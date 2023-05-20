18.05.2023, 19:38 8641
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Images | Akorda
An official ceremony of meeting of the Heads of State participating in the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit took place in Xi’an, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The official ceremony of meeting of the Heads of State participating in the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit took place in the Tang Dynasty Lotus Park in Xi’an.
The major events of the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit are to take place tomorrow.
19.05.2023, 20:58 1426
Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an
Images | t.me/aqorda_resmi
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Chinese side for the assistance in opening Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Xi’an, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service, Kazinform reports.
Xi’an is an important point of One Belt, One Road economic project. Kazakhstan enjoys close ties with Shaanxi province and Xi’an. The agreements on establishment of twin city relations with the North Kazakhstan region and Shymkent city were signed. The opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi’an will give a new impulse to the development of our cooperation," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The decree on opening the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in the largest industrial and historical-cultural region of China was signed on November 5, 2022. Representative offices of the national companies will open in the building of the Consulate as well.
Member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Qin Gang congratulated the attendees on behalf of the Government. He said that the opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi’an proves that the bilateral relations move to a new level.
Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country which opened its diplomatic mission in Shaanxi province.
19.05.2023, 19:55 2056
The head of state took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of a Logistics center of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xian
Images | KTZ
The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as part of his state visit to the People's Republic of China, took part in an online launch ceremony for the construction of a Kazakhstan’s logistics center in the dry port of Xian, press service of KTZ informs.
The head of state congratulated the participants of the ceremony on the start of construction and noted the importance of this project. According to him, today's event fully echoes the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping to create an economic belt of the Great Silk Road, which he made 10 years ago in Astana. The speech noted that Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and provides maximum support to the global project.
Over the past 15 years, our country has invested 35 billion dollars in this industry. We have established a Kazakh-Chinese logistics center in Lianyungang port. Opened new railway routes. The dry port "Khorgos-Eastern Gates" began its work. A modern infrastructure has been created on the Caspian Sea. We can say that these measures are part of the ongoing work. Last year, 23 million tons of cargo was transported between the two countries by rail. This is an unprecedented figure. The transit of goods in the first quarter of this year increased by 35 percent and exceeded 7 million tons. Our cooperation is not limited to this. For the further development of transportation, additional infrastructure is needed. Therefore, together with our Chinese colleagues, we decided to build a logistics center in the dry port of Xian. This hub connects the Shaanxi region with Kazakhstan, Central Asia. Further, it will open the way to Europe, Turkey and Iran. I am sure that the full launch of the project will give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries", - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
During the ceremony, Acting Mayor of Xian Ye Nyuping and Chairman of the Management Board of "NC "KTZ" JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev also spoke.
Starting next year, it is planned to transport electronics and computer components, automobiles and auto components, textiles, clothing, footwear and accessories, food and agricultural products, construction products and building materials, as well as ores, metals and chemical products through the dry port.
19.05.2023, 15:12 1301
Six countries signed memoranda on strengthening trade and economic cooperation and the development of digital trade in the Central Asia–China format
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
On the sidelines of the «Central Asia - China» summit held in Xi'an, China, the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed two the memorandum, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The Memorandum on strengthening trade and economic cooperation documents the readiness of the participants to systematically increase the scale of mutual trade and promote the diversification of its commodity structure, expand practical cooperation in various areas, continuously promote simplification of procedures and reduction of trade barriers, improve the quality and level of trade and economic cooperation. The Chinese side is ready to continue increasing imports of high-quality products from Central Asian countries.
The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of digital trade defines the intentions of the parties to strengthen and diversify cooperation in digital trade. The parties agreed to make efforts to develop cooperation in the development of digital transformation solutions in manufacturing, retail, agriculture, transport, healthcare, education, finance and other industries. To develop practical cooperation in the fields of cloud services and cross-border e-commerce.
These documents were previously worked out and prepared for signing at the upcoming summit during the first meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Economic Activity of the Central Asian countries and China, held online on April 18, 2023.
19.05.2023, 14:10 2426
New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed at Second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko delivered a speech at the opening of the Business Session of the Second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty today, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Vassilenko pointed out that the promotion of Kazakhstan and Central Asia at the global level is one of the priorities of the foreign policy conducted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the past decade, the European Union has invested over 120 billion US dollars in Central Asia. About 70 percent of this investment is in Kazakhstan. Sitting in the heart of the great Eurasian landmass, Central Asia represents a growing market of almost 80 million people. The transit capacity, geopolitical position and our potential to support global energy and green development are quite promising. We call on all parties to join us in exploring this potential," said the Kazakh diplomat. He also stressed, that overall, during the years of independence Kazakhstan attracted 170 billion US dollars of investments from the EU.
At the forum, Vassilenko also held talks with Undersecretary for Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Märt Volmer and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Iulian Fota. He also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, and Latvian Minister of Transport Janis Vitenbergs.
The current state and potential for expanding cooperation, in particular, in areas, such as transport, infrastructure, green energy, agriculture and rare earth metals were discussed during the meeting with European partners.
Fota said: "Kazakhstan is the main and largest trade partner in the region not only for Romania, but also for the entire European Union. So we are well aware of the special importance of the EU connecting with Central Asia, and in particular with Kazakhstan."
The sides stressed the importance of further expanding multifaceted interaction and maintaining dialogue at the foreign ministers’ level.
19.05.2023, 13:53 2661
Alikhan Smailov holds talks with Akylbek Japarov in Almaty
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held negotiations with Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan. The meeting took place on the margins of the 2nd Economic Forum "European Union - Central Asia" held in Almaty, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed issues of development of trade and logistics infrastructure, attraction of investments, cooperation in agriculture and water-energy sector as well as a number of other issues.
Alikhan Smailov noted that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have built relations based on the principles of mutual respect and good neighborliness. Last year the bilateral trade turnover increased by 7.5 percent and exceeded $1.1 billion, and the positive trend is continuing this year as well.
We are taking measures to bring mutual trade up to $2 billion in the near future. I am sure that through joint actions we will achieve this goal. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready for an active dialogue in all spheres of our multifaceted cooperation," Prime Minister said.
For his part, Akylbek Japarov noted that all issues of the bilateral agenda between the countries are discussed and solved in a spirit of mutual understanding, trust and support.
I am sure that our meeting today will provide a good opportunity to discuss and determine further prospects for bilateral cooperation," Akylbek Japarov said.
18.05.2023, 16:48 9026
Kazakhstan and Lithuania Set Course for Further Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Mantas Adomenas during another round of Kazakh-Lithuanian political consultations discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and the current international agenda in the world, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties confirmed that a stable political dialogue has been built between the countries, where mutual understanding is maintained on responding to the most pressing issues of the current geopolitical situation and regional security challenges. Mutual support is also provided at various international platforms for the initiatives of the parties that meet their national interests.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko outlined major work to implement wide-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev o build a "Just Kazakhstan". As noted by Vice Minister Adomenas, "the reform processes in your country are inspiring and will become a foundation for a new level of development of Kazakhstan and its cooperation with the European Union."
Among the most pressing issues discussed during the consultations was trade and economic cooperation and reducing the influence of the current geopolitical situation on it. Lithuania is currently one of the ten largest trading partners for Kazakhstan among the EU countries. In turn, Kazakhstan is among the twenty largest trading partners for Lithuania in the world. Thus, at the end of 2022, the volume of trade increased by 28.7% and amounted to 584.3 million US dollars. In addition to mutual supplies of energy, industrial and agricultural products, the countries are also implementing investment projects. The two officials noted the importance of pursuing an active and concrete dialogue of the sides in order to mitigate the impact of the West’s sanction regimes on Kazakhstan’s economy and the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
During the meeting the interlocutors praised the contribution of nine (soon to be 13) honorary consuls of Lithuania in Kazakhstan and three Kazakh honorary consuls in Lithuania in the development of trade and investment cooperation between the two nations.
The participants of the consultations noted that cooperation in the transit transport sphere is a priority area of cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the parties considered the issue of interfacing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) with railway intermodal terminals in Kaunas and Vilnius, as well as the Klaipeda Seaport. This measure will make it possible to deliver Kazakh and transit cargo to the markets of the Baltic countries, Scandinavia and Western Europe. As chair of the International Transport Forum since May 2023, Lithuania intends to actively promote such interaction. In this light, Vassilenko and Adomenas stressed the significance of developing cooperation between the Astana-based Association of TMTM and the Lithuanian Railways (LTG).
The parties also discussed the state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education and culture, including through the expansion of numbers of Kazakh students in Lithuania and the preservation of historical heritage sites.
18.05.2023, 09:53 10976
Inter-Parliamentary Diplomacy Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry with Members of Parliament of Belgium
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with a delegation of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Belgium, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
A group of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Belgian legislature, consisting of the Chairpersons of the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Constitutional Development, are visiting Astana to promote ties and exchange experience with Kazakhstan’s colleagues within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The Belgian delegation at the meeting at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry was headed by Chairperson of the Friendship Group with Central Asian Countries in the Belgian Parliament Tim Vandenput.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the state and prospects of development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium, as well as priority areas of interaction with key institutions and member-states of the European Union.
The sides noted positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Belgian partnership, facilitated by the talks of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with King Philippe and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Croo in Brussels in 2021.
Belgium is one of Kazakhstan's important partners in the European Union, and we are determined to further strengthen constructive dialogue and interaction at the bilateral level and within the framework of various multilateral platforms," stressed the Deputy Foreign Minister.
During the meeting, the sides noted their mutual interest to increase trade and investment cooperation, promote engagement in the field of energy and ecology, transportation, education, science and other relevant areas of Kazakh-Belgian partnership.
In addition, the sides exchanged views on pressing issues of the international agenda, highlighting the importance of promoting inter-parliamentary diplomacy. According to Vassilenko, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry continuously supports and actively promotes regular inter-parliamentary contacts between our countries, including within the framework of the OSCE and the Council of Europe parliamentary assemblies, as well as the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
Members of the Parliament of Belgium, noting the impressive scale and content of the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, thanked for the opportunity to learn more about the current approaches of the Kazakhstan to domestic and foreign policy, and expressed the readiness to continue promoting further expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium.
17.05.2023, 18:54 16326
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was greeted by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Kazinform reports.
Recall that President Tokayev arrived in China for a state visit.
