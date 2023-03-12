President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts

The Kazakh Head of State attended an exhibition devoted to the history and creative heritage of the region

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Atameken Palace of Arts, which is the largest culture facility in West Kazakhstan region with a capacity of 920 visitors. The Kazakh Head of State attended an exhibition devoted to the history and creative heritage of the region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In the hall of the Palace of Arts, the President met the honorary citizens of the region. Among them, representatives of different professions and specialties, who contributed to the development of the region, as well as the citizens proved themselves in emergency situations.





During the conversation, Tokayev said that he had arrived in West Kazakhstan region to learn about the life of the region, which plays a key role in the development of the entire country.

Tokayev stressed that the State will support scholars, young people, and working people. He pointed out that the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve is already an effective social life to promote young professionals.

