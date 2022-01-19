Samat Abish relieved of the post of 1st Deputy Chairman of National Security Council

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the new composition of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to appoint:

Roman Sklyar - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Yeraly Tugzhanov - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Mukhtar Tileuberdi - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Bakhyt Sultanov - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Galymzhan Koishybayev - Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Murat Bektanov - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Yerlan Turgumbayev - Minister of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Askar Umarov - Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Yerbol Karashukeyev - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Kanat Mussin - Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Askhat Aimagambetov - Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Azhar Giniyat - Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Serik Shapkenov - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Kairbek Uskenbayev - Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Yerulan Zhamaubayev - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Dauren Abayev - Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Yuri Ilyin - Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Alibek Kuantyrov - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Bagdat Mussin - Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Serikkali Brekeshev - Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Bolat Akchulakov - Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.