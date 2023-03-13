President Tokayev congratulates Chinese leader Xi Jinping on re-election

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Chinese leader success in his endeavors and responsible activities and to the friendly people of China - wellbeing

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on securing his third term as president, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.

In his telegram of congratulations, President Tokayev expressed confidence that the important decisions made following results of the two sessions and the Chinese leader’s wise policy will help build an unshakable foundation to achieve the bright future and prosperous China.

It is with great satisfaction the Head of State noted that the scale of close ties between Kazakhstan and China is expanding every year. President Tokayev believes that this success is a result of Xi Jinping’s personal contribution and unwavering support.

The Head of State also stressed that Xi Jinping’s fruitful visit to Kazakhstan last September had heralded the next ‘gold 30 years’ of cooperation between Astana and Beijing.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Chinese leader success in his endeavors and responsible activities and to the friendly people of China - wellbeing.