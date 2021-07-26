Tokayev and Putin discussed situation in Afghanistan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with the Head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the presidential press office said on Saturday.





The heads of state discussed the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the stability and security of Central Asia.





The importance of coordinated actions of the two states and other countries of the region in order to ensure their successful socio-economic development was emphasized.





The President of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to the Russian leader for invitation to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, scheduled for September this year.













