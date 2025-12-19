President of Kazakhstan Meets with Members of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with members of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League, headed by Toshiaki Endo. The Head of State commended the League’s activities, noting that he regards it as an important mechanism for strengthening bilateral cooperation, akorda.kz reports.





President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further expanding comprehensive engagement with Tokyo. He noted that interparliamentary dialogue is developing actively, contacts at various levels are regular, and trade, economic, and investment relations are progressing dynamically. Japan ranks among Kazakhstan’s largest investors.





According to the President, bilateral trade reached $2 billion last year, accounting for more than 70 percent of Japan’s total trade with Central Asian countries. Joint projects are being implemented in transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and other sectors. He also noted that during his meeting with Emperor Naruhito, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the medical field and on water-related issues.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that relations between Kazakhstan and Japan have strong prospects for the future. He highlighted that cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries have deep roots and that close cooperation continues in education, science, culture, arts, sports, and tourism. This year, within the framework of the World Expo in Osaka, the 180th anniversary of the birth of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai Kunanbayuly was commemorated.





The Head of State also underscored the shared positions of Kazakhstan and Japan on key global issues.





President Tokayev noted that the two countries consistently support each other in promoting peace and nuclear disarmament, both within the United Nations and other international organizations. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to the Central Asia-Japan Summit, describing it as an important mechanism for interregional cooperation.





The President added that a number of issues are expected to be discussed during the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Ms. Sanae Takaichi, with the talks aimed at deepening political dialogue and intensifying economic and humanitarian contacts.





President Tokayev expressed confidence that the peoples of Kazakhstan and Japan will continue to achieve new successes, and that mutually beneficial relations will continue to grow stronger.