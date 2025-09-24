The President held talks with the President of the European Council

Images | akorda.kz

On the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the Head of State met with President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, akorda.kz reports.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Montenegro as an important partner in the Balkan region.





Next year, the two countries will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over these years, constructive ties have been built on friendship and mutual understanding.





In turn, Jakov Milatović thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations. He noted that Montenegro is becoming one of the attractive destinations for Kazakh tourists.





The launch of direct flights between Almaty and Podgorica, as well as the introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, has contributed to bringing the two nations closer together.