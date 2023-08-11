04.08.2023, 13:17 52046
New mayor of Ridder named
Daulet Batyrbayev was appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Ridder, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Hailing from Semey, Daulet Batyrbayev is a graduate of the Novosibirsk Institute of Humanities.
He started his civil service career at the Ust-Kamenogorsk entrepreneurship, agriculture and veterinary department in 2009.
Between 2011-2012 he was the head of the passenger transport and motorways department in East Kazakhstan region and then in July 2012 he became the deputy akim (head) of Ulan district. Later he was appointed as the head of the district in 2014.
In 2017 he was named the akim of Beskaragai district.
Batyrbayev’s appointment came after untimely passing of former Ridder mayor Dmitriy Gorkovoy.
10.08.2023
The EAEU is developing planning documents within the framework of international cooperation
An expert meeting of the authorized bodies of the EAEU member states was held to discuss draft action plans aimed at implementing the Memoranda concluded between the EEC and international organizations, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
In particular, this concerns Memoranda with the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia.
The implementation of these plans will allow us to adopt current trends in economic development in the SCO and CICA regions, as well as share with our partners the accumulated experience in the development of the Eurasian Economic Union.
The draft plan includes the development of cooperation in areas relevant and important for Kazakhstan, such as transport infrastructure and logistics, industry, digitalization, agro-industry and others.
Establishing contacts with the business circles and business communities of the regions of these organizations will serve as an additional impetus for expanding the geography of sales markets and the catalog of Kazakhstani goods for export.
In addition, the development of cooperation with the SCO opens up the possibility of access for Kazakh business to the markets of the member countries, which account for more than 30% of world GDP, that is, 38.5 trillion.$ and 16% of world trade, that is, $5.5 trillion.
Following the discussions, the draft plans are aimed at further elaboration, taking into account the comments of Kazakhstani experts.
09.08.2023
Tokayev reported on projects of construction of 2 plants in Ekibastuz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the social and economic development and investment potential of Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
According to the region’s governor Assain Baikhanov, KZT344bn was attracted to the region, a 30% year-over-year rise, in the first half of the year.
The governor informed about the construction of a plant for production of technical silicon worth KZT35bn in Ekibastuz. EkibastuzFerroAlloys is to open a plant with a total investment of KZT92bn and creation of over 1,500 jobs in the region.
RailCastSуstems is also to launch its complex with KZT78bn worth of investment in the railway engineering sector.
09.08.2023
President Tokayev of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory message to the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Halimah Yacob on the National Day of the Republic of Singapore, Presidential press service reports.
President of Kazakhstan emphasized the enduring partnership between the two countries that rests on genuine friendship and fruitful political dialogue.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his confidence that the agreements reached during the high-level talks this May would provide a strong basis for developing Kazakh-Singaporean strategic engagement in the years ahead.
07.08.2023
Kazakh President receives Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories
The Head of State received Svetlana Zhakupova, the Ombudsperson for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Categories, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the sides debated improving people’s living standards and social services institutional transformation issues.
The Head of State assigned the Ombudsperson to ensure guarantees of the rights and legitimate interests of vulnerable social groups. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need for proactive work with categories such as mothers with many children, single mothers, mothers raising disabled children, and ensuring strict control over the provision of their rights and interests within the limits of legislation.
The Head of State drew attention to solving problems of people with disabilities, tasked to examine in detail proposals to improve legislative and institutional basis to raise people’s living standards.
04.08.2023
Kazakhstan approves mutual visa-free agreement with China
The Government of Kazakhstan approved the mutual visa-free agreement with China reached in the Chinese city of Xian on May 17, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.
To enter China, Kazakh citizens need their passports and a certification of return to Kazakhstan. As for Chinese nationals, they can use semi-service passports, regular passports or temporary travel documents to travel to Kazakhstan.
Under the new agreement, the citizens are exempted from visas for various purposes, namely private purposes, tourism, medical treatment, international transportation, transit and business purposes.
Kazakh and Chinese citizens are allowed to stay in China and Kazakhstan for up to 30 calendar days from the date of crossing the state border. They can stay in both countries for a total of 90 calendar days within a 180-calendar day period.
03.08.2023
Trade routes development and cooperation prospects discussed by Serik Zhumangarin with Minister of Trade and Industry of Afghanistan
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and Minister of Trade and Industry of Afghanistan Haji Nooruddin Azizi discussed the main aspects of cooperation on August 2, 2023, primeminister.kz reports.
As Serik Zhumangarin noted, during his April visit to Kabul, the parties set a goal to increase the volume of trade turnover between the countries from $1 billion to $3 billion.
90% of Kazakhstan's exports to Afghanistan are processed products. We are already seeing great progress in expanding the nomenclature of trade. In addition to such traditional products as flour and wheat, deliveries of rolled domestic metal, mineral fertilizers, rye and flax have begun. Following the results of the last visit of Kazakhstan companies to Kabul, the first deliveries of our energy drinks, flour products, mineral fertilizers took place, there is interest in sunflower oil. Textiles appeared in imports from Afghanistan along with agricultural products. We have a lot to actively work on," Serik Zhumangarin noted.
To intensify cooperation, the Afghan side was offered to use the potential of the Trade House of Kazakhstan in Herat and open its trade representative office in Kazakhstan.
The participants of the meeting discussed the possibilities of development of existing trade routes and creation of alternative routes for supply of goods through Afghanistan. In particular, today, a 20% discount to the railway tariff is applied for transportation of grain and flour to Afghanistan through Galaba station on the territory of Uzbekistan. At the same time, taking into account the existing discount, tariffs for transportation of Kazakhstan grain cargoes through the territory of Uzbekistan in the direction of Afghanistan and Tajikistan are quite high.
To increase exports of our goods to Afghanistan, we are working on an alternative and more profitable route through Turkmenistan. Our railroad company has worked out the issue of providing additional discounts of 10% to the already available 30% discounts on the transit tariff through Turkmenistan through the Turkmen-Afghan crossing of Turgundi," Serik Zhumangarin continued.
Currently, the regime of cargo transportation in the Trans-Afghan direction is simplified. However, one of the problematic aspects of using this route is the high cost of transportation of bulk cargoes. Taking into account the mutual benefit of increasing the volume of deliveries along this route, at the meeting the Kazakh side asked the Afghan side to consider reducing tariffs for Kazakhstani bulk cargoes to $200.
Kazakhstan is considering the participation of domestic companies in other economic projects being implemented in Afghanistan, especially in transportation, mining, telecommunications and agriculture. In particular, after the visit of the Kazakhstan delegation to Kabul in April this year, Kazakhtelecom JSC signed a contract with the Afghan side to supply on a commercial basis fiber-optic Internet to Afghanistan.
Kazakhstan and Afghanistan also cooperate in education. Today, 130 students from Afghanistan study at Al-Farabi KazNU. Annually 30 people are accepted for training. Serik Zhumangarin offered to increase the number of students from Afghanistan studying in Kazakhstan in case of interest.
For reference: Since 2005, the gross volume of investment inflow from Afghanistan into the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to about $11.7 million. 52 joint ventures, mainly in the field of trade, operate in Kazakhstan.
02.08.2023
Kazakhstan to make every effort to strengthen Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
The Preparatory Committee for the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) convened at the United Nations Office under the chairmanship of Finland, Kazinform reports.
During this session, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Akan Rakhmetullin has been elected as the chairman for the upcoming session, which will take place at the United Nations Office in Geneva in July 2024. In this capacity, Kazakhstan’s representative will also chair one of the main committees of the NPT Review Conference in 2026 at the Organization’s headquarters in New York, the press service of the Kazakh MFA said.
The chairman’s responsibilities include coordinating the work of the committee to elaborate recommendations for the decisions of the Review Conference on the implementation of the NPT.
NPT is one of the key international legal instruments in the field of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and regulation of the peaceful use of atomic energy. The Parties to the treaty are 190 UN Member States. Kazakhstan has been a Party to the NPT since 1994 as a non-nuclear weapon state.
02.08.2023
Afghan business delegation arrives in Astana
A representative business delegation from Afghanistan headed by the Minister of Industry and Trade Nuriddin Azizi arrived in Astana yesterday, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The arriving guests were met at the airport of the capital by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.
The delegation includes the heads of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, representatives of large private banks, the "Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Energy Company" (DABS), the Afghan Telecom Telecommunications company (AfTel), the Afghan Chamber of "the Afghan Telecom Telecommunications company" (AfTel), the Afghan Chamber of Agricultural Products and Livestock, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, as well as agricultural, pharmaceutical, industrial, transport and logistics, engineering, textile and other companies in Afghanistan.
Presentations of Kazakh and Afghan companies, B2B negotiations will take place on August 2. On August 3, a business forum will start working, and on August 4, an exhibition of Afghan goods (EXPO, Congress Center) will open its doors for all residents and guests of the capital. The exhibition will feature various food products from Afghanistan, copper tableware, marble, carpets, jewelry and many other traditional goods.
For reference: The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan in 2022 amounted to $987.9 million, which is 2.1 times higher than in the same period of the previous year ($474.3 million). At the same time, traditionally about 90% is accounted for by Kazakhstan's exports, mainly processed products. Trade between the two countries for 5 months of 2023 amounted to $316.6 million, with $310 million - Kazakh exports.
Kazakhstan has an export potential of supplies to Afghanistan of more than $500 million in the food, petrochemical, chemical, metallurgical, machine-building and light industries.
