President signed amendments on Maslikhat Standard Regulations

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order amending the Presidential Decree of December 3, 2013 No. 704 "On approval of the Standard Regulations of the Maslikhat", the presidential press office said on Friday.





The Standard Regulations of the Maslikhat have been developed in accordance with Article 9 of the Law "On Local Public Administration and Self-Government in the Republic of Kazakhstan" and establish the procedure for holding sessions of the Maslikhat, meetings of its bodies, making and considering issues at them, formation and election of maslikhat bodies, hearing reports on their activities, reports on the work accomplished by the maslikhat before the population and the activities of its standing commissions, considering deputy requests, powers, organizing the activities of deputy associations in the maslikhat, as well as voting and other procedural and organizational matters.





Paragraphs 31 and 32 are amended as follows:





31. Maslikhat shall exercise control over the execution of the local budget, economic and social programs for the development of territories by hearing the reports of the akim of the corresponding territory.





32. Maslikhat shall hear at the session the report of the akim of the corresponding territory in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated January 18, 2006 No. 19 "On holding reports of akims to maslikhats."





The report of the akim (the person performing his duties) on fulfillment of the functions and tasks assigned to him and the draft decision on it shall be submitted for examination of the permanent commissions of the maslikhat three weeks before the corresponding session.





The grounds for consideration by the maslikhat of expressing no confidence in the akim are:





1) double non-approval by the maslikhat of the reports submitted by the akim on the implementation of plans, economic and social programs for the development of the territory, the local budget;





2) initiation by a meeting of the local community of the issue of dismissing the akim of a town of district scale, a village, a township, a rural district.





Initiation of dismissing the akim of a city of district subordinance, a village, a township, a rural district is confirmed by the minutes of the meeting of the local community





Paragraph 34 shall be stated as follows:





34. Reports of the audit commissions of regions, cities of republican scale, the capital on budget execution shall be considered by the Maslikhat annually".













