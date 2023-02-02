01.02.2023, 15:41 3886
President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with SCAT airline President Vladimir Denisov, discussing the main results of the company’s work in 2022 as well as the development plans for the period ahead, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Kazakh President was informed about the airline’s aircraft fleet and route network expansion till 2030.
Tokayev was also briefed about the construction of an air terminal complex and the measures to develop an aviation hub airport in Shymkent.
The Kazakh Head of State commended SCAT’s activity, voicing support for the company’s development strategy.
He attached attention on the importance of completing the construction of the aviation hub in Shymkent, ensuring competitiveness of air transport in the region, and increasing service delivery.
31.01.2023, 12:59
New Vice Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan named
The Government decreed to appoint Nurken Sharbiyev as the Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan
The Government decreed to appoint Nurken Sharbiyev as the Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Government.
30.01.2023, 15:03
President receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp
The President was informed about the results of activity of the Supreme Judicial Council in 2022, state of the country’s judicial staff and fulfillment of his instructions
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.
The President was informed about the results of activity of the Supreme Judicial Council in 2022, state of the country’s judicial staff and fulfillment of his instructions.
According to Denis Shipp, thanks to the measures taken to renew the country’s judicial staff , the number of persons recommended for the appointment as judges exceeded the number of those who left judicial activity.
For the first time a contest was organized for the lawyers specializing in various fields of law. The purpose of the contest was to appoint the best candidates to the position of regional judges bypassing the district level.
Besides, the President was reported on the plans to institutionally strengthen the Council and improve disciplinary responsibility of judges. The work on the improvement of judges’ selection process, ensuring its transparency and efficiency will be continued, Denis Shipp said.
Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions and noted the importance of quality implementation of the reforms in judicial system.
27.01.2023, 21:39
Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemns today’s armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran, killing one and injuring the diplomatic mission officials, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The Kazakh MFA issued a statement saying it firmly condemns today’s armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran, leading to one death and injuries among diplomatic mission officials.
Kazakhstan does not tolerate any violence and aggression against diplomatic missions and officials, violating the international law and is universally condemned.
Condolences were expressed to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, the family members of the killed Azerbaijani citizen Orkhan Askerov, as well as a speedy recovery to those injured.
The Kazakh Ministry believes the Islamic Republic of Iran carries out a thorough investigation into the incident and holds accountable those behind the attack.
27.01.2023, 15:09
610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022
It is expected to increase international arrivals up to 4 million
Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov said the foreign tourist arrivals have tripled in 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
For the past 9 months, 610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan. It is expected to increase international arrivals up to 4 million. It will give an impulse to the economic development, creation of new jobs, new conditions and increase tax revenues to the budget, he briefed reporters following the Ministry’s board visiting session.
He added that for the 9 months of 2021, Kazakhstan welcomed some 208,500 foreign visitors. Besides, the export of services grew up to USD 1.3 billion in 2022 against USD 395,000 in 2021.
The Ministry developed the country’s 5 priority routes which will lay the foundation for the Grand tour of Kazakhstan.
At today’s visiting session Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev also said that the country’s tourism industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
27.01.2023, 12:58
Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister
Last year the national parks welcomed over 2 million tourists setting an all-time record
At today’s visiting session Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said that the country’s tourism industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazinform reports.
Over the past 9 months the number of domestic tourist arrivals made 6.5 million and reached 8 million in 2022 as a targeted plan for 2025," he said.
The tourism industry is developing rapidly. The number of arrivals as well as accommodations grew countrywide. Since the beginning of the year, some 11,000 sleeping accommodations or 5,000 hotel rooms were commissioned. All the regions eye growth in the sphere of tourism and arrivals. For example, Atyrau region records a threefold increase last year," he said.
He added that one in four visits the country’s national parks. There are 14 national parks in Kazakhstan boasting forests, ice glaciers, lakes, and sands. Last year the national parks welcomed over 2 million tourists setting an all-time record.
27.01.2023, 10:23
Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran
Prospects for expanding cooperation in the agricultural and transport and logistics sectors were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Iranian Minister of Agriculture Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.
The Prime Minister said that in January-November 2022, trade turnover between the countries increased by more than 20 percent to nearly USD 500 million. At the same time, in order to further increase the volume of mutual trade, Kazakhstan is ready to supply the Iranian market with 75 additional commodity items worth about USD 250 million.
Particularly promising is seen the increase of turnover in agricultural products, the share of which in mutual trade is almost 80%. Our countries have an opportunity to increase the turnover of agricultural products up to USD 1 billion," Alikhan Smailov said.
In general, according to him, the Government of Kazakhstan is set to work actively to achieve the goal of increasing the total volume of trade up to USD 3 billion, set by the two countries leaders.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that one of the key areas of cooperation is also the transport and logistics sphere. In this context, the North-South corridor is of particular importance.
Adoption of joint measures on building transport capacities of this route, in particular, signing and implementation of the Road Map on the elimination of bottlenecks, can significantly increase the volume of cargo transportation in the near future," he noted.
According to him, the implementation of the road map will make it possible to increase the corridor's traffic capacity by up to 10 million tons a year by 2025.
In his turn, Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad noted the high productivity of the 18th meeting of the Kazakh-Iranian intergovernmental commission held the day before, following which the parties came to many mutually beneficial agreements.
In addition, he highlighted the importance of further development of the railway network and maritime infrastructure to increase trade and freight traffic, as well as stated Iran's readiness to expand the supply of citrus products to Kazakhstan.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, heads of other departments, as well as representatives of diplomatic circles and the Iranian Parliament.
27.01.2023, 09:58
Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package
The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, chaired the meeting of the Economic Policy Council
The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, chaired the meeting of the Economic Policy Council, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister’s press service.
Those present debated measures to accelerate consideration of investment disputes, strengthening the legal protection of investors, proposals to promote attracting of investments in the regions, easing tax and customs administration, and expanding entrepreneurs’ access to funding.
Following the meeting, recommendations were developed to lift barriers for investors to get technical regulations and land parcels for their projects.
26.01.2023, 15:36
Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov
The Kazakh President was informed about the results of the work and plans for further cooperation of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) with Kazakhstan as well as expectations for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The EDB plans to invest over $1.1 billion in Kazakhstan in 2023 as well as encourage international investment inflows in Kazakh projects in priority areas such as transport infrastructure and logistics, industry, agro-industrial complex, green energy, and water resources.
According to Podguzov, last year the EDB overachieved all planned indicators, investing in Kazakhstan $1.2 billion, five times more than in 2021.
The Head of State was also presented with the information on the realization of the intercountry integration projects, particularly the construction of Ayagoz-Bakhty railway line and border crossing on the Kazakh-Chinese border as well as modernization of Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline.
The EDB Chairman also told the President about the upcoming meeting of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) due on May 15-17 this year in Almaty. The event is to bring together over 80 organizations from 40 countries as well as international structures, relevant ministries of Kazakhstan and the region to discuss investments in the Kazakh economy and the EAEU.
During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the active role the EDB plays in integration processes. According to him, the Bank’s involvement in realizing the projects to modernize and build infrastructure will contribute significantly to the economic development of Kazakhstan.
