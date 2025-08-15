Prospects for Strengthening Kazakh-Polish Cooperation Discussed at the Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry

Tell a friend

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Republic of Poland to Kazakhstan Michał Labenda, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic engagement, as well as cultural and educational ties.





Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the partnership and expressed their readiness to further maintain regular contacts at various levels.





Special attention was given to preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which remains a key instrument for deepening bilateral engagement. The next session (10th) of the Commission is planned to be held in Astana.





Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their firm intention to further strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and Poland.