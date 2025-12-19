18.12.2025, 12:19 39906
The Results of the Kazakh–Qatari Strategic Partnership Reviewed in Doha
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev held a meeting with the Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim. During the talks, the parties discussed ways to further strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation as an important component of bilateral relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council gave a positive assessment of the reforms being implemented in the Republic of Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He noted that these reforms contribute to the country’s sustainable development and strengthen its standing at the international level.
The sides noted that the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, issued following his state visit to Qatar in 2024 — aimed at expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation, enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as strengthening political and inter-parliamentary relations — are being implemented in a consistent manner. They also expressed appreciation for the series of significant events and meetings held in 2025 that contributed to broadening an active and substantive dialogue between the two countries.
In this regard, the Speaker of the Shura Council emphasized that a high level of bilateral engagement had been maintained throughout the year, drawing attention to the convening of the seventh meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Astana and the third round of consultations between the foreign ministries. He noted that these mechanisms help deepen coordination between relevant authorities and create additional opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives.
Special attention was given to ways of enhancing investment cooperation. The parties positively assessed the substantial increase in Qatari investments in Kazakhstan from USD 156.4 million in 2024 to USD 1.167 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2025, noting that this growth reflects a high level of mutual trust and shared interest in the development of long-term projects. It was also noted that a number of important bilateral agreements and memoranda had been signed between government agencies of the two countries during the year.
Concluding the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their readiness to further develop inter-parliamentary cooperation and reviewed plans for reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations in 2026. It was emphasized that such exchanges would contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership and sustaining a steady political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Qatar.
18.12.2025, 23:01
President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Emir of Qatar
akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar, akorda.kz reports.
In his telegram, the President emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Qatar as a key and reliable partner in the Arab world. He noted the steady development of constructive and substantive bilateral relations and highly commended the Emir’s personal contribution to strengthening them.
The Head of State wished Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani every success in his responsible office and conveyed his best wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Qatar.
18.12.2025, 16:15
President of Kazakhstan Holds Talks with Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi
akorda.kz
The talks between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony. An honor guard was assembled and the national anthems of the two countries were performed. Following the report by the commander of the honor guard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sanae Takaichi introduced the members of their official delegations, akorda.kz reports.
The Kazakh-Japanese talks then commenced in the conference hall of the Prime Minister’s Office.
President Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the warm welcome extended to the Kazakh delegation. He noted that the visit represents an important milestone in Kazakhstan-Japan relations, emphasizing that Kazakhstan has long regarded Japan as a time-tested and reliable partner in Asia. The President described Japan as a harmonious and highly developed country that has successfully combined centuries-old wisdom and unique traditions with modern innovation.
The Head of State highlighted that, under Prime Minister Takaichi’s wise and strong leadership, Japan is implementing large-scale reforms aimed at further strengthening its role on the international stage. He also pointed out that while Japan is often referred to as a distant neighbor, it is at the same time a close and trusted friend of Kazakhstan, with bilateral ties rooted in deep historical connections.
President Tokayev recalled that prior to the current visit he had traveled to Japan four times in different capacities, noting that this was his first visit to the country as President of Kazakhstan. He underscored the strong institutional foundation of bilateral relations, recalling that in 2004, together with then Japanese Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi, the Central Asia plus Japan format had been initiated, with the first meeting of foreign ministers held in Astana. The President noted that although similar "Central Asia plus" formats have since emerged with the participation of various major countries, Japan is rightfully regarded as the original initiator and founder of this dialogue mechanism.
In turn, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed confidence that the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan would give new impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. She welcomed President Tokayev and noted that 21 years had passed since the first meeting of foreign ministers in the Central Asia plus Japan format, which he had chaired at the time. She also emphasized that President Tokayev was now participating in the first summit-level meeting in this format in his capacity as Head of State.
Prime Minister Takaichi stated that Japan views Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law. She reaffirmed Japan’s intention to continue close cooperation with President Tokayev in order to further develop mutually beneficial relations.
During the talks, the parties held a substantive discussion on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, energy, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.
18.12.2025, 15:50
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue
gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador congratulated I.Grosu on his reappointment as Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova and expressed confidence in the further development of interparliamentary dialogue and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda and discussed prospects for further strengthening interaction between Astana and Chișinău. A. Aidarbekov informed about the current political and social reforms in the country, as well as the main provisions of the Address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, to the nation. Particular attention was given to the initiative on parliamentary reforms and institutional development, including the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.
The Ambassador also briefed the interlocutor on the foreign policy initiatives of the Head of State, including his participation in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, as well as the President’s visits to China, the USA, Russia, and Uzbekistan.
The Kazakh diplomat also informed about the main theses of the speech delivered by the Kazakh President at the Forum held in Turkmenistan dedicated to the International Day of Neutrality. Kazakhstan’s consistent stance in supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening peace, trust, and interreligious dialogue was emphasized.
In addition, the Ambassador provided information on the official visit of the President of the European Council, António Costa, to Astana and the agreements reached to continue contacts with a view to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.
For his part, I.Grosu noted that he highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s foreign policy activity and its international initiatives. He also positively assessed the role of the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries as a sustainable mechanism for interparliamentary cooperation.
The Speaker of Parliament further stated that the opening of the Embassy of Moldova in Astana would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Moldovan cooperation, emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue, and advancing interparliamentary contacts.
18.12.2025, 13:50
President of Kazakhstan Meets with Members of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with members of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League, headed by Toshiaki Endo. The Head of State commended the League’s activities, noting that he regards it as an important mechanism for strengthening bilateral cooperation, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further expanding comprehensive engagement with Tokyo. He noted that interparliamentary dialogue is developing actively, contacts at various levels are regular, and trade, economic, and investment relations are progressing dynamically. Japan ranks among Kazakhstan’s largest investors.
According to the President, bilateral trade reached $2 billion last year, accounting for more than 70 percent of Japan’s total trade with Central Asian countries. Joint projects are being implemented in transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and other sectors. He also noted that during his meeting with Emperor Naruhito, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the medical field and on water-related issues.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that relations between Kazakhstan and Japan have strong prospects for the future. He highlighted that cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries have deep roots and that close cooperation continues in education, science, culture, arts, sports, and tourism. This year, within the framework of the World Expo in Osaka, the 180th anniversary of the birth of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai Kunanbayuly was commemorated.
The Head of State also underscored the shared positions of Kazakhstan and Japan on key global issues.
President Tokayev noted that the two countries consistently support each other in promoting peace and nuclear disarmament, both within the United Nations and other international organizations. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to the Central Asia-Japan Summit, describing it as an important mechanism for interregional cooperation.
The President added that a number of issues are expected to be discussed during the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Ms. Sanae Takaichi, with the talks aimed at deepening political dialogue and intensifying economic and humanitarian contacts.
President Tokayev expressed confidence that the peoples of Kazakhstan and Japan will continue to achieve new successes, and that mutually beneficial relations will continue to grow stronger.
18.12.2025, 12:45
President of Kazakhstan Visits Meiji Jingu Shrine
akorda.kz
As part of his official visit to Japan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, akorda.kz reports.
The shrine complex, built in 1920, holds the status of an imperial shrine. Its grounds include a picturesque park with approximately 120,000 trees and shrubs.
Meiji Jingu Shrine is dedicated to Emperor Meiji, whose reign was marked by profound political and socio-economic reforms that enabled Japan to emerge as one of the world’s most advanced nations.
At the conclusion of the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made an entry in the book of honorary guests.
Meiji Jingu Shrine is a symbol of unbreakable unity and national identity, holding deep historical significance for the Japanese people. I wish prosperity to the Land of the Rising Sun!" the Head of State wrote.
18.12.2025, 11:45
Kazakhstan and Egypt Strengthen Cooperation in Training Personnel
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Askar Zhengis, held a meeting with President of the American University in Cairo (AUC) Ahmed Dallal to discuss prospects for cooperation in higher education and the enhancement of inter-university partnerships, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador A. Zhegnis briefed the Egyptian side on Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to integrate its higher education system into the global academic environment, including the establishment of branch campuses of leading foreign universities, in line with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In this context, he highlighted the current state and future potential of bilateral cooperation in science and education, noting that the majority of Kazakhstani students currently studying in Egypt are enrolled at Al-Azhar University, Cairo University, and Ain Shams University.
President Dallal, in turn, provided an overview of the history of the university he leads and recalled the signing, on 3 December 2024 in Astana, of a Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation between Nazarbayev University and the American University in Cairo. He emphasized that the memorandum aims to strengthen academic and research cooperation between the two institutions. In this regard, he expressed AUC’s interest in establishing cooperation with Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and confirmed his readiness to welcome its leadership in Cairo.
Founded in 1919, the American University in Cairo delivers instruction in English and offers academic programs based on the American higher education system.
18.12.2025, 11:01
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Strengthen Investment Partnership
gov.kz
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev held a meeting with Tamara Zajc Balažič, Director of the Spirit Slovenia, Business Development Agency, during which the parties discussed concrete steps to implement the agreements reached following the official visit of the President of the Republic of Slovenia to Kazakhstan in March 2026, as well as the outcomes of the Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Forum held within its framework, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The sides underscored the strategic importance of further expanding cooperation in a number of priority and high-potential areas, including the pharmaceutical industry, artificial intelligence and information and communication technologies, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure involving the Port of Koper and the Middle Corridor, as well as collaboration in hydropower, greenhouse technologies and modern agriculture, with a strong emphasis on the introduction of innovative and sustainable solutions.
In the context of promoting non-commodity Kazakh exports with high added value under the "Made in Qazaqstan" brand on international markets, particular attention was paid to Slovenia’s successful experience in developing and promoting national brands such as "I feel Slovenia" and "Slovenia: Green. Creative. Smart." These brands have become widely recognised hallmarks of Slovenia’s export promotion, investment attractiveness and tourism appeal at both European and global levels.
As a partner of JSC "National Company KAZAKH INVEST", SPIRIT Slovenia expressed strong interest in establishing structured cooperation with the national export support institution QazTrade, co-organising the 5th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Ljubljana, and facilitating a Slovenian business mission to Kazakhstan in the second half of 2026, which is viewed as an important step toward launching new joint investment and industrial cooperation projects.
18.12.2025, 09:12
President of Kazakhstan Holds Meeting with Emperor Naruhito of Japan
akorda.kz
The first official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan began with a meeting with Emperor Naruhito. The Head of State expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun has for many years inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience. According to him, Kazakhstan and Japan are bound by long-standing friendly relations grounded in mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.
In turn, Emperor Naruhito expressed confidence that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit would become a significant milestone in the history of Kazakh-Japanese relations and elevate them to a qualitatively new level.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito also exchanged views on issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as on international matters.
