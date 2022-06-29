Система Orphus

President Tokayev partakes in AIFC Management Council's meeting

27.06.2022
President Tokayev partakes in AIFC Management Council's meeting

During the session, the members of the AIFC Management Council summed up the results of the AIFC activities for 2021, and reviewed some proposals for its further development, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
Opening the event, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that in conditions of increased international turbulence, the search for reliable financial instruments that can ensure investment stability and predictability is becoming relevant. For Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region, one such instrument is the International Financial Centre. 
 

Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of its development, focused on the accelerated growth of the market, free and competitive economy. In such conditions, maintaining and strengthening the confidence of foreign investors and trade partners remains our top priority. In this regard, the potential of the AIFC, as a guarantor of investments security and safety, should be maximized," the President said. 

 
The Head of State stressed that the AIFC faces a global challenge to institutionally strengthen its status as a leading regional financial centre. In this regard, he suggested that the following matters should be addressed in the work ahead. 
 
In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the sanctions context, noting that the terms for registration at the AIFC by foreign companies should be as simple and liberal as possible. At the same time, he stressed that the dialogue with foreign partners of the AIFC should be conducted in close cooperation with the financial regulators under the overall coordination of the Government. He also added that the regulatory and legal framework of the Centre, it will certainly maintain its autonomy and independence.
 
 President Tokayev stressed the importance to plan well for the IPO of national companies. As an example, he noted the role of Samruk-Kazyna and its national companies.
 
 "Ordinary citizens of our country should be able to purchase shares of national companies and receive their dividends from investments. This is the way to create an investment culture among the population. Participation in an IPO must become accessible to absolutely all residents of Kazakhstan. And this requires new digital solutions that would eliminate paperwork and bureaucracy," he said. 
 
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the relevance of attracting long-term foreign investors to sovereign tenge denominated bonds. He expressed the opinion that in such an uncertain environment, the competition for investments and resources is intensifying. Investors are looking for venues where corporate governance principles are highly respected, the rule of law prevails and international jurisdiction is available.
 
 "The country needs new reliable sources. And for that we need to work more closely with international depositories. Under these conditions, the AIFC platform, with its regulatory regime and international law, looks attractive. The Government jointly with the National Bank and the AIFC should work on connecting to the global infrastructure with long-term institutional investors," the President said. 
 
In addition, the Head of State focused on the issues of achieving sustainable development and implementing green projects. He said that last year alone, the sustainable financing market expanded 500 times, exceeding 250 million dollars. Of these, 58% of green bonds and loans were verified by the AIFC Green Finance Centre.
 
 "This is a significant contribution, which proves our country’s credentials in successfully addressing global challenges of decarbonising the economy and developing low-carbon technologies. I advise the Government, the AIFC and the Council members to continue working in this direction at the same pace," President Tokayev said. 
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of strengthening the role of Kazakhstan in the transformation of global energy markets and world food centres. In particular, he pointed out the urgency of dislocation of the main commodity exchange, compliant to the best international standards and, at the same time, equally far from any risks.
 
 "And here it is crucial for Kazakhstan to declare its robust and competitive exchange market infrastructure. This will open up for us new opportunities of leading regional and international trade. I advise the Government to work through this issue in detail. I think that our regional and global partners will support this initiative," the President said. 
 
In his speech, President Tokayev also focused on the crypto-industry and digital assets as today’s realities.
 
 "We must make the most of our potential. Yes, we are the No. 2 country in terms of crypto-assets mining, but we should by no means retain a purely commodity-based status. In view of this, I instruct the Government, jointly with the financial regulators and the AIFC, to create favourable regulatory conditions for the development of a sophisticated digital ecosystem," he said. 
 
Summing up the meeting, the President approved the AIFC Annual Performance Report for the year 2021. 
 
During the session, reports were made by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, Advisor to the President for Economic Development Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkasymova, the AIFC Independent Financial Controller Mark Smith, President of the Centre for Global Development Masood Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Group of Thirty (G30) Jacob A. Frenkel, Global Head of Citi's Public Sector Group Julie Monaco.
 
 

Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karim meets with Turksoy Secretary-General Sultan Raev

28.06.2022
State Advisor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin received the Secretary-General of the Turksoy International Organization Sultan Raev, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
The meeting focused on the issues of further promotion of cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkic-speaking countries. 
 
Karin told about the ongoing work in the cultural and humanitarian field. He spoke in detail of the events held this year as part of the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov and 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov. 
 
The State Advisor highlighted the importance to celebrate the anniversaries of eminent figures.
 
 For his part, Sultan Raev said that within Turksoy the plan for the observance of the anniversaries of Akhmet Baitursynov and Mukhtar Auezov on which the work is underway is in place. In addition, the commemorative signs named after Akhmet Baitursynov and Mukhtar Auezov to celebrate scholars and researchers from different countries were issued.
 
 Following the meeting, the interlocutors agreed on the holding of a joint large-scale event dated to the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov at the end of the year.
 
 

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Turksoy Secretary-General Sultan Raev meet

27.06.2022
Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture Sultan Raev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate. 
 
Ashimbayev noted that over the 30 years since the inception of Turksoy multiple events and projects aimed at the rapprochement of the Turkic states have been carried out. 
 

Turksoy is a key organization in the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation of the Turkic countries. Over the past years, the cooperation of the Turkic world states have been reaching a new level, which mostly was possible thanks to the decisions of the Heads of our States. Parliaments of the Turkic countries actively contribute to the realization of the agreements reached at a higher level. Special attention is attached to the cooperation in culture and art during interparliamentary events and meetings," said Ashimbayev. 

 
The Senate Speaker also informed the Secretary-General on the upcoming 7th COngress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, noting that the platform promotes the establishment of effective interaction and strengthening of the spirit of cooperation between representatives of different religions.
 
 Ashimbayev as the head of the Congress' Secretariat, invited Sultan Raev to take part in the upcoming religious forum. 
 
For his part, the Turksoy Secretary-General told about the upcoming events as part of the celebration of the birthday anniversaries of eminent figures and writers of the Turkic countries. He noted that it is important to further strengthen the unifying role of the city of Turkestan as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world. 
 
In conclusion, Ashimbayev stressed that the Senate is ready to actively work to strengthen the cultural cooperation between the Turkic countries within Turksoy.
 
 

Turkish Koз Holding to implement projects in defense industry in Kazakhstan

27.06.2022
Turkish Koз Holding to implement projects in defense industry in Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was familiarized with the current activity of Koc Holding as well as its plans to carry out joint projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
According to Ali Koc, the Turkish Holding is planning to carry out a number of projects in the field of the defense industry and agriculture. 
 
The Head of State noted that the cooperation with Turkiye is of special importance to the country. Therefore, Kazakhstan will always support Turkish investors in the country.
 
 

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkiye discuss coop in transport

27.06.2022
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev took part in a trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Transport of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Tьrkiye, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The parties "compare notes" on a wide range of topical issues of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, and regional and international agendas. Joint approaches to the expansion of trade, economic, transit, transport, and energy cooperation in the context of a large-scale geopolitical transformation were reviewed. 
 
Tileuberdi noted that Azerbaijan and Tьrkey are key political and economic partners in the region for Kazakhstan. "Despite the slowdown in economic activity in mutual trade during the coronavirus pandemic, we now have a serious potential to restore the previous and achieve new indicators of mutually beneficial cooperation," he added. 
 
The participants of the meeting discussed the status of and prospects for the implementation of joint projects, such as railway lines and oil pipelines in the region. In conditions of limited opportunities in the European direction, the routes along the Caspian Sea - Black Sea line are of particular importance. The Ministers agreed that increasing the volume of transport will require timely modernization of technical and tariff conditions in ports, which will serve as a driver of all trade and economic cooperation.
 
 Special attention was paid to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is of crucial importance for increasing the transit potential of the countries participating in this meeting. The participants noted with satisfaction the unity of approaches to the main directions for the development of transport potential and confirmed their mutual interest in intensifying direct contacts at the government level. 
 
The parties agreed to hold the next meeting in this format in Kazakhstan this autumn.
 
 

Kazakhstan is ready for active work with OSCE institutions to implement reforms - Senate Speaker

23.06.2022
Chairman of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with Matteo Mecacci, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Kazinform cites the Senate press service. 
 
Ashimbayev noted that Kazakhstan is at the important stage of its development, stressing that the systemic reforms in all spheres are being carried out at the initiative of the Head of State.
 
 During the meeting, the Senate Speaker told Matteo Mecacci about the constitutional reform held on June 5 this year, the results of which demonstrated the support of Kazakhstanis for the course towards the renewal and building of a democratic, legal, and just state. 
 
According to Ashimbayev, the constitutional reform will ensure greater protection of the rights of citizens, increased role of the Parliament, strengthening of the regions, and further development of the political competitiveness of the country.
 
 "All the changes undergoing in the country are of systemic nature not situational. They have relieved the aspiration to build a just state with equal opportunities for all citizens. We're ready for active work with OSCE institutions to implement the reforms in Kazakhstan," said the Kazakh Senate Chairman. 
 
For his part, the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights underlined the importance of the fact that after the January events Kazakhstan went on the path aimed at openness and democratic values promotion.
 
 In conclusion, Ashimbayev once again underlined the importance of further strengthening the cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE and stressed that the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament is willing to upgrade the work, including within the ODIHR.
 
 

Initiatives of Kazakhstan, music of the Great Steppe presented in Genova

23.06.2022
Initiatives of Kazakhstan, music of the Great Steppe presented in Genova
As part of expanding bilateral cooperation, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Italian Republic Yerbolat Sembayev paid a working visit to the city of Genova, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
 Meetings with the Mayor Marco Bucci and Prefect of Genova Renato Franceschelli, as well as the head of the Liguria region Giovanni Toti were held during the visit. Ambassador Sembayev noted the upcoming 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Italy, discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation. 
 
Special attention was devoted to the constitutional reforms of Kazakhstan. In particular, the Ambassador presented the priority areas, as well as the results of the national republican referendum on the adoption of amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
In turn, the Italian side welcomed Kazakhstan's initiatives aimed at building the New Kazakhstan. It was also noted that the constitutional changes will bring the country to a new qualitative level of development in the face of current global challenges and will lead to the improvement of the welfare of the kazakhstani people.
 
 In addition, as part of expanding trade and economic cooperation, meetings with the President of Confindustria Liguria (Confederation of Industrialists of the Liguria region) Umberto Rizzo and the Chairman of the Board of the transnational energy company Ansaldo Energia Giuseppe Marino were held. Ambassador spoke about investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and the new course of the country aimed at implementing economic reforms. 
 
At the same time, Italian entrepreneurs, highly appreciating the potential of Kazakhstan and measures of state support for foreign investors, expressed a particular interest in promoting joint projects in Kazakhstan in the areas of green energy, electronics industry, transport logistics, tourism and others. 
 
Kazakh diplomat participated in the economic and cultural event "Genova in the World, World in Genova", organized by the Consular Corps of Liguria. As part of the forum in the world-famous Teatro Carlo Felice a gala concert was held with the participation of representatives from more than 15 countries, including artists of the Kazakh National University of Arts. 
 
Kazakh dombrists Marat Nukeyev, Ayana Satayeva and Tabys Kudaibergen performed famous national music by Kurmangazy, Dairabai and Akhmedyarov, as well as the Italian song "O sole mio" by singer Batyrzhan Smakov with the accompaniment of the dombra. 
 
The inspired audience listened with gratitude to the Kazakh performance, seeing off our performers with thunderous applause and the words "Bravo Kazakhstan!".
 
 

Kazakh FM meets with Federal Chancellor of Austria

23.06.2022
Negotiations were held between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer this week, during which the Kazakh diplomat acquainted the interlocutor with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's ongoing political and socio-economic reforms, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
The parties noted the need for further development of the political dialogue at the highest level and exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for further development of trade, economic and investment cooperation. Special attention was paid to the issues of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor. The importance of interregional cooperation in the Central Asia - European Union format was emphasized.
 
 The parties noted with satisfaction good results have been achieved over 30 years of diplomatic relations between the countries, and agreed to make every effort to deepen cooperation with the active use of such mechanisms as the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council.
 
 Austria is one of the important trade partners of Kazakhstan in the European Union. Between January and April this year, the bilateral trade turnover increased by 6.3%, compared to the same period last year and amounted to US$ 52.1 million. Last year, the trade turnover exceeded US$ 163 million.
 
 

President reported on preparation for 7th Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders

22.06.2022
President reported on preparation for 7th Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place on September 14-15, 2022, in Nur-Sultan by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev. 
 
The forum is to discuss the role of leaders of world and traditional confessions in the social and spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
 It is expected that senior religious and spiritual leaders are to take part in the Congress. 
 
The Secretariat of the Congress carries out active work to prepare for the holding of the Forum at a high level in terms of its organization and content. 
 
Speaker Ashimbayev also told about the outcomes of the work of the Senate at the 2nd session of Parliament of the 7th convocation. As of today, the Parliament has adopted and submitted for signing 68 laws to the Head of State.
 
 In the current session, Senate deputies initiated 18 draft laws. 
 
In addition, the Head of State was presented with information on the improvement of law-making procedures within the Constitutional reforms.
 
 

