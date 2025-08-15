13.08.2025, 19:00 6181

Prospects for Strengthening Kazakh-Polish Cooperation Discussed at the Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Republic of Poland to Kazakhstan Michał Labenda, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic engagement, as well as cultural and educational ties.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the partnership and expressed their readiness to further maintain regular contacts at various levels.

Special attention was given to preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which remains a key instrument for deepening bilateral engagement. The next session (10th) of the Commission is planned to be held in Astana.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their firm intention to further strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and Poland.
 

14.08.2025, 16:00

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Hold Telephone Conversation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Minister Nurtleu congratulated the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing hope that this historic step will open new opportunities for cooperation and serve as a solid foundation for peace and sustainable development in the region.

In this context, the interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in trade, logistics, and transport, which are emerging in light of agreements on the unblocking of regional communications.

In addition, the parties discussed plans for upcoming interaction, paying special attention to the schedule of high-level events, and agreed to maintain regular contacts on the issues outlined during the conversation.

Following the talks, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to developing the strategic partnership and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in all areas.
 

12.08.2025, 20:55

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia Hold a Telephone Conversation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Minister Nurtleu warmly congratulated the Armenian Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the trilateral meeting held in Washington.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of this step for establishing lasting peace, ensuring sustainable development, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the areas of trade, logistics, and transportation, which are opening up with the implementation of agreements on unblocking regional communications.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to discussing issues on the bilateral agenda in the context of the upcoming official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Astana.

Following the talks, the ministers agreed to continue the political dialogue and confirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.
 

11.08.2025, 20:15

Kazakhstan and Serbia Strengthen Political Cooperation

Images | gov.kz
The third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Serbia took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the event, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues, including political cooperation, trade and economic relations, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. They also reviewed the schedule of bilateral events and visits planned for the coming years.

In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov stressed that Kazakhstan considers Serbia as an important political and economic partner in Europe. He expressed Astana’s readiness to further develop and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The head of the Serbian delegation, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jović highlighted Kazakhstan as a key partner for Serbia in Central Asia and, in particular, emphasized the positive outcomes of the recent Intergovernmental Commission held in Almaty.

The diplomats also exchanged views on key international and regional issues and reaffirmed their shared commitment to close cooperation within multilateral frameworks and international organizations.

The parties agreed to maintain an active and productive dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and to continue joint efforts to strengthen trade, economic and investment relations, noted the importance of holding the next meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, as well as further developing the bilateral legal framework.
 

08.08.2025, 16:16

Tokayev, Putin discussed Ukrainian settlement, says Kazakh President's press secretary

Images | Akorda
Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Ruslan Zheldibay revealed the details of the phone talk between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin held earlier today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the Press Secretary said, the phone talk was initiated by the Russian side and was held in a friendly and trusting manner.

Special attention was placed to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Vladimir Putin informed in detail about the outcomes of the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the preliminary agreements reached and noted that Kazakhstan initially advocated for a peace formula to end military activities, said Zheldibay.

According to him, the two leaders also discussed the bilateral agenda.

The Kazakh President stated he attaches special importance to the upcoming state visit to Moscow this November, which aims at deepening the multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, added the Press Secretary.
 

05.08.2025, 19:44

Tokayev meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to his Turkmen counterpart President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the invitation to take part in the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kazakh leader Tokayev highlighted that this event is a key platform for sharing experiences and developing practical solutions to the ongoing challenges facing the landlocked developing countries.

The meeting also discussed issues of strengthening cooperation in trade-economic, energy and transit-transport sectors.

The presidents of both nations reaffirmed their commitment to comprehensive development of the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed today the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

President Tokayev also attended an informal meeting of the Central Asian leaders.

During a brief conversation with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, the Kazakh leader noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is developing progressively and demonstrates an upward trend.

To note, Turkmenistan's Awaza hosts the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries on August 5 to 8.
 

05.08.2025, 16:29

Voices of landlocked developing countries must be louder - President Tokayev

Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed today the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, for the initiative to convene the conference. He also thanked the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, for the commitment to addressing the challenges and unlocking the potential of landlocked developing countries.

The President said that more than two decades ago, Kazakhstan hosted the 1st UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, "which symbolized the beginning of its longstanding uninterrupted participation in this process."

He reminded of the adoption of Almaty Action Program which for the first time included the problems of LLDC into the global agenda.

Today we have gathered in Awaza to make new efforts to further advance in achieving the challenges we face," President Tokayev said.


He noted that more than 500,000 people live in the 32 landlocked developing countries today. Many of them still face barriers in access to finance, technology and global markets.

According to the Kazakh President, limited regional transport links remain a major challenge for landlocked countries, which entails a number of economic challenges, including high transit and trade costs, and vulnerability to geopolitical factors. He pointed out that these restrictions affect the well-being of citizens and reduce competitiveness. They are further exacerbated by conflicts, economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions and rising global mistrust.

Nevertheless, Kazakhstan believes that LLDCs should be considered as equal and promising partners in shaping decisions on the global agenda. The voices of landlocked developing countries must be louder, our cooperation must be deeper, and our collective ambition must be bolder," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.


The President emphasized that Kazakhstan fully supports the Awaza Programme of Action as a road map towards building sustainable, inclusive and stable future. He stressed that this important undertaking should receive political support from transit countries, international development organizations and financial institutions.

We need innovative financial mechanisms to stimulate investment in key sectors such as transport, energy and digital infrastructure," stated he.


Another pressing issue, according to the Kazakh President, is climate change. He noted that many LLDCs face water shortage, glaciers melting, desertification and other extreme climate phenomena. To tackle these challenges coordinated regional efforts and strong international support are required, he said.

At the same time, I believe that climate action must remain balanced and inclusive, and meet countries’ development needs. In order to enhance our joint efforts to combat climate change, I invite you to the Regional Climate Summit, which will be held in Astana in partnership with the United Nations in April next year," he said.

 

05.08.2025, 14:19

Central Asia’s experience indicates that geography does not dictate the fate, Kazakh President

Images | Akorda
The Head of State addressed the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries underway in Turkmenistan, Kazinform News Agencies reports referring to the Akorda press service.

The President said Kazakhstan, together with its partners, takes great efforts to strengthen regional interconnectivity, promote digital transformation, and contribute to long-term sustainable growth.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan prioritizes the development of transport corridors and transit infrastructure along the North-South route and the Middle Corridor.

Our long-term goal is to create an integrated network of railways, road, aviation and logistics centers. It will strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a Eurasian transit hub that accounts for nearly 85% of land cargo delivery between Asia and Europe. We also invest in digitalization. Kazakhstan set up the AlemAi Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana and recently launched the supercomputer. Our doors are open for scientific cooperation and we invite partners to join us," the Head of State said.


As for the regional agenda, the Head of State said Central Asia’s experience testifies that geography does not dictate the fate.

We are moving from the current landlocked state to a future where land connectivity will be equally important. Our region has demonstrated resilience in its socio-economic development and shows that with political will, strategic investment and international partnership, being landlocked can be a powerful driver of growth rather than a barrier. We are witnessing how Central Asia has become a region of mutually beneficial interaction with dynamically developing potential in the areas of trade, investment, transport, communications, and sustainable resource management. Two days ago, Kazakhstan and the UN signed an agreement on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan with headquarters in Almaty," the President of Kazakhstan said.


In conclusion, the Head of State reaffirmed the country's strong commitment to the goals and principles of the group of landlocked developing countries.

He also expressed gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the initiative to convene the conference, and also expressed gratitude to UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his commitment to addressing the problems and realizing the opportunities of landlocked developing countries (LLDCs).
 

05.08.2025, 10:31

President Tokayev attends informal meeting of Central Asian leaders

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has participated in the informal meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The informal meeting of the Central Asian leaders took place prior to the opening ceremony of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

The meeting centered around the priority areas of further cooperation of the region’s countries.
 

