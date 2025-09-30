Presidents of Kazakhstan and Italy held extended-format talks  

Images | akorda.kz

Following substantive discussions in a tête-à-tête format, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella continued negotiations with the participation of the delegations of both countries, akorda.kz reports.





The Head of State emphasized that multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy rests on a solid political dialogue, dynamic economic partnership, and vibrant cultural and humanitarian ties. He highlighted the significant personal contribution of President Sergio Mattarella to strengthening the partnership between Astana and Rome.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that during his official visit to Italy last year, important agreements were reached, which gave new momentum to Kazakh-Italian cooperation.





Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s top three trading partners. Our economic cooperation is very dynamic and has tremendous potential for further growth. We welcome Italian plans to further increase its exports. Over the past 20 years, Italy has invested up to $7.6 billion into our economy. Today, 250 Italian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan," - the President said.





The Head of State outlined promising areas for deepening cooperation, including critical raw materials, petrochemicals, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, light industry, food processing, artificial intelligence, finance, tourism, and education.





The parties noted active interaction within the UN and other international organizations. As a successful example, they pointed to the establishment of the "Central Asia Plus" dialogue platform, as well as the first "Central Asia - Italy" Summit, held in Astana this May. The Kazakh side highly valued Rome’s support for this initiative.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who delivered a keynote speech at the Astana International Forum.





A separate part of the talks was devoted to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In this context, the Head of State announced the decision to name a street in central Astana after Marco Polo, which will serve as a symbol of the enduring friendship between Kazakhstan and Italy.





In turn, Sergio Mattarella emphasized the importance of further deepening the partnership and expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal contribution to strengthening trust and mutual understanding between the two countries.





Concluding the talks, the parties expressed confidence that Sergio Mattarella’s official visit would mark a new chapter in the history of Kazakh-Italian relations.