Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever

On the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Bart De Wever, akorda.kz reports.





The President noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of long-term cooperation with Belgium, one of its key partners within the European Union.





President Tokayev emphasized that Brussels is among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of bilateral trade approached half a billion US dollars.





During the talks, the two sides highlighted the potential for further strengthening economic relations, particularly in the fields of critical minerals, petrochemicals, agriculture, industry, transport and logistics, artificial intelligence, finance, tourism, and education.





Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed gratitude for the opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda and conveyed to the President of Kazakhstan the best wishes of King Philippe.