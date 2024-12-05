One Water Summit: President Tokayev calls for joint measures to enhance water security

Tell a friend

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the opening ceremony of the One Water Summit ongoing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.





The President expressed his gratitude to France, Saudi Arabia and the World Bank Group for the assistance in organization of the event. He also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for hosting this joint event in Riyadh.





Addressing the Summit, the Head of State noted that water security underlies sustainable development, economic progress and environmental protection.





He said that more than 2 billion people around the world still lack access to quality drinking water, and more than 4 billion face severe water scarcity.





Today's challenges require a unified global response to ensure a sustainable future for all," said the Kazakh President.





I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to His Royal Highness for his just announced plan to help all regions and countries facing the problems I have mentioned. Kazakhstan, being a landlocked country with a vast territory, clearly understands the true value of water. We know firsthand that water is not an endless resource. It is important to conserve water like the apple of our eye. This is the only way the humanity will be able to achieve sustainable progress," he emphasized.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for joint measures to enhance water security.





All the people, in particular, vulnerable groups and nations living in remote areas, are entitled and must have access to safe drinking water that complies with sanitary requirements. Targeted investments in climate water infrastructure can transform entire regions, providing reliable access to clean water and contributing to sustainable growth. The accession of Kazakhstan to Freshwater Challenge global initiative, focused on ensuring universal access to clean water for all, proves our country’s commitment to these goals," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





According to him, technological innovations and regulation are needed to protect water sources from industrial, chemical, agricultural and household pollution. Another important aspect in ensuring stable access to water is the development of water reservoirs’ capacity, preservation of glaciers and introduction of innovative irrigation systems.





The Kazakh President proposed to partner in studying and protecting glaciers by uniting global research centers.





He emphasized that glaciers play a vital role in the global water cycle, feeding rivers and lakes, providing water to nearly two billion people around the world.





We need to conduct joint research and develop a common policy to counter glacier loss and maintain water management strategies in the regions that need it," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





The Kazakh President noted further that each year floods and droughts affect more than 1.5 billion people worldwide, severely impacting the lives of vulnerable groups of population, namely those living in small islands and coastal areas. The Kazakh President considers it a priority to develop early warning systems to reduce risks and protect the population.





He drew attention to the fact that water shortage threatens food and energy security as well as industrial growth. He emphasized that strategic investments in water-efficient agriculture and renewable energy sources may significantly improve economic resilience and reduce pressure on the environment.





Water has no boundaries. It connects communities and ecosystems. As the country presiding in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazakhstan supports the promotion of regional cooperation and joint actions. In our opinion the countries standing at the forefront of the fight against climate change, should expand dialogue, develop international partnerships, and unite the resources to implement water projects. In pursuit of these goals, Kazakhstan is pleased to join the One Water Vision coalition, called to unite stakeholders to address the global water crisis and promote integrated water resources management. As part of these efforts, Kazakhstan, with the support of the United Nations, will hold the Regional Climate Conference in 2026," he said.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that water resources have been one of the global priorities in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.





Water security is not just a technical or environmental issue, it is a moral imperative. To address the water security problem requires the development of a multilateral dialogue based on the One Water principle. Kazakhstan is ready to make its contribution to the collective efforts to enhance global water resources management," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.





Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, Co-Chair of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW) Johan Rockström, heads of state, heads of international organizations, communities and companies addressed the Summit.