several pressing global problems based on open dialogue and mutual understanding.
The summit takes place amid the escalation of tension in the international arena characterized by large-scale political leverage, confrontations, and widespread sanctions.
As the chair of the SCO the Head of State shared the vision of the prospects and common interests of interregional cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan as one of the SCO funders intends to use its SCO Chairmanship for transforming it into a more efficient organization able to respond to challenges. For more than two decades the SCO gained valuable experience in multilateral relations and regional cooperation.
Taking into account common interests and priorities of the BRICS and SCO the Head of State suggested joining efforts in the key directions.
The President urged to seek for an acceptable formula of peace, stability and security based on the UN Charter.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the BRICS and BRICS Plus partners could cooperate in promoting this initiative for the common good.
Next year Kazakhstan will hold the SCO Digital Forum. The Head of State invited the BRICS Plus partners to take an active part in this important event.
Besides, the President of Kazakhstan invited all partners to join economic, trade, transportation and investment projects via the North-South, and East-West corridors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.08.2023, 16:47 9561
Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Mangistau region's socio-economic development
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of Mangistau region Nurlan Nogayev, who reported about the region’s socio-economic development in January-July 2023 and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform reports via Akorda.
According to Nogayev, the region launched six investment projects worth 5.3 billion tenge in the reporting period. The volume of investments in the region’s fixed capital made 523 billion tenge.
The President was informed about the course of fulfillment of the drinking water shortage problem. The region has been implementing six projects aimed at increasing desalinated water volumes by 146 thousand cubic meters by 2025.
Besides, Nogayev reported about the improvement of housing utilities, engineering infrastructure in Aktau and reconstruction of MAEK.
In his words, 9.4 billion tenge was allocated for MAEK reconstruction this year, of which 6.8 billion tenge were allocated under the MAEK investment program and 2.6 billion tenge were spent from the local administration’s reserves. Additional 4.9 billion tenge were provided from the Governmental reserves at the President’s instruction.
At the end of the meeting, the President tasked the Governor to ensure non-stop operation of Mangistau region’s energy system.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.08.2023, 16:32 13176
President Tokayev completes official visit to Vietnam
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has completed his official visit to Vietnam, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
The Kazakh President arrived in Vietnam for an official visit on Sunday, commending his visit with laying flowers at the monument of national heroes and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum the next day.
Tokayev held talks with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and met with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.
The Kazakh President visited the Museum of Military History afterwards.
As part of the official visit of the Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Nguyễn Hồng Diên signed an intergovernmental action plan to step up the development of trade and economic cooperation for 2023-25
On the same day, the joint communiqué on the results of the official visit of the Kazakh President to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was published.
Today, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Vietnam visited the ceramic village of Chu Dau, situated in the province of Hai Duong. Tokayev also visited the GoerTek production complex, the production site of Hyosung Financial System Vina production, and met with Head of the Bac Ninh Provincial Delegation of Deputies of the National Assembly Nguyen Anh Tuan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.08.2023, 17:39 20346
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meeting with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that today he held productive talks with President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on the main directions of bilateral cooperation, Presidential press service reports.
As President Tokayev emphasized, our country considers Vietnam as one of the important partners in Southeast Asia. The President of Kazakhstan lauded the outcome of his trip to Hanoi.
Today I had very productive talks with President Vo Van Thuong. We reached very important agreements that will strengthen our relations and cooperation in many areas. We adopted a Joint Communiqué outlining the main areas of our comprehensive cooperation. I also had meetings with Vietnamese businessmen. I firmly intend to support their presence in the Kazakhstan market. We will facilitate their activities in Kazakhstan, as we have a very strong and sincere interest in the long-term presence of Vietnamese businesses in our country. Vietnam is a prosperous country in terms of economic growth,"said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
President Tokayev expressed his confidence that the recently signed intergovernmental joint action Plan for accelerated trade and economic cooperation development will be one of the essential tools for improving interaction between the two countries in significant areas such as trade, investment, technology, agriculture, transport and tourism.
In turn, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh noted that the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.
- A number of documents and agreements signed by the two sides are a solid basis for realizing cooperation in the future. We are interested in discussing with you further ways to strengthen and deepen relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in political, diplomatic, investment and trade spheres," Pham Minh Chinh emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.08.2023, 11:27 34871
First-Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev held a hearing of the RSE "National Accreditation Center"
Tell a friend
The reports were made by the Director General of the NAC Talgat Momyshev, his deputies, and other representatives of the accreditation body, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Opening the meeting, A. Shakkaliyev outlined the primacy of accreditation as "the pinnacle of quality infrastructure" and noted the leading positions of the national accreditation system of Kazakhstan in the CIS in terms of international recognition.
In the CIS part, T. Momyshev noted in his report that the NAC confirmed its level of Kazakhstan in the competence space during the recent assessment of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation on Accreditation (ARAS).
According to the deputy heads, the NAC is mastering new areas of activity, such as the assessment of certification bodies according to the anti-corruption standard, farm greenhouses, Halal products and others, conducts re-engineering of business processes and has already reduced the number of documents from subjects from 20 to 14.
Accreditation of new subjects is being carried out in such areas as assessment of the quality of gas cylinder equipment, military ammunition and a number of others.
Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology Kuanysh Yelikbayev, in particular, initiated a number of official investigations from the CTRM on specific facts that raise doubts from the point of view of the objectivity and impartiality of accreditation procedures.
Following the meeting, Arman Shakkaliyev gave a number of instructions concerning:
- the unfounded performance of the indicators laid down in strategic documents, including in terms of indicators for the modernization of the laboratory base;
- taking additional measures to counteract corruption offenses;
- revision of algorithms for the selection and distribution of appraisers and technical experts, taking into account the principles of professionalism, impartiality and transparency;
- conducting an analysis of the accreditation of testing laboratories to assess the conformity of vehicles, identifying the causes and those responsible for violating accreditation procedures, taking corrective actions;
- taking measures to improve the financial condition of the enterprise;
- development of new cooperation mechanisms aimed at promoting the export of Kazakhstani goods in terms of accreditation and recognition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.08.2023, 18:22 44631
Kazakh President receives newly appointed ambassador to Austria
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Head of State stressed the need to further develop cooperation with Austria and international organizations in Vienna.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set tasks to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and partner nations.
As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Mukhtar Tileuberdi as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.08.2023, 19:08 55351
President appoints new ambassadors
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed decrees on appointment of several ambassadors of Kazakhstan to foreign countries, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Barlybay Sadykov has been appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Kenya.
Askar Abdrakhmanov has been appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and other international organizations in the city of Paris (France).
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to France Gulssara Arystankulova has been relieved of her duties of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.08.2023, 18:04 55261
Energy Ministry confirms purchase of fuel from Russia
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Energy confirmed purchase of some types of fuel from Russia, Kazinform reports.
According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan imports some types of petroleum products from Russia in view of the fuel consumption forecast. For instance, on July 19, 2023 the two countries signed a protocol on annual supply of up to 300,000 tons of bitumen from Russia.
The prices depend on supply and demand in the market, the Ministry says.
The Ministry notes high demand in AI-95 gasoline consumption due to the vacation season.
The Ministry gave clarifications on the possibility of AI-95 gasoline import by large filling stations under the Indicative Balance with the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. At the same time, AI-95 gasoline prices are not regulated by the state and, therefore, the prices and volume of purchases at filling stations may vary depending on supply and demand in the market.
The Ministry of Energy reminded that due to a high fire hazard and an excess of imports, a conventional ban on the import of Russian jet fuel by railroad was introduced from June 14 to July 14 of 2023 (until the market situation stabilizes).
The situation in the jet fuel market has stabilized. In view of the abovementioned as well as with the consideration of the airports’ requests, the Ministry did not initiate prolongation of the conventional ban on the Russian fuel import," the Ministry says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
18.08.2023, 12:28President Tokayev in Almaty for working trip 18.08.2023, 14:27Special commission to conduct full investigation of accident causes at Kazakhstan mine in Karaganda region67901Special commission to conduct full investigation of accident causes at Kazakhstan mine in Karaganda region 18.08.2023, 16:3567796Kazakhstan Labour Confederation calls to revise contract between Government and ArcelorMittal 18.08.2023, 10:36Kazakhstan continues negotiations on the establishment of a free trade zone with the Arab Republic of Egypt32271Kazakhstan continues negotiations on the establishment of a free trade zone with the Arab Republic of Egypt 18.08.2023, 11:3832196Kazakh companies presented their products at the exhibition in Urumqi 01.08.2023, 16:36118721Inflation in July was 14% 01.08.2023, 13:48118406Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times 03.08.2023, 18:19116906Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan signed contracts for 190.8 million dollars 03.08.2023, 16:16114201Kazakhstan and Afghanistan intend to expand trade and economic cooperation 02.08.2023, 15:27112121Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected