Tokayev holds meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.





During the meeting, the President stressed the importance of implementing the economic and legal reforms alongside the political reforms. The Government and the Agency for Strategic Planning were tasked to take into account the results of the discussion when developing Kazakhstan’s National Development Plan before 2029.





Great attention was paid to the measures to develop the energy sector and effective tariff policy. The Head of State noted that the effective and timely realization of the Tariff in exchange for investments program is the key task of the whole government.





According to Tokayev, another important issue that needs attention is lack of qualified personnel in energy facilities.





The Head of State also pointed to the importance of timely and quality realization of the two national projects "Comfortable School" and "Modernization of Rural Healthcare."





As the Kazakh President said, the ‘Accessible Internet’ project needs to result in accessible and quality Internet to all.





The meeting also discussed the issue of comprehensive development of health care infrastructure.