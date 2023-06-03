This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Series of new production and infrastructure gas projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan
relevant news
Kazakhstan and South Korea: New Qualitative Relations in New Time
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
About High-Level Meeting on Occasion of 20th Anniversary of Proliferation Security Initiative
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Chairman of Transport Committee at Industry Ministry appointed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New head Industrial Development Committee appointed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from foreign ambassadors
Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful foreign policy. We are open to international cooperation, including with your countries. I am sure that your missions will be very successful. The Government of Kazakhstan and the Presidential Administration will do their best in order to support and facilitate your missions in Kazakhstan. I think we will be able to achieve great results in cooperation with your countries," - the President stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention
Kazakhstan is no exception. Over the past 10 years, our disease incidence has almost doubled. Last year about 4 thousand new infections were diagnosed. Now there are over 30 thousand people living in the country with this infection. More than half of them are young people of working age," Alikhan Smailov said.
It is very important to apply preventive measures, conduct a lot of explanatory work. Those who are ill should be provided with quality treatment in accordance with international standards. Moreover, all carriers of the virus should be under strict medical supervision," the Prime Minister said.
This is very little. It is necessary to expand the number of social grants and orders to involve NGOs in working with infected and at-risk groups. We need to raise people's awareness about the disease, the ways of infection and complications. Recently, unfortunately, such work has noticeably deteriorated. Many people have lost wariness about the danger of infection," he said.
Sanitary and epidemiological services need strict control of infection safety when providing the population both medical services and other procedures where there are risks of infection," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State inks law on cooperation between CIS states in copyright
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev urges to make Kazakhstan self-sufficient in dairy products
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
27.05.2023, 12:51Kazakhstan companies can increase manufacturing production by another $46 billion 29.05.2023, 17:2838496Astana Opera’s Double Full House 30.05.2023, 18:5435816President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from foreign ambassadors 30.05.2023, 19:2235446New head Industrial Development Committee appointed 30.05.2023, 16:10Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention35126Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention 19.05.2023, 20:5868256Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an 05.05.2023, 17:1966166Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President 24.05.2023, 16:5761911KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development 26.05.2023, 17:4257266Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan 04.05.2023, 16:3756486Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan