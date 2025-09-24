This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The President held talks with the President of the European Council
Tokayev held a meeting with the President of Montenegro
PM orders support for farmers to secure grain harvest
The Kostanay Regional Akimat and the Ministry of Agriculture need to be assisted in resolving this issue. I instruct the akimats, together with the Ministry of Energy, to ensure the allocation of liquefied gas and diesel fuel for grain drying in accordance with the stated needs. I ask you to pay particular attention to the grain drying process in the northern regions," the Prime Minister stressed.
The President held a meeting with Suzanne Clark, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Kazakh PM highlights OTS cooperation priorities
Meeting with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Took Place at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Special Representatives of Kazakhstan and Iran Discussed Issues Related to Expanding Cooperation at the Caspian Sea
Kazakh-Belarusian Political Consultations Held in Astana
New Prospects for Kazakh-Estonian Cooperation Outlined in Astana
23.09.2025, 08:11Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor 23.09.2025, 10:1510211$4.2 billion deal: Kazakhstan to receive American freight locomotives 23.09.2025, 11:259941Kazakhstan harvests 15.5M tons of grain 23.09.2025, 13:149711Kazakhstan to achieve full self-sufficiency in chicken meat by 2027, Agriculture Minister 23.09.2025, 21:04924611 investment agreements worth $5.2bn inked between Kazakhstan and U.S. companies 18.09.2025, 19:38124696President Tokayev awards 2025 World Boxing Championships winners 18.09.2025, 17:12119861Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress 17.09.2025, 20:07111376Kazakhstan plans to establish unified electronic archive 17.09.2025, 16:07111081IAEA to Support Kazakhstan Throughout All Stages of Nuclear Power Plant Development 19.09.2025, 11:02102341Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S. 01.09.2025, 12:14227381Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 03.09.2025, 12:38217451Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 27.08.2025, 17:21201551Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan 08.09.2025, 12:45181921Alatau City to receive special status 09.09.2025, 18:14168696Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS