The Results of the Kazakh–Qatari Strategic Partnership Reviewed in Doha

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev held a meeting with the Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim. During the talks, the parties discussed ways to further strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation as an important component of bilateral relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council gave a positive assessment of the reforms being implemented in the Republic of Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He noted that these reforms contribute to the country’s sustainable development and strengthen its standing at the international level.





The sides noted that the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, issued following his state visit to Qatar in 2024 — aimed at expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation, enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as strengthening political and inter-parliamentary relations — are being implemented in a consistent manner. They also expressed appreciation for the series of significant events and meetings held in 2025 that contributed to broadening an active and substantive dialogue between the two countries.





In this regard, the Speaker of the Shura Council emphasized that a high level of bilateral engagement had been maintained throughout the year, drawing attention to the convening of the seventh meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Astana and the third round of consultations between the foreign ministries. He noted that these mechanisms help deepen coordination between relevant authorities and create additional opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives.





Special attention was given to ways of enhancing investment cooperation. The parties positively assessed the substantial increase in Qatari investments in Kazakhstan from USD 156.4 million in 2024 to USD 1.167 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2025, noting that this growth reflects a high level of mutual trust and shared interest in the development of long-term projects. It was also noted that a number of important bilateral agreements and memoranda had been signed between government agencies of the two countries during the year.





Concluding the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their readiness to further develop inter-parliamentary cooperation and reviewed plans for reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations in 2026. It was emphasized that such exchanges would contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership and sustaining a steady political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Qatar.