Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever
On the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Bart De Wever, akorda.kz reports.
The President noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of long-term cooperation with Belgium, one of its key partners within the European Union.
President Tokayev emphasized that Brussels is among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of bilateral trade approached half a billion US dollars.
During the talks, the two sides highlighted the potential for further strengthening economic relations, particularly in the fields of critical minerals, petrochemicals, agriculture, industry, transport and logistics, artificial intelligence, finance, tourism, and education.
Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed gratitude for the opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda and conveyed to the President of Kazakhstan the best wishes of King Philippe.
24.09.2025, 14:12 9311
President Tokayev held talks with the President of Finland
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that a fruitful political dialogue at the highest level plays an important role in ensuring positive results in bilateral relations.
In this context, He expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the Finnish leader to Kazakhstan will contribute to further unlocking the potential of trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.
Special attention was paid to the discussion of the current geopolitical situation in the world.
24.09.2025, 10:45 9111
Kazakhstan attends High-level Meeting on China's Global Development Initiative
The Kazakh President addressed the High-level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative held by China on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan highly appreciates the forward-looking leadership of President Xi Jinping and his active efforts aimed at building a more just, inclusive, and effective foundation for international cooperation. He stresed in this context, Kazakhstan fully supports China’s global initiatives, which have emerged as a response to geopolitical and economic challenges.
The President said Kazakhstan supports the Global Development Initiative called to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
This aligns with China’s latest strategic proposal, the Global Governance Initiative, suggested by President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit held in Tianjin.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the initiative is called to serve as a source of positive influence in an unstable world, helping to better reflect the interests and aspirations of the majority of countries. He emphasized that the United Nations will play a central role in this framework.
24.09.2025, 09:35 9366
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of France
The President of Kazakhstan discussed bilateral cooperation with Emmanuel Macron. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that France is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan within the European Union, akorda.kz reports.
The parties noted with satisfaction that the agreements previously reached at the highest level are delivering tangible results across various areas, including energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and healthcare. Cultural and humanitarian ties are also developing fruitfully.
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and France further exchanged views on pressing geopolitical issues.
23.09.2025, 21:35 22956
The President held talks with the President of the European Council
Welcoming António Costa, President of the European Council, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further strengthening its partnership with the EU both on a bilateral basis and within the C5+ format, akorda.kz reports.
The meeting highlighted the strong dynamics of political dialogue, which contributes to advancing trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on current international and regional issues.
Following the talks, the parties agreed to maintain contacts aimed at expanding mutually beneficial interregional cooperation.
23.09.2025, 18:14 23241
Tokayev held a meeting with the President of Montenegro
On the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the Head of State met with President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Montenegro as an important partner in the Balkan region.
Next year, the two countries will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over these years, constructive ties have been built on friendship and mutual understanding.
In turn, Jakov Milatović thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations. He noted that Montenegro is becoming one of the attractive destinations for Kazakh tourists.
The launch of direct flights between Almaty and Podgorica, as well as the introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, has contributed to bringing the two nations closer together.
23.09.2025, 15:25 23616
PM orders support for farmers to secure grain harvest
Tell a friend
During a Government meeting on September 23, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov issued a series of directives to the akimats of the northern regions regarding the harvesting campaign, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Prime Minister noted that the harvest is proceeding actively and is nearing completion in the southern regions. The preliminary results are considered positive. However, he added, there is a risk that prolonged rain and low temperatures could complicate the process and affect grain quality.
Bektenov highlighted the urgent need to connect grain drying equipment to the gas supply grid. He specifically tasked the Kostanay Regional Akimat and the Ministry of Agriculture with resolving this issue.
The Kostanay Regional Akimat and the Ministry of Agriculture need to be assisted in resolving this issue. I instruct the akimats, together with the Ministry of Energy, to ensure the allocation of liquefied gas and diesel fuel for grain drying in accordance with the stated needs. I ask you to pay particular attention to the grain drying process in the northern regions," the Prime Minister stressed.
23.09.2025, 14:55 23906
The President held a meeting with Suzanne Clark, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
During the meeting, they discussed ways to establish long-term cooperation aimed at increasing bilateral trade, akorda.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the results of the recent high-level U.S. trade and investment mission to Kazakhstan, noting that our country is a key partner of the United States in Central Asia. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to building effective engagement with the U.S. Government and the business community.
In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly valued the substance of his conversation with President Donald Trump, as well as his meetings with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the leadership of several major U.S. companies.
In turn, Suzanne Clark reaffirmed the significant potential for further expansion of economic cooperation.
The meeting participants reviewed prospects for implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.
19.09.2025, 17:12 65816
Kazakh PM highlights OTS cooperation priorities
Accelerating the implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Project and digitalizing the customs sector are of great importance, said Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, speaking at a meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the Organization of Turkic States, kabar.kg reports.
According to him, the creation of research centers in the fields of research, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity is equally important.
Kazakhstan intends to develop cooperation with the Turkic states and increase staff positions within the organization. It is also necessary to expand interaction within the Turkic Investment Fund; this is a real step to stimulate economic growth. Furthermore, special attention should be paid to cross-border cooperation, Bektenov noted.
The meeting will discuss cooperation in priority areas within the OTS, including economics, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, agriculture, and other areas. The implementation of previously adopted decisions and improvement of the organization's operating mechanisms will also be discussed.
The meeting of the heads of government and the vice-president of OTS the member countries is attended by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, as well as OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.
