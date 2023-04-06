05.04.2023, 15:03 7071
President receives CSTO Sec Gen Imangali Tasmagambetov
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov, the press service of Akorda reported.
Imangali Tasmagambetov reported to the President on the CSTO’s activity.
The sides discussed a number of issues related to the priority areas of the CSTO’s work and the Organization’s plans for the upcoming period.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.04.2023, 11:15 11316
Diana Aryssova appointed KMG Deputy Chairman of Management Board
JSC NC KazMunayGas reports on changes in its management
Images | t.me/samrukazynaofficial
Tell a friend
JSC NC KazMunayGas reports on changes in its management, Kazinform learned.
Thus, Diana Aryssova has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas. She will coordinate economy and finance related issues.
From 2016 to 2023, Diana Aryssova was Director of the Department for revision of oil and gas companies’ accounts at PSA LLP.
In different years, she worked as Finance Director, Deputy Director General for Economy and Finance at LLP KMG Drilling&Services, Acting Deputy Director General for Economy and Finance, Director of the Corporate Finance Department at JSC KazMunayTeniz and Coordinator of Energy Projects at the British Embassy in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2023, 20:45 11196
Tokayev attends ceremony marking 30th anniv of Tengizchevroil
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Tengizchevroil, Kazinform cites Akorda.
In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Chevron Corporation is the first foreign company to establish a joint venture with Kazakhstan. He emphasized that the 30th anniversary of Tengizchevroil LLP is a significant event for the oil and gas industry of our country.
Today TCO as a leading international company successfully contributes to the country's overall economic progress. TCO produces one third of the country’s total oil output. Over the 30 years, the company has invested $70 billion, delivered more than $160 billion in direct financial payments to the country. Equally important is the fact that 70% of the company’s procurement represents local, Kazakh content. More than 95% of TCO’s workforce are our citizens," the President said.
As the President noted, Tengizchevroil actively attracts advanced technologies to Kazakhstan's oil industry, consistently implementing solutions that contribute to achieving carbon neutrality.
Since 2000, the company has managed to reduce emissions by 75%. These efforts must continue. Projects for the large-scale expansion of production at the Tengiz field are being finished. This will allow our country to increase oil production by another 12 million tons and become one of the largest oil suppliers in the world," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President added that during the first session of the newly elected Parliament, he particularly focused on the development of small and medium enterprises. As he said, TCO also plays an important role in this area. The company's large-scale production activities have created an economic basis for the emergence of hundreds of new businesses in related segments. As a result, tens of thousands of jobs have been created.
The social responsibility of Tengizchevroil was also mentioned. Over 30 years, the company has implemented more than 100 major social projects, investing significant financial resources in the construction of schools, kindergartens, hospitals and other facilities.
In conclusion, President Tokayev presented awards to a number of veterans of the oil and gas industry and employees of the company for their outstanding services.
Labor veterans Zhenis Seitaev, Zhanuzak Urazov, and Kobentai Suyesinov were awarded with the "Kurmet" Orders. Labor veterans Mukhit Abilgaziev, Myrzakuat Karabalin, Leonid Toropkin and Aitkali Uypakov received the "Enbek Danky" Orders of the third degree. Daniyar Bizhanov, Second Generation Plant Manager of Tengizchevroil LLP, labor veterans Urynbay Jakiyev, Bolat Yerniyazov and Ruslan Inebayev, Head of the Integrated Production Management Center of Tengizchevroil LLP were awarded the "Eren enbegi ushin" medal. The Certificate of Honor of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was presented to Nurlan Bektaev, head of Tengizchevroil plant.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2023, 19:16 11336
Kazakh PM Smailov meets with Chevron Corporation’s leadership
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Chevron Corporation’s leadership, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.
During the meeting with Nigel Hearne, Executive Vice President of Chevron Oil, Products and Gas, and Clay Neff, President of Chevron International Exploration and Production, the realization of future expansion and wellhead pressure management at the Tengiz oilfield as well as measures for increased capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s pipeline system, ensuring employment, and the development of the Karachaganak oilfield were under discussion.
Kazakh Premier Smailov pointed out that this year marks 30 years since the establishment of the joint enterprise Tengizchevroil.
The Tengiz project is one of the most successful projects realized in Kazakhstan since 1993. Over these years, Tengizchevroil has greatly contributed to the development of our country’s economy. The government seeks further effective cooperation," said the Kazakh PM.
For their part, the Chevron senior officials confirmed their readiness to work on strengthening the strategic partnership with Kazakhstan on the existing and promising areas.
Nigel Hearne said that over 30 years the company has worked hard with its partners, attracting the technical expertise, technological solutions, and investments, as well as continuously worked on improving its performance.
He noted that Kazakhstanis make up over 90% of Tengizchevroil’s personnel, attributing it to the company’s investments in human.
Attending the meeting were also Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and KazMunayGas Board Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2023, 14:28 11441
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan
Images | sk.kz
Tell a friend
Almasadam Satkaliyev was named as the new Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the corresponding decree.
He will replace Bolat Akchulakov who became the new adviser to the President of Kazakhstan.
Born in 1970 in Almaty, Almasadam Satkaliyev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Nazarbayev University and the Stanford University. Throughout his career, he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, namely KazTransOil, KEGOC, Samruk Energy, etc.
Prior to becoming the Minister of Energy, Almasadam Satkaliyev served as the CEO of ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ JSC.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2023, 17:46 29441
Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Andrey Lavrentyev, Chairman of the Board of Allur Group of Companies, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Tokayev was briefed about the company’s work on developing mechanical engineering, improving the competence of engineering personnel, as well as attracting foreign investment.
The President was informed about the existing production facilities employing over six thousand Kazakhstanis and promising projects. A new plant for production of Kia cars jointly with South Korea’s manufacturer Kia Corporation is to be constructed in Kostanay city.
Lavrentyev spoke in detail about the work in the field of education. The company provided technical courses in the state language at the Kostanay Automobile Transport College, work is ongoing with educational institutions on dual education, as well as the Allur Higher Engineering School was set up.
The Kazakh Head of State stated the importance of domestic mechanical engineering as well as the relevance of upskilling domestic engineers and technicians.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2023, 12:05 29546
Murat Nurtleu appointed Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
By Presidential decree, Murat Nurtleu has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
As per the same decree, Murat Nurtleu was relieved of his duties of the Chief of the President’s Executive Office.
Born in 1976 in Almaty, Murat Nurtleu is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in International Relations.
From 1998 to 2007, he held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In 2007-2011, he was Deputy Chairman, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament. In 2011, he returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Ambassador at Large. In the same year, he assumed the office of the MFA’s Asia and Africa Department Director.
From 2011-2014, Murat Nurtleu served as Minister-Counsellor of Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative Office in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.
In 2014-2016, he was Chief of the Foreign Policy Center of the President’s Executive Office.
In March 2019, he was appointed the President’s Aide.
In January 2022, Murat Nurtleu was appointed First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee.
In February 2022, he was appointed Chief of the President’s Executive Office.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2023, 09:57 29641
Kazakh PM held meeting on country’s foreign trade pressing issues
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
On Saturday, April 1, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the pressing issues of the country’s external trade, Kazinform quotes primeminister.kz.
In particular, those attending reported on the impact of the sanctions policy on the trade flows of Kazakhstan, and specifically, the restructuring of trade and goods supply logistics.
The Prime Minister assigned the concerned state bodies to monitor the situation and immediately respond to any violations and raise awareness building among business figures.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2023, 10:34 53311
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Nauryz holiday
Tell a friend
The heads of foreign countries and international organizations sent congratulatory telegrams to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted that Nauryz, a herald of spring, is a holiday of common traditions and abundance celebrated on the vast territory stretching from Central Asia to the Balkans.
The Nauryz holiday observed annually around the world with an aim to preserve this common tradition and pass it down to the next generations is a bright sign of our friendship and fraternity, the telegram reads.
President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov also extended his warm wishes on behalf of the fraternal Tatar people.
In his congratulatory telegram, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said that striving for peace, harmony with nature and mutual understanding between people peculiar to the Nauryz holiday celebrate common values of all mankind.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.03.2023, 10:43Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 30.03.2023, 19:0963506Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye 30.03.2023, 12:0061816Majilis approves Alikhan Smailov's candidacy for Prime Minister's seat 30.03.2023, 11:5061806Kazakh President attending Majilis plenary sitting 30.03.2023, 10:3357721U.S. Human Rights Abuse Against Refugees and Immigrants: Truth and Facts 20.03.2023, 12:1495401CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations 20.03.2023, 11:40870862023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad 20.03.2023, 11:1984021No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries 09.03.2023, 19:4081286Kazakhstani Arsen Kylyshbek and Vladimir Borzenkov win Microsoft’s $550 thou worth grant 09.03.2023, 16:1179746Berkut airline personnel receive medals for rescuing people in Türkiye