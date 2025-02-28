President Tokayev holds meeting with Omani FM Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi

Images | Akorda

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Akorda reports.





During the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that there is considerable potential yet to be unleashed to enhance Kazakhstan-Oman interaction on the bilateral level as well as within the regional and international agenda.





Taking the opportunity, Tokayev conveyed his greetings to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and invited him to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.





Oman is well respected in Kazakhstan. There is a lot of interest in your country among our citizens, including business representatives and culture figures. That’s why it’s necessary to provide a strong impetus to make our cooperation more multifaceted and fruitful, said Tokayev.





In turn, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi thanked the Kazakh President for the warm welcome, highlighting that ‘it reflects the high level of mutual respect between our countries’.





We follow with great interest Kazakhstan’s development. The large-scale reforms benefitting the wellbeing of the country and people as well as its economic growth, significant place in this part of the world and key role in strengthening good neighborly relations for the benefit of peace and security produce a deep impression on us.





The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics, agricultural, cultural and humanitarian, digitalization spheres as well as establishment of direct flights.





In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the pressing issues of regional security and interaction within multilateral organizations.





