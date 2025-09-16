President Tokayev meets MWL Secretary General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa

Tell a friend

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who arrived in Astana to participate in the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





The President thanked the MWL Secretary General for his consistent support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives to develop interreligious dialogue and his significant contribution to promoting the ideas of peace and harmony.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the issues of preserving interreligious and intercultural accord occupy a special place in Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy.





According to him, this is also proved by the fact that the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has been held for 22 years. He stressed that the forum is aimed at uniting efforts in the name of strengthening global security and stability.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed confidence in further strengthening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.