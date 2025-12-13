12.12.2025, 10:15 11256
Tokayev congratulates Guy Parmelin on his election as President of Switzerland
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to Guy Parmelin on the occasion of his election as President of the Swiss Confederation, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Guy Parmelin’s re-election to this high office reflects the enduring trust he enjoys thanks to his leadership qualities and many years of devoted service to his country.
The Kazakh leader expressed confidence that Switzerland, which plays an important role in global affairs, will continue on the path of sustainable development and prosperity during Guy Parmelin’s new mandate.
13.12.2025, 15:40 1061
The Caspian and Aral Seas were Discussed in Nairobi
Images | gov.kz
As part of participation in the 7th session of the UN Environment Assembly, taking place in Nairobi from 8 to 12 December 2025, the delegation of Kazakhstan organized an official side event on the topic "Drying Seas and Lakes - A Global Catastrophe of the 21st Century: Regional Responses through the Cases of the Caspian and Aral Seas, and Experiences from Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by delegations of UN member states, the UN leadership, including the Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme Inger Anderson, the UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Tatyana Molchan, the Secretary-General of the Convention on Wetlands Musonda Mumba, the former Minister of Ecological Transition and Ambassador for the Environment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France Barbara Pompili, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea Askhat Orazbay.
The delegation of Kazakhstan organized the official side event to draw the global community's attention to the problems of drying up seas and lakes and to demonstrate how Central Asia's experience can be useful for other regions.
Forum participants examined regional challenges and opportunities related to the drying up of seas and lakes in countries across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, with an emphasis on integrated transboundary actions to restore ecosystems and strengthen community resilience. They highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts to address environmental issues, including the holding of the Regional Environmental Summit, which will be held in Astana in 2026 at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan's leadership in promoting sustainable development issues for Central Asian countries, as well as measures to preserve biodiversity and protect water resources, was particularly noted.
Following the event, participants recognized the need for urgent and collaborative action to combat the drying up of seas and lakes as one of the greatest environmental threats of the 21st century, mobilize international cooperation between countries and regions to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions in ecosystem restoration and integrated water resources management, and promote nature-based solutions as a universal and cost-effective tool for adapting to climate change and strengthening water security for all regions of the world.
12.12.2025, 20:23 31421
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashev presented his credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the current state and prospects of bilateral relations were discussed, highlighting significant potential for cooperation in the fields of energy, information technology, artificial intelligence, and food security.
The Ambassador informed the Chairman of the Presidency about the implementation of large-scale reforms in various areas of public administration and comprehensive socio-political transformations in Kazakhstan.
It was emphasized that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and open foreign policy, advocates the principles of equality, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. The diplomat noted Kazakhstan's consistent course toward comprehensive strengthening interstate relations and deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina on the international stage.
The Head of Bosnia and Herzegovina commended the course of reform, noted Kazakhstan's significant achievements, and emphasized the country's role as a leading Eurasian economic power at the crossroads of two continents with immense transit and transport potential.
Ž.Komšić conveyed warm congratulations to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to the entire people of Kazakhstan, with best wishes for well-being and prosperity on the occasion of the upcoming Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
12.12.2025, 20:14 31276
Seoul Hosts Discussions on Cooperation Opportunities Between Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea
Images | gov.kz
The "Forum on Korea’s Regional Strategies: Expanding Global Partnerships," organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, was held in Seoul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together more than 300 participants, including Government officials, leading domestic and international experts, diplomats, scholars, public figures, and media representatives. The forum aimed to discuss Korea’s key foreign policy priorities and explore ways to strengthen international partnerships amid a rapidly evolving global environment.
One of the central sessions focused on the Republic of Korea’s engagement with Central Asia. Nam Jin, Deputy Director-General of the Bureau for Northeast and Central Asian Affairs of the Korean Foreign Ministry, emphasized that Central Asia has become one of Korea’s foreign policy priorities. He noted that Seoul is currently reviewing its approach toward Central Asia and preparing for the C5+K Summit scheduled for 2026.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov highlighted the deepening cooperation among Central Asian states and the expansion of engagement with external partners within the C5+1 format, which in 2024-2025 evolved to meetings at the level of Heads of State. The Kazakh diplomat underscored that Kazakhstan pursues a consistent multi-vector foreign policy and positions itself as a middle power playing a constructive role in the region.
Ambassador Arystanov stressed the rapid development of cooperation within the C5+K format, which encompasses parliamentary and expert exchanges, cooperation between chambers of commerce and industry, as well as active subnational diplomacy under GAROK. He also drew attention to the significant growth of economic ties, noting that 894 companies with Korean capital currently operate in Kazakhstan.
According to him, humanitarian exchanges are also expanding: tourist flows are rising, and educational initiatives are growing, including the opening of a branch campus of Woosong University and the launch of the AI School SeoulTech in Kyzylorda. He also noted that the region’s increasing openness - including the visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Korea for up to 30 days and the availability of 20 direct flights linking Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent with Seoul and Busan - creates a favorable environment for strengthening connectivity.
During the discussion, experts emphasized the need for the Republic of Korea to develop a new, targeted strategy for Central Asia, taking into account the region’s transformation, its rising strategic importance, economic potential, and demand for technological development. In their view, Korea aims to adopt a future-oriented approach focused on long-term cooperation, innovation, supply chain resilience, and human capital development.
Participants highly valued the growing geopolitical and economic role of Central Asia. A question-and-answer session held as part of the forum allowed for deeper dialogue and additional recommendations.
12.12.2025, 18:55 29836
Georgia remains Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in South Caucasus - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on the sidelines of the International Forum in Ashgabat, on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Georgia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus.
The Kazakh President pointed out the importance of the long-standing cooperation, built on strong ties of friendship and common historic relations between the two peoples.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the progressive political dialogue, economic and humanitarian ties both nations enjoy.
12.12.2025, 18:10 31076
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Bilateral Relations
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov, paid a visit to Soroca at the invitation of the Primar of the Municipality, Lilia Pilipetski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties exchanged views on possible avenues for cooperation. Particular attention was given to opportunities for mutual participation in cultural, social and economic projects in Kazakhstan and Moldova.
Both sides expressed their readiness to maintain regular contacts in order to identify promising areas of cooperation and to develop practical steps aimed at advancing interaction in these fields.
12.12.2025, 14:30 30171
Kazakh President suggests building International Water Organization within UN
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the establishment of an International Water Organization under the United Nations, stressing that water diplomacy development urges close interstate coordination, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Addressing the Forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, the Head of State noted there is no a specialized body dedicated exclusively to water issues within the UN.
That’s why Kazakhstan suggested establishing an International Water Organization that could consolidate the mandates of existing UN bodies. An optimal option would be to transform the UN-Water mechanism into a full-fledged specialized agency. This initiative fully aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and serves the interests of the international community.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that in April 2026, Astana will host a Regional Environmental Summit, where Kazakhstan intends to launch international consultations on the proposal. He expressed confidence that with collective political will, critical water-related challenges could be addressed systematically rather than in fragmented ways.
12.12.2025, 14:18 31521
Central Asia’s Strategic Role Takes Center Stage in Washington, DC
Images | gov.kz
The Microsoft Center for Policy and Innovation hosted an expert discussion focused on Central Asia’s role in shaping a new geopolitical and economic architecture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together representatives of the U.S. Government and Congress, along with leading experts from the academic and analytical community.
Speakers emphasized that the region is entering a period of "renaissance" in its relations with the United States and now occupies an increasingly prominent place in Washington’s foreign-policy agenda. They pointed to the "C5+1" Summit held in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2025, the growing intensity of trade and economic engagement, and recent visits by high-level delegations.
Experts highlighted the "C5+1" format and its potential evolution into "C6+1" as a foundation for building a full-fledged intergovernmental mechanism with a permanent secretariat. In this context, participants underscored Kazakhstan’s leading role as the region’s largest economy, a driver of integration processes, and a country with significant institutional and infrastructural capacity.
Speakers also drew special attention to Central Asia’s strategic importance in transit and logistics. They noted the rapid development of the Middle Corridor and other routes, which shape a modern configuration of the Silk Road and turn the region into one of the key hubs of global transport connectivity.
Participants examined Central Asia’s prospects as a source of energy resources and critical minerals, as well as a future center for digital infrastructure.
American experts stressed the need to align U.S. policies and regulations with real business needs. They highlighted priorities such as removing outdated restrictions, creating more predictable conditions for investors, and supporting greater participation of the U.S. private sector in projects across Central Asia.
The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation between Central Asian countries and the United States.
12.12.2025, 13:20 31991
Kazakhstan - Hungary High-Level Cooperation Discussed in Budapest
Images | gov.kz
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, met with the Head of the Office of the President of Hungary, István Szilvester Timár, to discuss current issues on the agenda of bilateral relations within the framework of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador A.Saparbekuly briefed his interlocutor on the implementation of previously reached agreements and shared updates on the negotiations held during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Budapest last year with President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, as well as on the agreements reached during President Sulyok’s visit to Astana in October.
In addition to bilateral political ties, the Kazakh diplomat discussed the status and prospects of cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as joint projects and investment opportunities currently under consideration by both sides.
Particular attention was given to a proposal to exchange experience in the field of artificial intelligence and digitalization, including their legal regulation.
The interlocutors also emphasized the importance of introducing the Kazakh and Hungarian languages in the academic programs of national universities in both countries.
Following the meeting, both sides noted the importance of implementing the agreements reached by the heads of state during bilateral negotiations in order to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary.
