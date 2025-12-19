The Geography of Air Connectivity Between Cities of Kazakhstan and Thailand Is Expanding

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand Margulan Baimukhan took part in the official ceremony marking the launch of direct passenger flights operated by SCAT Airlines on the Shymkent-Bangkok route, representing an important step in strengthening air connectivity and transport links between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by Nikolay Buryakov, Commercial Director of SCAT Airlines; Chiravadee Khunsub, Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand; Ohm Apichari, Adviser to the Minister of Industry of Thailand; as well as representatives of aviation authorities, airports, tourism associations, companies, and the media.





In his remarks, Ambassador Baimukhan emphasized the special significance of the event, noting that it coincided with the celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which adds symbolic importance to the launch of the new route.





He stated that the opening of the Shymkent-Bangkok route increases the total number of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Thailand to 23 per week, a record figure reflecting the steady growth of mutual tourism, business contacts, and cultural exchanges.





The Ambassador also highlighted that the new route, operated twice a week, expands the geography of air services and creates additional opportunities for passengers and businesses alike, including the development of logistics, air cargo transportation, and investment cooperation, while strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a transport hub between East and West and reinforcing Thailand’s position as a key hub in Southeast Asia.





N. Buryakov noted that SCAT Airlines’ long-term development strategy envisages transforming Shymkent into a regional aviation hub through the expansion of regular routes to Europe, Russia, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Middle East. The airline plans to expand its fleet in 2027-2030, has already commissioned a new passenger terminal in Shymkent, and intends to increase the number of flights to Bangkok from two to four per week by the end of 2026. In 2025, SCAT Airlines also launched flights to Budapest, Krasnoyarsk, Munich, Prague, and Tbilisi, while new routes to Austria, Azerbaijan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Russia, and the Czech Republic are planned for 2026.





Ch. Khunsub, in turn, congratulated the parties on the launch of the new route and highlighted its importance for the development of mutual tourism, cultural exchange, and people-to-people contacts. She reported that more than 170,000 citizens of Kazakhstan visited Thailand in 2024, with further growth expected in 2025, facilitated in part by the visa-free regime between the two countries.