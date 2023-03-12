President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts
Kazakhstan calls UN to actively participate in election monitoring
Last year President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a number of important initiatives to build a new socioeconomic groundwork for further development of the country. We have to create inclusive economic growth while building a New Kazakhstan, pursue political reforms, guarantee macroeconomic stability, and develop entrepreneurship. Following successful presidential elections held last November we are heading towards parliamentary elections slated for March 19. We invite you to take an active part in observing the forthcoming elections," Umarov told the meeting in the Kazakh capital.
President Tokayev congratulates Chinese leader Xi Jinping on re-election
Elections 2023: 77 polling stations for Kazakhstanis to open doors abroad Mar 19
Japan and UNDP hand over equipment for forecasting and prevention of droughts to Kazakhstan
In Kazakhstan, it is important to work on climate change adaptation projects, in addition to mitigation, to prepare infrastructure and the economy for extreme weather conditions, caused by the climate change. UNDP in Kazakhstan, together with development partners, will continue to systematically support the country's government in implementing measures for sustainable agriculture, introduction of renewable energy sources and energy conservation, preservation of natural capital and meeting Kazakhstan's international climate commitments," said Sukhrob Khodjimatov.
In recent years, new models of agrometeorological forecasting have been introduced at Kazhydromet to expand the list of products offered to farmers and authorized state agencies, and forecasting methods have been improved, including for crop diversification and drought forecasting. In addition to the equipment at the head office, we also introduce mobile applications, conduct planned visits along the routes to specify the data received," said Danara Alimbayeva.
This project supports climate change mitigation and sustainable agriculture in Kazakhstan, and the Japanese government is investing in this project as Japan also attaches great importance to climate change mitigation. We hope that this project will help mitigate the negative effects of climate change on Kazakhstan," said Mr. Kanata Tomohiro.
Tokayev visits engineering plant in Uralsk
Kazakh President arrives in W Kazakhstan for a working visit
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
Last year, over 6 thousand mothers of many children willing to do business received special grants. Many women actively engage in business in rural areas. Thousands of women are to receive grants from the state to carry out their business projects. To this end, 250 billion tenge was allocated," said Tokayev.
Kazakhstan surpasses US and Turkiye in share of female business owners
The figure is higher than in the US and Turkiye. Kazakhstani women have carried out almost half of the projects supported by the Damu fund. That said, a third of the projects have been granted to female entrepreneurs from rural areas," said Smailov, noting the commitment to increasing women’s participation in different spheres.
