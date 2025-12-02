The Results of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Was Discussed in Islamabad

Images | gov.kz

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, in cooperation with the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), organized a Roundtable dedicated to the outcomes of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana on September 17-18, 2025. The event brought together representatives of government bodies, academic institutions, religious organizations, and student youth from Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





As a Chief guest, the event was attended by the Federal Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, who led the Pakistani delegation at the recent 8th Congress.





Speakers included the Minister of state of Religious and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, the Minister for Minority Affairs of the Government of Punjab Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, the Director General of the Islamic Research Institute Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, the representative of the Church of Jesus Christ Kelly Johnson, as well as, in an online format, the Deputy Chairman of the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue Marat Kalizhanov.





In his welcoming speech, IRS President Ambassador Jauhar Saleem emphasized the relevance of Kazakhstan’s initiative, as well as the need to support and strengthen dialogue among different faiths for the sake of peace and stability.





Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin informed participants about the history of the forum, its goals and objectives, and highlighted the key outcomes of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the adopted Final Declaration. Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, shared his impressions of the 8th Congress, noting the initiatives put forward following the religious summit.





According to him, the Astana Declaration is not a mere formality but a full-fledged guideline for strengthening global harmony, based on states’ commitment to peace and mutual respect. He assured that Pakistan consistently adheres to these principles both domestically and on the international stage.





The Minister also noted that Pakistan regards Kazakhstan not only as a strategic partner but also as an important participant in spiritual diplomacy, and expressed the intention to expand cooperation in the scientific, religious, youth, and humanitarian spheres.





A member of the Secretariat, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, who received the status of Goodwill Ambassador at the last Congress, provided information on the Secretariat’s activities, emphasizing the noble goal pursued by Kazakhstan in developing and strengthening interfaith dialogue.





Overall, the speakers and participants of the Roundtable highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s initiative, noting the need for continued support and active participation of the Pakistani side together with Kazakh partners.