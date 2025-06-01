Olzhas Bektenov and UN Deputy Secretary-General Haoliang Xu Discuss Cooperation on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and UNDP Associate Administrator Haoliang Xu, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum. The meeting focused on cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the areas of ecology and climate resilience in the Central Asian region, primeminister.kz reports.





The Prime Minister emphasized that achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is one of Kazakhstan’s top priorities. The SDG implementation targets are integrated into a number of national strategic documents. Overall, over the years of partnership with the UN, Kazakhstan has implemented 200 projects across various sectors. Currently, 35 projects are underway in the country, encompassing integrated approaches to digital transformation in healthcare; improving the efficiency and accessibility of social protection programs; creating conditions for investment in energy efficiency; promoting a sustainable agricultural production system; strengthening the effectiveness of national human rights mechanisms, among others.





Special attention was given to the prospects of establishing a UNDP subregional office in Almaty, aimed at coordinating joint efforts to enhance Central Asia’s resilience to external challenges. The region is becoming a key player in global trade and energy markets. At the same time, despite its potential, it faces challenges such as the consequences of climate change, water scarcity, and external economic shocks.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev places great importance on strengthening the partnership with the United Nations. Constructive engagement between our Head of State and UN Secretary-General António Guterres has given new impetus to advancing joint initiatives. Kazakhstan is firmly committed to addressing climate change. We are actively integrating the climate agenda into our development plans and working closely with international partners. Our Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality outlines a clear long-term vision for transitioning to a low-carbon economy and defines the key transformations required across all sectors," Olzhas Bektenov stated.





In turn, Haoliang Xu emphasized the importance of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan in implementing UNDP’s social and environmental initiatives in the region.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the partnership across all promising areas.