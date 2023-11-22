21.11.2023, 10:18 3266
President Tokayev to attend CSTO Council session in Minsk and SPECA Summit in Baku
Images
On November 23, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council to be held in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
On November 24, the Head of State will pay a working visit to Baku to participate in the Summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).
17.11.2023, 08:01 17426
Xi stresses role of people in China-U.S. relations
Images
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed here Wednesday the role of people in China-U.S. relations at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States, Xinhua reports.
The foundation of China-U.S. relations was laid by our peoples," Xi said, stressing that "the door of China-U.S. relations was opened by our peoples," "the stories of China-U.S. relations are written by our peoples" and "the future of China-U.S. relations will be created by our peoples."
We should build more bridges and pave more roads for people-to-people interactions. We must not erect barriers or create a chilling effect," he said.
The Chinese president said he was convinced the door of China-U.S. relations cannot be shut again once opened, and the cause of China-U.S. friendship cannot be derailed halfway once started.
Meanwhile, Xi stressed that the United States should not see China as its primary competitor.
I have always had one question on my mind: How to steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations clear of hidden rocks and shoals, navigate it through storms and waves without getting disoriented, losing speed or even having a collision?" he said.
In this respect, the number one question for us is: are we adversaries, or partners? This is the fundamental and overarching issue," said Xi.
The logic is quite simple. If one sees the other side as a primary competitor, the most consequential geopolitical challenge and a pacing threat, it will only lead to misinformed policy making, misguided actions, and unwanted results," Xi said.
China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, the Chinese president noted. "The fundamental principles that we follow in handling China-U.S. relations are mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," he said.
Just as mutual respect is a basic code of behavior for individuals, it is fundamental for China-U.S. relations, Xi said. "The United States is unique in its history, culture and geographical position, which have shaped its distinct development path and social system. We fully respect all this."
The path of socialism with Chinese characteristics has been found under the guidance of the theory of scientific socialism, and is rooted in the tradition of the Chinese civilization with an uninterrupted history of more than 5,000 years, said the Chinese president.
We are proud of our choice, just as you are proud of yours. Our paths are different, but both are the choice by our peoples, and both lead to the realization of the common values of humanity. They should be both respected," Xi said.
Peaceful coexistence is a basic norm for international relations, and is even more of a baseline that China and the United States should hold on to as two major countries," Xi said.
China never bets against the United States, and never interferes in its internal affairs. China has no intention to challenge the United States or to unseat it," Xi added.
Noting that win-win cooperation is the trend of the times, and it is also an inherent property of China-U.S. relations, Xi said, "China is pursuing high-quality development, and the United States is revitalizing its economy. There is plenty of room for our cooperation, and we are fully able to help each other succeed and achieve win-win outcomes."
The Chinese president announced that China is ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China on exchange and study programs in the next five years to increase exchanges between the two peoples, especially between the youth.
Xi also emphasized that China will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone.
Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others," he said.
China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone," he added.
09.11.2023, 21:09 64896
Kazakh, Russian Presidents sign documents following talks
Images
Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed a number of documents following the talks on November 9, 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The documents include:
- The joint statement of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia on the occasion of 10 years since the signing of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on kind neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century;
- The 2024/26 joint action plan between Kazakhstan and Russia;
- The memorandum of mutual understanding between the energy ministries of the two countries on cooperation on projects for construction of thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk;
- The action plan for developing cooperation in physical culture and sport between Kazakhstan and Russia for 2024/26;
- The joint action plan for cooperation of Kazakhstan’s state revenue committee and Russia’s federal customs service with the participation of customs service authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia for 2024-25;
- The memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation on inspection of labor between Kazakhstan’s labor and social protection committee and Russia’s federal labor and employment service;
- The agreement on information partnership between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Russia’s information telegraph agency ITAR-TASS.
09.11.2023, 18:11 64671
Russian President on bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that today’s meeting in the Kazakh capital was the good opportunity to exchange views on the current situation in bilateral relations and look towards the future, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.
The Russian leader pointed out that the strategic partnership and allied relations between the countries are developing steadily and successfully. ‘We’ve participated in the plenary session of the 19th Interregional Forum. A very good format,’ said Putin.
He noted that both countries have good food potential, which was the theme of the event. "We enjoy good opportunities to meet our interests and help most of our partners in global markets," said the Russian President.
Russia and Kazakhstan are to mark on November 11 ten years since the signing of the basic Agreement between the two counties on good neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century, becoming a solid foundation for the development of multifaceted friendly relations.
Putin highly commended the constructive cooperation of both counties at the international arena, close coordination within the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, UN, and SCO.
06.11.2023, 20:35 99176
Kazakhstan transfers $1mln to Palestinians
Kazakhstan provided $1mln in humanitarian aid to Palestinians, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
Taking into account the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kazakhstan decided not to stay aside and provide the Palestinian people humanitarian assistance worth $1mln. Such a decision was stated by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the OTS Summit.
The funds were already transferred to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), providing emergency and other assistance to the Palestinians.
Smadiyarov also said that the humanitarian activity is a key direction of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.
Earlier it was reported that 76 Kazakhstani nationals are staying in Gaza.
03.11.2023, 20:41 157086
The 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Astana
Images
The 10th Anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was hosted in Astana under the chairmanship of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Presidential press service reports.
Welcoming the Heads of the Member States who had come to Kazakhstan - the cradle of the Turkic nations in order to participate in the high-level meeting, the President noted that the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, established on the initiative of Kazakhstan, had become a full-fledged international organization.
The Turkic World Vision 2040 has been adopted. Most importantly, we have strengthened the unity of brotherly countries. We have demonstrated to the world our adherence to common values. We are fulfilling the will of our ancestors and strengthening cooperation among Turkic nations. We must maintain our unity based on mutual trust and solidarity in order to pass it on to the next generation. The Turkic world interacts with global powers on an equal footing. Other nations are now reckoning with the key stances of our organization. Therefore, the expansion of relations between Turkic peoples is a common task for all of us," stressed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President stated that our country is interested in the further development of the OTS, adding that Kazakhstan's Chairmanship will be held under the motto "TURKTIME!
It reflects eight main priorities that will be given utmost attention: Traditions, Unity, Reforms, Knowledge, Trust, Investment, Mediation and Energy.
In his speech, the President gave special emphasis to each of these pillars.
As the President said, the promotion of Turkish unity is of paramount importance as we are bound by shared history, culture, language and mentality. In this regard, he drew attention to the need to uniform the flags and emblems of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and its structures.
Today, we will consider the presented sketches and make a joint decision. It will be a historic moment. It is our duty to explore the common archive and bring the historical truth to the descendants. We propose to entrust the relevant institutions to work together on unexplored sources. This is truly very important work. There are gaps in our common history that need to be thoroughly researched. It is also important to promote each other's TV series shot in our countries. In particular, we should widely promote animated films for kids. We think that social networks and popular media personalities can be involved for this purpose. It will certainly create an opportunity for the spiritual rapprochement of the youth," the President said.
According to the President, it is necessary to ensure the coordinated development of the Turkic states. He suggests systematizing the standards and terminology of the member states.
In this regard, I would like to call all of you to draft a typical law and approve it as soon as possible. This initiative will open the way to free export of our goods to the common market. Uniform standards will allow us to ensure annual GDP growth of about 1%. This year, the turnover of goods between the OTS countries exceeded 22 billion US dollars. This figure could show 1.5 fold increase if we adopt common requirements. I am also proposing the establishment of the OTS Reference Centre, which will ensure mutual recognition of the results of product testing, as well as new research in the field of chemical and food industries," the President said.
The third priority outlined by the President is reform. He made a number of proposals to optimize the organization’s activities and international integration.
I call for the appointment of our permanent representatives to the Organization of Turkic States. It is better to appoint them as soon as possible. We also welcome the idea of increasing the number of staff in the Secretary General's Office. It is necessary to strengthen the cooperation of the Turkic states in the electoral field. It is worth to consider the establishment of an Advisory Council of Central Election Authorities. International and regional structures have recently shown increasing interest in our organization. We welcome the initiative to grant observer status to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. We also propose cooperation with the Islamic Food Security Organization," the Head of State said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the enhanced cooperation in the field of education and science. This could include opening branches of top universities, holding joint scientific events and exchanging experience, creating language departments, as well as developing artificial intelligence, digital and aerospace industries.
The President noted the importance of reinforcing the unity of the Turkic peoples amid the turbulent world situation.
It is imperative to ensure our collective security. Arms and drug trafficking, terrorism, extremism, migration pose increasing dangers. Stronger security cooperation is vital in countering these risks. In this context, I propose to organise the third meeting of the Secretaries General of the Security Councils in Astana next year. It is crucial to sign an agreement for a collaborative effort against crime and the exchange of information between the financial investigative bodies of the member states," the President declared.
The Head of State identified investment as the sixth key priority, calling on the leaders to expand interregional trade and focus on investment in the economy.
The Turkic Investment Fund has a unique role in this endeavor. To improve economic relations, it is necessary to establish a market for "green" finance. As you are aware, Kazakhstan has proposed the creation of a Council of Turkic Green Finance. Moreover, the proposal to grant Astana the status of the financial center of the Turkic world was supported by all parties. I extend my genuine gratitude to all of you for this unanimous decision," the Kazakh leader said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the growing role of mediation. Referring to the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, and the problem of illegal migration in Western countries, he emphasised that the most important task is to ensure security.
Therefore, I have decided to provide $1 million humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. It is simply intolerable to use violence and acts of terrorism to solve pressing problems that have persisted for decades. Kazakhstan strongly condemns such actions. The escalation of the conflict could lead to serious consequences. We strongly advise to resolve any disputes through peaceful negotiations and dialogue. Upholding the territorial integrity of all states and non-intervention in their domestic matters remain of utmost importance to us. It is vital to strictly comply with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and to respect the norms of international law. It is no secret that the Security Council’s is currently at a standstill. Given this, the role of the General Assembly should be strengthened. At the same time, it is necessary to be more constructive in the reform of the Security Council," the President stressed.
The President of Kazakhstan outlined the country's initiatives in the energy sector, which represents the eighth priority of cooperation within the OTC.
We attach great importance to the development of new energy sources, the modernisation and diversification of transportation routes. We also have a keen interest in the introduction of best practices and technologies in geological exploration and power generation. We value the advancement of the petrochemical sector and collaborative efforts towards sustainable energy. I have proposed to host the International Energy Forum in Kazakhstan this year. " Such a high-level event will allow us to discuss all relevant issues in depth. Climate change and sustainable development rank among the foremost ones. Our country took the initiative to host a regional climate change summit in 2026. I believe that the fraternal Turkic states will support the above initiatives," the Head of State said.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the leaders of the Turkic states to unite, adding. that mutual support and joint effective actions will eventually lead to the prosperity of the Turkic world and strengthen the unity of all states.
The acting Chairman of the OTS - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Turkiye Republic, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliyev also delivered their speeches on the Summit.
Following the meeting, the leaders set a number of goals and tasks for the Organisation. In addition, a number of important documents were signed on the sidelines of the Summit. The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World in recognition of his services to better the world of his Turkic brethren.
The list of documents signed on the sidelines of 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS):
- The Astana Act;
- The Declaration of the 10th anniversary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS);
- The decision of the Heads of State on awarding President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev the highest order of the Turkic world;
- The decision of the Heads of State on the Turkic world financial center status;
- The decision on new flags of the Turkic Cooperation Organizations;
- The decision of the Heads of State on appointments;
- The decision on the status of an Economic Cooperation Organization observer to the Organization of Turkic States;
- The decision on establishment of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Disasters and Solidarity of the Organization of Turkic States on February 6;
- The decision on the budget management policy of the OTS Secretary;
- The decision on the development of provisions of OTS permanent representatives;
- The Protocol on cooperation between the relevant institutions of the OTS member states in the field of metrology;
- The joint action plan of the OTS on the implementation of the 2023/27 transport connection program.
03.11.2023, 17:45 159016
Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Images
Today Turkic countries need to unite more than ever to counter challenges and threats, render mutual support and assume effective joint measures, believes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
While addressing the 10th Anniversary Summit of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) in Astana on Friday, President Tokayev said a number of important documents are to be signed.
All these measures, in his words, are aimed at further prosperity of the Turkic world and strengthening of unity. He expressed confidence the agreements achieved will greatly contribute to the development of interaction in the region and further enhance the prestige of the organization.
Earlier President Tokayev noted that a lot of work has already been done within the organization and praised its specific achievements.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also announced Kazakhstan’s decision to send relief aid worth $1 million to the people of Palestine.
02.11.2023, 15:41 165581
Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree
Images
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban the Order of Dostyk of I degree, Presidential press service reports.
During ceremony, Head of our State noted Viktor Orban's significant contribution to the development and strengthening of bilateral relations.
- Today’s constructive negotiations at the highest level have set the stage for deepening our enduring relations and elevating strategic partnership to a new level. Given your exceptional role in promoting the close bonds of friendship and mutually beneficial ties between our nations, I have decided to award you the Order of Dostyk of the first degree. This is a symbol of the profound respect and appreciation, the unity of our two amicable nations, Kazakhstan and Hungary, and our commitment to fostering a relationship built on trust and mutual respect. May it inspire us all to continue building bridges and working together for the common good, - said President.
The Hungarian Prime Minister expressed his sincere gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and indicated his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
01.11.2023, 20:23 170491
Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum
Images
Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron attended the Kazakhstan-France Business Forum, Presidential press service reports.
In his speech, the Head of State pointed out that this year Kazakhstan has registered economic growth of 4.7 per cent, with non-oil sectors showing the most significant progress. As it was said further, the strategic goal for Kazakhstan is to double the size of the national economy by 2029.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that our country attaches special importance to attracting investment in the economy. The volume of foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan surpasses the combined investment volume of all other countries in the Central Asia.
The President noted the fruitful development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and France.
- Despite geopolitical turmoil, last year our bilateral trade increased by 30% - to 4 billion dollars. This positive trend continues this year. France is one of the largest international investors in our economy, injecting almost 19 billion dollars. In the first 6 months of this year, we recorded an impressive 50% increase in FDI to Kazakhstan from our French partners. This is a sign of high confidence in Kazakhstan, - said President.
The Head of State informed that our country is home to almost two hundred French companies, including Total Energies, Orano, Air Liquide in the energy sector, Airbus, Saint-Gobain in industry, Alstom in railways, and Lactalis and Danone in the agri-food sectors.
At the same time, the President outlined a number of promising areas for mutual cooperation. Among these priorities, in his opinion, is the energy sector. Kazakhstan remains one of the main suppliers of crude oil to the French market, and our country is ready to increase export volumes. In addition, as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes, there is also great potential in oil and gas geological exploration, uranium exports, and implementation of large projects in the field of wind, solar and hydro energy.
- Kazakhstan is the world’s top uranium producer, contributing over a quarter of nuclear fuel consumed in Europe. With nuclear power comprising 63% of France's energy sector, there is a vast potential for further cooperation. Our interests also converge on the goal of a net-zero carbon future. Just like France, Kazakhstan is a regional pioneer in this area. When it comes to renewable energy, a growing number of major international players are coming to pursue sizeable wind, solar and hydro projects. One of them is French Total Energies’ 1.3 billion dollar investment for the development of a 1 GW wind farm. There is enormous potential on green hydrogen as well. With the right partnerships, Kazakhstan can become a top-10 exporter. We look forward for more cooperation in this vital sector, whether it involves production, transfer of technology or expertise, - indicated Kazakh leader.
The extraction and processing of critical raw materials was identified as the next area of cooperation.
- As the global technological revolution progresses, demand for rare metals will grow exponentially. Broadly, demand is expected to quadruple by 2040, while the needs for lithium will grow by 10 times. Kazakhstan - with some 5,000 unexplored deposits valued at over 46 trillion dollars - can be a reliable partner to jointly develop that niche. Today we already produce 16 out of 30 rare earth materials critical for the EU economy, covering 70% of the European phosphorus market. We possess deposits for 9 more kinds that can be exploited with the necessary investment. We invite French companies to join this win-win partnership, - pointed out the Head of State.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, another priority area of cooperation could be the agro-food sector. It was noted that amid international food deficits, our country is aiming to double exports of agro-food products. The Head of State noted that our country is ready to provide comprehensive support to joint projects in the field of animal husbandry and crop production.
The transport and logistics industry was named as another relevant area for cooperation. The President pointed out that Kazakhstan is making additional efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the so-called "Middle Corridor".
- It is not only the shortest but also the most viable route to secure supply chains between Europe and Asia. In anticipation of increasing volumes, we are actively working with our partners to modernize infrastructure with an annual goal of 10 million tons of cargo. Now, it is important to link these efforts with the Trans-European Transport Network and the EU "Global Gateway" initiative,- underscored Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Head of State believes that there are great reserves for cooperation in the sphere of biotechnology and medicine. The national biopharma holding QazBioPharm has been established to develop the biotech cluster. Noting that many leading companies are planning to localise the production of medicines and medical equipment in Kazakhstan, the President called on French companies to cooperate in this matter.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed toward competitive features of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) in attracting investments.
- Today over 2,100 companies based in 78 countries work at AIFC, facilitating investment capital not only for Kazakhstan but also across the entire region. We would warmly welcome more French companies within AIFC and the opening of a first French bank in Kazakhstan. It would give a strong impetus to our investment and financial cooperation, - emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President of France Emmanuel Macron also spoke at the event. In his welcoming remarks, the French leader praised Kazakhstan's goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. He expressed readiness to support Kazakhstan in this direction. Emmanuel Macron noted that Kazakhstan is a connecting bridge between Europe and Asia. In his opinion, it is important to develop partnership through transport routes, primarily through the "Middle Corridor". Emmanuel Macron stressed that France is ready to contribute to the development of this transport route. The French leader noted the broad prospects for co-operation in the agro-food sector to ensure food security. In conclusion, Emmanuel Macron thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his willingness to co-operate in many areas of mutual interest.
