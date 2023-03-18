16.03.2023, 15:25 19061
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan greets President Tokayev in Külliye residence
Images | t.me/aqorda_resmi
Tell a friendHead of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was greeted by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Külliye residence, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service. Earlier it was reported that President Tokayev had arrived in Ankara for a working visit to attend the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.03.2023, 14:01 5976
OTS Council of Foreign Ministers held meeting in Ankara
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov attended the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States. The CFM meeting was held on the eve of the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States titled "Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance" with the participation of heads of OTS member and observer states, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
This Summit was convened to support the Turkish people affected by the devastating earthquake that occurred in the southeast of Turkey in February 2023. In this regard, special attention was paid to the issues of promt interaction of the competent authorities of the member States of the OTS in emergency situations and rapid response to new natural disasters.
In his speech, K.Umarov stressed the importance of concluding an agreement on the establishment of a civil protection mechanism between the relevant authorities of the OTS member States, which is becoming especially relevant in the light of the increased frequency of natural and man-made disasters.
In accordance with the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, put forward at the Samarkand OTS Summit in November 2022, the head of the Kazakh delegation spoke in favor of the need to establish the institute of Permanent Representatives of the parties to the OTS as soon as possible in order to improve the effectiveness of the Organization.
During the event, issues related to the agenda of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS, as well as draft documents planned to be signed during the Summit were also discussed.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2023, 13:47 6076
No plans for ‘foreign agents’ bill in Kazakhstan - Human Rights Commissioner
Images | ratel.kz
Tell a friend
There are no plans to introduce the bill on ‘foreign agents’ in Kazakhstan, Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
As far as I know there are no such plans [to introduce the bill]. If the issue is brought up, we will certainly carry out our examination, give it assessment and express our opinion," Artur Lastayev said answering the questions of journalists after the meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.
Lastayev added that during the meeting the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights commended the sweeping constitutional reforms spearheaded by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at building ‘a Fair Kazakhstan’.
Earlier it was announced that the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan is set to publish the list of entities that receive funding from abroad. It has been doing so since 2022. The said list is expected to be released on the committee’s official website following results of 1H of 2023.
It bears to remind that recently proposed bill on ‘foreign agents’ caused violent protests in Georgia. Opponents of the bill backed by the Georgian parliament took to the streets of Tbilisi to condemn the bill requiring Georgian NGOs and media organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as ‘foreign agents’ or face fines and even imprisonment. After two nights of clashes between protesters and local police the bill was dropped.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2023, 11:57 6206
State Counsellor Karin meets OSCE PA Election Observation Mission leadership
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
State Counsellor Erlan Karin has met with the Head of the OSCE short-term observer mission for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan Irene Charalambides and Head of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly delegation Reinhold Lopatka, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.
Erlan Karin informed the interlocutors of the changes in the country’s election system and election process launched as part of large-scale political reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He said that Kazakhstan had created all required conditions for a full-fledged observation of the course of preparations and holding the parliamentary elections. The participation of the OSCE observers contributes to the openness and transparency of the election process, he added.
In turn, Irene Charalambides and Reinhold Lopatka expressed support to the democratic development of Kazakhstan and noted that the OSCE PA deputies keenly observe the course of transformation of all major political institutions in Kazakhstan.
The OSCE PA delegation consists of around 80 parliamentarians. It arrived in Kazakhstan to observe the March 19 elections. Since 1994, this is the 12th OSCE PA Election Observation Mission which comes to Kazakshtan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2023, 11:38 19286
Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
Images | pixabay
Tell a friend
Kazakh capital will host the 73rd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe on October 24-26 this year, Kazinform reports.
The resolution On signing the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the World Health Organization on organizing the 73rd session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe on October 24-26 this year in Astana is uploaded on the Otkrytye NPA portal. Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat is authorized to sign the agreement. It is also allowed to insert amendments of no fundamental nature to the agreement.
The agreement will be under discussion until April 4.
The session will be dated to the 75th anniversary of the WHO, the 45th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration, and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on primary health care.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.03.2023, 07:09 19426
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Ankara
Images | Telegram/aqorda_resmi
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Ankara for a working visit. The Head of State will participate in the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also meet the Turkish President during the visit.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.03.2023, 18:26 21781
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Azerbaijan on cooperation in plant quarantine and protection
The text of the Law shall be published in the press
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Azerbaijani governments on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine and protection, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The text of the Law shall be published in the press.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.03.2023, 13:22 21861
Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Today the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
Those present debated execution of the national security risk management action plan adopted as part of the 2021-2025 National Security Strategy.
1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, heads of concerned state bodies made reports.
The Head of State stressed the need of impartial assessment of current threats and challenges of national security under modern conditions and development of measures to prevent them.
Following the sitting, decisions were made to raise efficiency of the national security risk management system and protection of the national interests.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.03.2023, 13:20 18406
Kazakhstan committed to holding election in compliance with national legislation and world standards - MFA
793 international observers had been accredited for the early election of the Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The upcoming election of the deputies of the Kazakh Majilis and maslikhats is a milestone event, which embodies one of the most transformational periods in Kazakhstan’s modern history. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko said at a meeting with the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
This election is another step towards strengthening democracy. In fact, Kazakhstan has become a new state. The country is undergoing a comprehensive political modernization that is unique in its scope and depth. Despite internal and external challenges, our country has succeeded in the implementation of important reforms, and this is a vivid demonstration of that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is committed to his formula "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Subordinate Government," Roman Vassilenko said.
According to him, the leadership of the country has a clear and firm intention to ensure non-stop progress and positive changes in preserving stability and unity in the state and society. The election will enable to accelerate the national modernization thanks to the renewed democratic mandate to carry out inclusive and large-scale reforms, he noted.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan is committed to holding the election in full compliance with the national legislation and best international practice.
Earlier it was reported, that 793 international observers had been accredited for the early election of the Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan. 131 observers are from 41 foreign states and 662 observers represent 12 international organizations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
17.03.2023, 11:57State Counsellor Karin meets OSCE PA Election Observation Mission leadership 17.03.2023, 13:475611No plans for ‘foreign agents’ bill in Kazakhstan - Human Rights Commissioner 17.03.2023, 14:015511OTS Council of Foreign Ministers held meeting in Ankara 17.03.2023, 07:192491Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek 17.03.2023, 02:481561Internet photography, video festival collects beauty of Tibet 14.03.2023, 16:3332306Kazakh PM instructs to remove barriers to ease truck passage at border with China 14.03.2023, 16:1525216Head of State receives Russian, Chinese ambassadors 13.03.2023, 16:1323251Head of State to put forward new initiatives after parliamentary elections 13.03.2023, 18:0922116UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan 13.03.2023, 16:0022091President holds meeting with regional governors, heads of state bodies 17.02.2023, 20:16126446Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17116811British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35110921Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:46103516Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 17.02.2023, 09:3994906Kazakh aircraft carrying humanitarian aid leaves for quake-battered Gaziantep