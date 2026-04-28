Tokayev and President of Israel Isaac Herzog hold a tête-à-tête meeting  

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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, met with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, a senior member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the Kazakh Minister emphasized that the United Arab Emirates is a reliable and key strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Islamic world.





During the talks, the parties discussed the successful implementation of agreements and projects undertaken for the benefit of the peoples of both countries, as well as ways to further strengthen cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres.





For his part, Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan highlighted the dynamic development of the strong and brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE.





At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakh Foreign Minister noted Sheikh Suroor’s significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two countries and wished the people of the Emirates peace and prosperity.



