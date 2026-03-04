President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Holds Telephone Conversation with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Images | akorda.kz

Tell a friend

During the call, the Head of State discussed the current situation in the Middle East with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and expressed firm support for Oman, as well as solidarity with the brotherly people of the country during this challenging period, akorda.kz reports.





President Tokayev voiced concern over air attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gulf states that are not involved in the war against Iran.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently advocates de-escalation and calls on the parties to seek a resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





In this context, the President highlighted Oman’s strong international standing as a country actively engaged in peace efforts in the region.





The Head of State expressed special appreciation to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for his personal assistance in facilitating the evacuation of Kazakh citizens from the region through Omani territory.





In turn, the Sultan of Oman thanked President Tokayev for his words of support and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed his earlier invitation to the Sultan of Oman to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan before the end of the year, noting that such a visit would mark a significant step toward elevating the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries to a new level.





Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said stated that he accepts the invitation from the leader of a state that enjoys high standing in the international community.