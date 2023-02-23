President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture

Images | akorda.kz

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with businessmen in the agro-industrial complex discussing pressing issues and prospects for the development of agriculture, Kazinform cites Akorda.





During the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that last year there was a 9.1% growth in the agricultural sector. Around 23 million tons of grain were harvested. Systematic work is ongoing to diversify cultivated areas as well as transit to high-yield crops. The area of oilseeds was expanded 4-fold to 3.5 million hectares.





Reports were made by Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, 'Rodina' enterprise director Ivan Sauer, 'Olzha Agro' Director-General Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, 'Zenchenko and K' peasant association director Gennady Zenchenko, and director of 'Pilot Farm of Oil Plants' LLP Farid Abitayev.





The meeting focused on issues of production diversification, raw materials deep processing, production of new agricultural products, development of sugar sector, seed production, animal production and veterinary medicine, as well as domestic market provision, and greater export potential.





The heads of agricultural enterprises drew great attention to the issues of effective allocation and utilization of the funds for the development of the agro-industrial complex, as well as just distribution of land and water resources.





The importance to raise the standard of living in rural areas as well as to better the road and transport and social infrastructure, including schools and kindergartens and train personnel was stated.





Following the meeting, the Kazakh President instructed the government to put into action all the proposals voiced as well as carry out a thorough analysis of the situation in agriculture taking into account the views of agrarians.